IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A SUBSTATE FINALS
West Harrison 56 Bedford 40
Remsen St. Mary’s 49 Gehlen Catholic 38
Dunkerton 68 Newman Catholic 64
North Linn 72 Wapsie Valley 51
New London 70 Marquette Catholic 69
Madrid 70 Baxter 54
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 56 Lynnville-Sully 53
Grand View Christian 106 ACGC 47
IOWA BOYS CLASS 2A SUBSTATE FINAL SCORES
Des Moines Christian 47 AHSTW 36
Central Lyon 82 Treynor 57
Kuemper Catholic 69 Sioux Central 67
Western Christian 67 West Lyon 66
Roland-Story 55 Hudson 51
Lake Mills 57 MFL MarMac 48
Monticello 56 Aplington-Parkersburg 53
Pella Christian 54 West Burlington 53
MISSOURI GIRLS DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS
1-15: King City 41 DeKalb 33
1-16: Platte Valley 66 Mound City 25
2-16: Bishop LeBlond 48 East Atchison 33
NEBRASKA GIRLS CLASS B DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS
Elkhorn North 76 Elkhorn 41
Omaha Skutt Catholic 71 Northwest 38
Sidney 45 Alliance 27
York 51 Blair 36
Scottsbluff 65 South Sioux City 44
Waverly 65 Seward 52
Beatrice 59 Bennington 35
Norris 39 Omaha Duchesne Academy 30