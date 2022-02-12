KMALAND BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD— Tournament Trail
Iowa Girls Class 2A Region 8 — First Round
Kuemper Catholic 73 Southwest Valley 30
AHSTW 67 Missouri Valley 22
Iowa Girls Class 3A Region 7 — First Round
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63 Greene County 13
Atlantic 41 Shenandoah 33
Des Moines Christian 66 Red Oak 21
Harlan 60 Clarinda 27
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Regular Season
Non-Conference
Abraham Lincoln 65 Des Moines Lincoln 24
Bishop Heelan Catholic 66 South Sioux City 23
Sioux City West 57 Worthington 54
Grand River Conference Crossover at Milan
Trenton 32 North Andrew 28
Polo 46 Stanberry 26
Putnam County 47 Worth County 27
Area Nebraska
Elmwood-Murdock 54 Cornerstone Christian 18
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Regular Season
Non-Conference
Treynor 67 Thomas Jefferson 54
Area Missouri
Lafayette County 103 Mound City 56
Grand River Conference Crossover at Milan
North Andrew 62 Gallatin 53
Worth County 62 Polo 39
Stanberry 50 Putnam County 49 — OT
Area Nebraska
Ashland-Greenwood 84 Grand Island Northwest 32
Elmwood-Murdock 40 Cornerstone Christian 31
Weeping Water at College View Academy
Lincoln Lutheran 59 Lourdes Central Catholic 52