KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Corner Conference Tournament 

Griswold 58 Hamburg 35

Non-Conference 

Glenwood 53 Maryville 48 — OT

Bishop Heelan Catholic 66 Kuemper Catholic 37

Lourdes Central Catholic 59 Sidney 28

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 60 Audubon 20

Westwood 73 Glidden-Ralston 26

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 59 Garretson 48

Melcher-Dallas 49 Colo-Nesco 33

Fairfax Invitational   

3rd Place: Falls City 35 Nodaway Valley 30

Stanberry Invitational 

Championship: Platte Valley 57 Mound City 27

3rd Place: King City 39 North Andrew 33

South Harrison Invitational 

3rd Place: Northeast Nodaway 47 Princeton 45

Area Nebraska 

Conestoga 53 Boys Town 16

Omaha Mercy 45 Louisville 36

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Non-Conference 

Maryville 83 Glenwood 75

Westwood 66 St. Albert 50

Bishop Heelan Catholic 66 Kuemper Catholic 49

Sidney 60 Lourdes Central Catholic 51

Missouri Valley 72 Whiting 17

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 65 Audubon 46

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 64 Jackson County Central 53

Colo-Nesco 68 Melcher-Dallas 54

Fairfax Invitational   

Championship: East Atchison 42 Rock Port 40

Stanberry Invitational 

Championship: Platte Valley 60 North Andrew 34

3rd Place: Mound City 65 Albany 46

Benton Cardinal Classic

Winnetonka 67 Savannah 25

MUDECAS Tournament — A Division 

Consolation: Johnson-Brock 60 Johnson County Central 32

Consolation: Falls City Sacred Heart 32 Southern 25

3rd Place: Freeman 57 Palmyra 47

MUDECAS Tournament — B Division 

Consolation: Meridian vs. Sterling

