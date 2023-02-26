IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A SUBSTATE FINALS

West Harrison 56 Bedford 40

Remsen St. Mary’s 49 Gehlen Catholic 38

Dunkerton 68 Newman Catholic 64

North Linn 72 Wapsie Valley 51

New London 70 Marquette Catholic 69

Madrid 70 Baxter 54

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 56 Lynnville-Sully 53

Grand View Christian 106 ACGC 47

IOWA BOYS CLASS 2A SUBSTATE FINAL SCORES

Des Moines Christian 47 AHSTW 36

Central Lyon 82 Treynor 57

Kuemper Catholic 69 Sioux Central 67

Western Christian 67 West Lyon 66

Roland-Story 55 Hudson 51

Lake Mills 57 MFL MarMac 48

Monticello 56 Aplington-Parkersburg 53

Pella Christian 54 West Burlington 53

MISSOURI GIRLS DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS

1-15: King City 41 DeKalb 33

1-16: Platte Valley 66 Mound City 25

2-16: Bishop LeBlond 48 East Atchison 33

NEBRASKA GIRLS CLASS B DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS

Elkhorn North 76 Elkhorn 41

Omaha Skutt Catholic 71 Northwest 38

Sidney 45 Alliance 27

York 51 Blair 36

Scottsbluff 65 South Sioux City 44

Waverly 65 Seward 52

Beatrice 59 Bennington 35

Norris 39 Omaha Duchesne Academy 30 

