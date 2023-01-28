KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Championship: Ankeny Christian 57 Twin Cedars 15
3rd Place: Diagonal 61 Melcher-Dallas 48
Non-Conference
Abraham Lincoln 59 St. Albert 56 — 2 OT
Nodaway Valley 60 Earlham 41
Hamilton Tournament
3rd Place: Lathrop 59 East Atchison 35
North Platte Tournament
Championship: Platte Valley 44 West Platte 33
3rd Place: North Platte 47 North Andrew 31
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Championship: Moravia 75 Mormon Trail 40
3rd Place: Ankeny Christian 55 Melcher-Dallas 53
Non-Conference
Atlantic 78 Perry 45
Nodaway Valley 65 Earlham 55
North Platte Tournament
Championship: West Platte 59 Platte Valley 50
3rd Place: North Andrew 49 Mid-Buchanan 40
Trailblazer Conference Tournament
Consolation: Ralston 69 Plattsmouth 44
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Championship: Ashland-Greenwood 56 Douglas County West 47
3rd Place: Syracuse 57 Conestoga 47