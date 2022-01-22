KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southeast Warren 47 Bedford 21
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Moulton-Udell 69 Seymour 58 -- 2 OT
Mormon Trail 46 Moravia 12
Murray 48 Orient-Macksburg 28
Non-Conference
Sioux City East 61 Glenwood 49
North Bend Central 53 Harlan 30
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54 Spencer 50
Area Nebraska
Auburn 51 Omaha Mercy 40
Falls City 30 Johnson County Central 24
Lourdes Central Catholic def. Weeping Water
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Arlington 36 Fort Calhoun 35
Logan View 45 Conestoga 34
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference Tournament (at Fremont-Mills)
3rd Place: Sidney 63 Fremont-Mills 52
Championship: Stanton 38 East Mills 31
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 47 Southeast Warren 38
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Melcher-Dallas 60 Twin Cedars 59 -- OT
Seymour 46 Orient-Macksburg 43
Diagonal 64 Moulton-Udell 36
Non-Conference
Lincoln Christian 65 Glenwood 58
Platteview 58 Harlan 48
Kuemper Catholic 57 Martensdale-St. Marys 44
Lewis Central vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic
Area Nebraska
Falls City at Johnson County Central
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Logan View 53 Raymond Central 51
Syracuse 49 Conestoga 44