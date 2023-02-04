KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston 64 West Harrison 42

Non-Conference 

Treynor 70 St. Albert 63

Carroll 51 Denison-Schleswig 30

South Harrison 54 Central Decatur 36

Dowling Catholic 78 Sioux City East 49

Area Nebraska 

Gross Catholic 55 Nebraska City 25

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 35 Syracuse 32

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament 

3rd Place: Falls City 47 Weeping Water 27

Championship: Auburn 33 Elmwood-Murdock 32

5th Place: Freeman 49 Palmyra 35

Pioneer Conference Tournament 

Championship: Johnson-Brock 39 Lourdes Central Catholic

3rd Place: Falls City Sacred Heart 54 Lewiston 40

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Rolling Valley Conference 

West Harrison 66 Glidden-Ralston 29

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas 82 Moulton-Udell 58

Non-Conference 

Treynor 66 St. Albert 32

Denison-Schleswig 55 Carroll 43

Central Decatur 76 South Harrison 64

WDM Valley 77 Abraham Lincoln 57

Area Nebraska 

Gross Catholic 75 Louisville 35

Syracuse 48 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 35

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament 

3rd Place: Elmwood-Murdock 61 Mead 50

Championship: Freeman 32 Auburn 29 — OT

5th Place: Palmyra 68 Johnson County Central 61

Pioneer Conference Tournament 

Championship: Johnson-Brock 45 Tri County 39

3rd Place: Falls City Sacred Heart 53 Friend 50

