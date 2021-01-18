KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah 40 Clarinda 24
St. Albert 66 Red Oak 24
Lewis Central 66 Creston 56
Denison-Schleswig 73 Atlantic 49
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning 70 Tri-Center 45
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 37 Wayne 33
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 60 Bishop Heelan Catholic 39
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53 Thomas Jefferson 15
Sioux City East 62 LeMars 43
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia 56 Orient-Macksburg 23
Twin Cedars 51 Ankeny Christian Academy 45
Non-Conference
Maryville 94 Glenwood 75
Lourdes Central Catholic 63 Sidney 41
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 53 Audubon 44
Nodaway Valley 52 Panorama 39
Westwood 54 Glidden-Ralston 36
Indianola 68 Sioux City West 48
Cedar Bluffs 41 Heartland Christian 25
Fairfax Invitational
Third Place: South Holt 56 Nodaway-Holt 32
Consolation: North Nodaway 51 St. Joseph Christian 35
Championship: East Atchison 47 Falls City 32
Stanberry Invitational
Championship: Platte Valley 50 Stanberry 39
MUDECAS Tournament – A Division
Consolation: Sterling 47 Freeman 24
3rd Place: Exeter-Milligan 37 Johnson-Brock 28
Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart 50 BDS 38
MUDECAS Tournament – B Division
Consolation: Johnson County Central 35 Tri County 26
3rd Place: Pawnee City 39 Palmyra 32
Area Nebraska
Nebraska City at Blair
Beatrice 41 Plattsmouth 23
Ashland-Greenwood 65 Raymond Central 29
Conestoga 70 Boys Town 21
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda 62 Shenandoah 29
St. Albert 74 Red Oak 68
Lewis Central 57 Creston 55 — OT
Corner Conference Tournament
Essex 57 Clarinda Academy 45
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center 64 IKM-Manning 25
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 52 Wayne 35
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 76 Bishop Heelan Catholic 45
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 72 Thomas Jefferson 26
LeMars 70 Sioux City East 68
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia def. Orient-Macksburg
Ankeny Christian Academy 94 Twin Cedars 23
Non-Conference
Maryville 78 Glenwood 70
Lourdes Central Catholic 54 Sidney 42
Audubon 55 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 53
Panorama 62 Nodaway Valley 56
Indianola 81 Sioux City West 49
Heartland Christian 45 Cedar Bluffs 25
Fairfax Invitational
Consolation: West Nodaway 73 Nodaway-Holt 47
Third Place: Rock Port 56 East Atchison 27
Championship: Falls City 56 St. Joseph Christian 47
South Harrison Invitational
3rd Place: Northeast Nodaway 78 North Harrison 47
Stanberry Invitational
3rd Place: Stanberry 60 Platte Valley 49
Championship: Mound City 71 North Andrew 49
MUDECAS Tournament – A Division
Consolation: BDS 39 Johnson County Central 27
Consolation: Southern 50 Falls City Sacred Heart 43
MUDECAS Tournament – B Division
Consolation: Sterling vs. Meridian
3rd Place: Johnson-Brock 57 Lewiston 50
Championship: Palmyra 65 Exeter-Milligan 44
Area Nebraska
Blair 48 Nebraska City 29
Beatrice 71 Plattsmouth 33
Ashland-Greenwood 84 Raymond Central 38