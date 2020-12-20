KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 73 Harlan 46
Non-Conference
Sidney 61 St. Albert 54
Nodaway Valley 69 Atlantic 51
Kuemper Catholic 36 South Hardin 31
Area Nebraska
Fort Calhoun 44 Plattsmouth 26
Falls City Sacred Heart 71 Bishop LeBlond 51
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 53 Harlan 42
Non-Conference
AHSTW 63 St. Albert 60
Nodaway Valley 67 Atlantic 61
Ballard 87 Kuemper Catholic 49
Alburnett 66 Ankeny Christian 52
Area Missouri
Northland Christian 47 Platte Valley 43
Area Nebraska
Louisville 67 Brownell-Talbot 62
Milford 56 Ashland-Greenwood 53
Falls City Sacred Heart 45 Bishop LeBlond 43