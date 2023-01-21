KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda 56 Red Oak 18
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Moravia 36 Seymour 29
Lamoni 39 Orient-Macksburg 34
Melcher-Dallas 50 Moulton-Udell 21
Non-Conference
North Bend Central 56 Glenwood 48
Lewis Central 36 Westside 23
Oakland-Craig 48 Harlan 42
Tri-Center 60 Griswold 25
Area Nebraska
Elmwood-Murdock 61 Fillmore Central 30
Falls City 52 Johnson County Central 14
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 53 Fort Calhoun 48 (OT)
Conestoga 45 Louisville 34
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda 66 Red Oak 55
Corner Conference Tournament (at Griswold)
3rd Place: Sidney 56 Stanton 47
Championship: East Mills 63 Fremont-Mills 26
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Lamoni 53 Twin Cedars 47
Seymour 67 Moulton-Udell 40
Non-Conference
Boys Town 67 Glenwood 50
Bishop Heelan Catholic 66 Lewis Central 38
Harlan 70 North Bend Central 47
Pella 58 Kuemper Catholic 55
Freeman 75 Riverside 54
Logan-Magnolia 62 Boyer Valley 40
Madrid 72 Nodaway Valley 62
River Valley at Ar-We-Va
Abraham Lincoln 54 Platteview 52
Area Nebraska
Fillmore Central 65 Elmwood-Murdock 54
Johnson County Central 52 Falls City 43
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Arlington 54 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 45
Louisville 65 Raymond Central 51