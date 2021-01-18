KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Shenandoah 40 Clarinda 24

St. Albert 66 Red Oak 24

Lewis Central 66 Creston 56

Denison-Schleswig 73 Atlantic 49

Western Iowa Conference

IKM-Manning 70 Tri-Center 45

Pride of Iowa Conference

Southwest Valley 37 Wayne 33

Missouri River Conference  

Abraham Lincoln 60 Bishop Heelan Catholic 39

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53 Thomas Jefferson 15

Sioux City East 62 LeMars 43

Bluegrass Conference  

Moravia 56 Orient-Macksburg 23

Twin Cedars 51 Ankeny Christian Academy 45

Non-Conference

Maryville 94 Glenwood 75

Lourdes Central Catholic 63 Sidney 41

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 53 Audubon 44

Nodaway Valley 52 Panorama 39

Westwood 54 Glidden-Ralston 36

Indianola 68 Sioux City West 48

Cedar Bluffs 41 Heartland Christian 25

Fairfax Invitational

Third Place: South Holt 56 Nodaway-Holt 32

Consolation: North Nodaway 51 St. Joseph Christian 35

Championship: East Atchison 47 Falls City 32

Stanberry Invitational

Championship: Platte Valley 50 Stanberry 39

MUDECAS Tournament – A Division

Consolation: Sterling 47 Freeman 24

3rd Place: Exeter-Milligan 37 Johnson-Brock 28

Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart 50 BDS 38

MUDECAS Tournament – B Division

Consolation: Johnson County Central 35 Tri County 26

3rd Place: Pawnee City 39 Palmyra 32

Area Nebraska  

Nebraska City at Blair 

Beatrice 41 Plattsmouth 23

Ashland-Greenwood 65 Raymond Central 29

Conestoga 70 Boys Town 21

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Clarinda 62 Shenandoah 29

St. Albert 74 Red Oak 68

Lewis Central 57 Creston 55 — OT

Corner Conference Tournament

Essex 57 Clarinda Academy 45

Western Iowa Conference

Tri-Center 64 IKM-Manning 25

Pride of Iowa Conference

Southwest Valley 52 Wayne 35

Missouri River Conference  

Abraham Lincoln 76 Bishop Heelan Catholic 45

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 72 Thomas Jefferson 26

LeMars 70 Sioux City East 68

Bluegrass Conference  

Moravia def. Orient-Macksburg

Ankeny Christian Academy 94 Twin Cedars 23

Non-Conference

Maryville 78 Glenwood 70

Lourdes Central Catholic 54 Sidney 42

Audubon 55 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 53

Panorama 62 Nodaway Valley 56

Indianola 81 Sioux City West 49

Heartland Christian 45 Cedar Bluffs 25

Fairfax Invitational

Consolation: West Nodaway 73 Nodaway-Holt 47

Third Place: Rock Port 56 East Atchison 27

Championship: Falls City 56 St. Joseph Christian 47

South Harrison Invitational

3rd Place: Northeast Nodaway 78 North Harrison 47

Stanberry Invitational

3rd Place: Stanberry 60 Platte Valley 49

Championship: Mound City 71 North Andrew 49

MUDECAS Tournament – A Division

Consolation: BDS 39 Johnson County Central 27

Consolation: Southern 50 Falls City Sacred Heart 43

MUDECAS Tournament – B Division

Consolation: Sterling vs. Meridian

3rd Place: Johnson-Brock 57 Lewiston 50

Championship: Palmyra 65 Exeter-Milligan 44

Area Nebraska  

Blair 48 Nebraska City 29

Beatrice 71 Plattsmouth 33

Ashland-Greenwood 84 Raymond Central 38

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.