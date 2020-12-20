KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Glenwood 73 Harlan 46 

Non-Conference

Sidney 61 St. Albert 54

Nodaway Valley 69 Atlantic 51

Kuemper Catholic 36 South Hardin 31 

Area Nebraska  

Fort Calhoun 44 Plattsmouth 26 

Falls City Sacred Heart 71 Bishop LeBlond 51 

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Glenwood 53 Harlan 42 

Non-Conference

AHSTW 63 St. Albert 60 

Nodaway Valley 67 Atlantic 61

Ballard 87 Kuemper Catholic 49

Alburnett 66 Ankeny Christian 52 

Area Missouri

Northland Christian 47 Platte Valley 43

Area Nebraska  

Louisville 67 Brownell-Talbot 62 

Milford 56 Ashland-Greenwood 53 

Falls City Sacred Heart 45 Bishop LeBlond 43 

