KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Non-Conference 

Carroll 67 Denison-Schleswig 38

Central Decatur 68 South Harrison 52

Sioux City West 67 South Sioux City 41

Colo-NESCO 40 Melcher-Dallas 34

Centerville 53 Moulton-Udell 27

Mid-America Shootout 

Treynor 38 St. Albert 32

Blair 48 Lewis Central 40

Fremont 72 Glenwood 57

Elkhorn North 59 Abraham Lincoln 39

Area Nebraska 

Syracuse 60 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 27

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament  

Championship: Elmwood-Murdock 37 Malcolm 35

3rd Place: Auburn 42 Falls City 33

Pioneer Conference Tournament  

Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart 53 Lourdes Central Catholic 34

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Non-Conference 

Carroll 58 Denison-Schleswig 55

Central Decatur 79 South Harrison 48

WDM Valley 59 Abraham Lincoln 54

Sioux City West 66 South Sioux City 56

Colo-NESCO 77 Melcher-Dallas 41

Moulton-Udell Centerville (MISSING)

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 79 Ankeny Christian Academy 58

Mid-America Shootout 

Treynor 54 St. Albert 47

Elkhorn North 66 Lewis Central 50

Glenwood 62 Plattsmouth 48

Area Nebraska 

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 53 Syracuse 51 — OT

Louisville 64 Gross Catholic 60

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament  

Championship: Auburn 28 Freeman 21

3rd Place: Johnson County Central 56 Mead 44

Consolation: Palmyra 67 Mead 50

Pioneer Conference Tournament  

Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart 56 Tri County 41

3rd Place: Johnson-Brock 44 Lourdes Central Catholic 41

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.