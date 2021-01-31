KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Glenwood 84 Kuemper Catholic 37

Western Iowa Conference

AHSTW 65 Riverside 19

Underwood 66 Tri-Center 34

Rolling Valley Conference

CAM 94 West Harrison 34

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 72 Coon Rapids-Bayard 22

Missouri River Conference

Sioux City West 61 Sioux City North 54

Bluegrass Conference Tournament at Orient

Championship: Moravia 41 Melcher-Dallas 28 

3rd Place: Murray 37 Moulton-Udell 28

Non-Conference

Abraham Lincoln 62 St. Albert 32

Norwalk 60 Atlantic 48

Roncalli Catholic at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)

Sioux City East 46 Lewis Central 36

Westwood 65 Missouri Valley 25

ACGC 55 Southwest Valley 42

Nodaway Valley 73 Earlham 41

Ridge View 53 Ar-We-Va 32

Bishop Heelan Catholic 54 Western Christian 32

Northwest Missouri Tournament

Consolation: West Nodaway 64 Northland Christian 29

3rd Place: Nodaway-Holt 45 Rock Port 37

Championship: Worth County 56 North Nodaway 39

King City Tournament

Championship: Stanberry 37 Albany 33

Consolation: South Holt 54 Maysville 23

North Platte Tournament

Championship: Platte Valley 41 North Andrew 25

Cameron Tournament  

Championship: Maryville 67 Chillicothe 49

Trailblazer Conference Tournament  

3rd Place: Platteview 58 Nebraska City 44

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament

Palmyra 47 Johnson County Central 37

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Glenwood 66 Kuemper Catholic 59

Western Iowa Conference

AHSTW 69 Riverside 45

Tri-Center 63 Underwood 31

Rolling Valley Conference

West Harrison 51 CAM 42

Bluegrass Conference Tournament at Orient

Championship: Ankeny Christian Academy 58 Moravia 53 — OT

3rd Place: Mormon Trail 65 Melcher-Dallas 48                     

Non-Conference

Abraham Lincoln 80 St. Albert 33

Roncalli Catholic 59 Denison-Schleswig 42

Sioux City East 62 Lewis Central 51

Westwood 60 Missouri Valley 42

ACGC 62 Southwest Valley 38

Earlham 52 Nodaway Valley 47 — OT

Ridge View 57 Ar-We-Va 34

Western Christian 58 Bishop Heelan Catholic 41

Sioux City West at West Sioux 

Northwest Missouri Tournament

Consolation: Nodaway-Holt 51 North Nodaway 41

3rd Place: Rock Port 51 West Nodaway 34

Championship: Worth County 57 Northland Christian 52 — OT

King City Tournament

Championship: Stanberry 54 Albany 40

3rd Place: Northeast Nodaway 52 Stewartsville-Osborn 43

Consolation: South Holt 57 Maysville 45

North Platte Tournament

Championship: Mid-Buchanan 56 Mound City 54

Cameron Tournament  

Championship: Maryville 49 Smithville 43

Trailblazer Conference Tournament  

3rd Place: Beatrice 59 Plattsmouth 38

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

3rd Place: Ashland-Greenwood 73 Douglas County West 60

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.