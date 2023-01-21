KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda 56 Red Oak 18

Bluegrass Conference Tournament 

Moravia 36 Seymour 29

Lamoni 39 Orient-Macksburg 34

Melcher-Dallas 50 Moulton-Udell 21

Non-Conference 

North Bend Central 56 Glenwood 48

Lewis Central 36 Westside 23

Oakland-Craig 48 Harlan 42

Tri-Center 60 Griswold 25

Area Nebraska 

Elmwood-Murdock 61 Fillmore Central 30

Falls City 52 Johnson County Central 14

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament 

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 53 Fort Calhoun 48 (OT)

Conestoga 45 Louisville 34

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda 66 Red Oak 55

Corner Conference Tournament (at Griswold)

3rd Place: Sidney 56 Stanton 47

Championship: East Mills 63 Fremont-Mills 26

Bluegrass Conference Tournament 

Lamoni 53 Twin Cedars 47

Seymour 67 Moulton-Udell 40

Non-Conference 

Boys Town 67 Glenwood 50

Bishop Heelan Catholic 66 Lewis Central 38

Harlan 70 North Bend Central 47

Pella 58 Kuemper Catholic 55

Freeman 75 Riverside 54

Logan-Magnolia 62 Boyer Valley 40

Madrid 72 Nodaway Valley 62

River Valley at Ar-We-Va

Abraham Lincoln 54 Platteview 52

Area Nebraska 

Fillmore Central 65 Elmwood-Murdock 54

Johnson County Central 52 Falls City 43

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament 

Arlington 54 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 45

Louisville 65 Raymond Central 51

