KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southeast Warren 47 Bedford 21

Bluegrass Conference Tournament 

Moulton-Udell 69 Seymour 58 -- 2 OT

Mormon Trail 46 Moravia 12

Murray 48 Orient-Macksburg 28

Non-Conference 

Sioux City East 61 Glenwood 49

North Bend Central 53 Harlan 30

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54 Spencer 50

Area Nebraska 

Auburn 51 Omaha Mercy 40

Falls City 30 Johnson County Central 24

Lourdes Central Catholic def. Weeping Water

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament  

Arlington 36 Fort Calhoun 35

Logan View 45 Conestoga 34

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Corner Conference Tournament (at Fremont-Mills)

3rd Place: Sidney 63 Fremont-Mills 52

Championship: Stanton 38 East Mills 31

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford 47 Southeast Warren 38

Bluegrass Conference Tournament 

Melcher-Dallas 60 Twin Cedars 59 -- OT

Seymour 46 Orient-Macksburg 43

Diagonal 64 Moulton-Udell 36

Non-Conference 

Lincoln Christian 65 Glenwood 58

Platteview 58 Harlan 48 

Kuemper Catholic 57 Martensdale-St. Marys 44

Lewis Central vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic 

Area Nebraska 

Falls City at Johnson County Central 

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament  

Logan View 53 Raymond Central 51

Syracuse 49 Conestoga 44

