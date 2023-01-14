KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference Tournament
Griswold 58 Hamburg 35
Non-Conference
Glenwood 53 Maryville 48 — OT
Bishop Heelan Catholic 66 Kuemper Catholic 37
Lourdes Central Catholic 59 Sidney 28
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 60 Audubon 20
Westwood 73 Glidden-Ralston 26
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 59 Garretson 48
Melcher-Dallas 49 Colo-Nesco 33
Fairfax Invitational
3rd Place: Falls City 35 Nodaway Valley 30
Stanberry Invitational
Championship: Platte Valley 57 Mound City 27
3rd Place: King City 39 North Andrew 33
South Harrison Invitational
3rd Place: Northeast Nodaway 47 Princeton 45
Area Nebraska
Conestoga 53 Boys Town 16
Omaha Mercy 45 Louisville 36
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference
Maryville 83 Glenwood 75
Westwood 66 St. Albert 50
Bishop Heelan Catholic 66 Kuemper Catholic 49
Sidney 60 Lourdes Central Catholic 51
Missouri Valley 72 Whiting 17
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 65 Audubon 46
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 64 Jackson County Central 53
Colo-Nesco 68 Melcher-Dallas 54
Fairfax Invitational
Championship: East Atchison 42 Rock Port 40
Stanberry Invitational
Championship: Platte Valley 60 North Andrew 34
3rd Place: Mound City 65 Albany 46
Benton Cardinal Classic
Winnetonka 67 Savannah 25
MUDECAS Tournament — A Division
Consolation: Johnson-Brock 60 Johnson County Central 32
Consolation: Falls City Sacred Heart 32 Southern 25
3rd Place: Freeman 57 Palmyra 47
MUDECAS Tournament — B Division
Consolation: Meridian vs. Sterling