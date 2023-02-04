KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston 64 West Harrison 42
Non-Conference
Treynor 70 St. Albert 63
Carroll 51 Denison-Schleswig 30
South Harrison 54 Central Decatur 36
Dowling Catholic 78 Sioux City East 49
Area Nebraska
Gross Catholic 55 Nebraska City 25
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 35 Syracuse 32
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
3rd Place: Falls City 47 Weeping Water 27
Championship: Auburn 33 Elmwood-Murdock 32
5th Place: Freeman 49 Palmyra 35
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Championship: Johnson-Brock 39 Lourdes Central Catholic
3rd Place: Falls City Sacred Heart 54 Lewiston 40
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison 66 Glidden-Ralston 29
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas 82 Moulton-Udell 58
Non-Conference
Treynor 66 St. Albert 32
Denison-Schleswig 55 Carroll 43
Central Decatur 76 South Harrison 64
WDM Valley 77 Abraham Lincoln 57
Area Nebraska
Gross Catholic 75 Louisville 35
Syracuse 48 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 35
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
3rd Place: Elmwood-Murdock 61 Mead 50
Championship: Freeman 32 Auburn 29 — OT
5th Place: Palmyra 68 Johnson County Central 61
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Championship: Johnson-Brock 45 Tri County 39
3rd Place: Falls City Sacred Heart 53 Friend 50