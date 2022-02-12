KMALAND BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD— Tournament Trail 

Iowa Girls Class 2A Region 8 — First Round

Kuemper Catholic 73 Southwest Valley 30

AHSTW 67 Missouri Valley 22

Iowa Girls Class 3A Region 7 — First Round

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63 Greene County 13

Atlantic 41 Shenandoah 33

Des Moines Christian 66 Red Oak 21

Harlan 60 Clarinda 27

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Regular Season 

Non-Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 65 Des Moines Lincoln 24

Bishop Heelan Catholic 66 South Sioux City 23

Sioux City West 57 Worthington 54

Grand River Conference Crossover at Milan

Trenton 32 North Andrew 28

Polo 46 Stanberry 26

Putnam County 47 Worth County 27

Area Nebraska 

Elmwood-Murdock 54 Cornerstone Christian 18

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Regular Season 

Non-Conference 

Treynor 67 Thomas Jefferson 54

Area Missouri 

Lafayette County 103 Mound City 56

Grand River Conference Crossover at Milan

North Andrew 62 Gallatin 53

Worth County 62 Polo 39

Stanberry 50 Putnam County 49 — OT

Area Nebraska 

Ashland-Greenwood 84 Grand Island Northwest 32

Elmwood-Murdock 40 Cornerstone Christian 31

Weeping Water at College View Academy

Lincoln Lutheran 59 Lourdes Central Catholic 52

