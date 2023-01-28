KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Bluegrass Conference Tournament 

Championship: Ankeny Christian 57 Twin Cedars 15

3rd Place: Diagonal 61 Melcher-Dallas 48

Non-Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 59 St. Albert 56 — 2 OT

Nodaway Valley 60 Earlham 41

Hamilton Tournament 

3rd Place: Lathrop 59 East Atchison 35

North Platte Tournament  

Championship: Platte Valley 44 West Platte 33

3rd Place: North Platte 47 North Andrew 31

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Bluegrass Conference Tournament 

Championship: Moravia 75 Mormon Trail 40

3rd Place: Ankeny Christian 55 Melcher-Dallas 53

Non-Conference 

Atlantic 78 Perry 45

Nodaway Valley 65 Earlham 55

North Platte Tournament  

Championship: West Platte 59 Platte Valley 50

3rd Place: North Andrew 49 Mid-Buchanan 40

Trailblazer Conference Tournament 

Consolation: Ralston 69 Plattsmouth 44

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament 

Championship: Ashland-Greenwood 56 Douglas County West 47

3rd Place: Syracuse 57 Conestoga 47

