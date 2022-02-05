KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference
Carroll 67 Denison-Schleswig 38
Central Decatur 68 South Harrison 52
Sioux City West 67 South Sioux City 41
Colo-NESCO 40 Melcher-Dallas 34
Centerville 53 Moulton-Udell 27
Mid-America Shootout
Treynor 38 St. Albert 32
Blair 48 Lewis Central 40
Fremont 72 Glenwood 57
Elkhorn North 59 Abraham Lincoln 39
Area Nebraska
Syracuse 60 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 27
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Championship: Elmwood-Murdock 37 Malcolm 35
3rd Place: Auburn 42 Falls City 33
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart 53 Lourdes Central Catholic 34
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference
Carroll 58 Denison-Schleswig 55
Central Decatur 79 South Harrison 48
WDM Valley 59 Abraham Lincoln 54
Sioux City West 66 South Sioux City 56
Colo-NESCO 77 Melcher-Dallas 41
Moulton-Udell Centerville (MISSING)
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 79 Ankeny Christian Academy 58
Mid-America Shootout
Treynor 54 St. Albert 47
Elkhorn North 66 Lewis Central 50
Glenwood 62 Plattsmouth 48
Area Nebraska
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 53 Syracuse 51 — OT
Louisville 64 Gross Catholic 60
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Championship: Auburn 28 Freeman 21
3rd Place: Johnson County Central 56 Mead 44
Consolation: Palmyra 67 Mead 50
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart 56 Tri County 41
3rd Place: Johnson-Brock 44 Lourdes Central Catholic 41