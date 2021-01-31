KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 84 Kuemper Catholic 37
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 65 Riverside 19
Underwood 66 Tri-Center 34
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 94 West Harrison 34
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 72 Coon Rapids-Bayard 22
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City West 61 Sioux City North 54
Bluegrass Conference Tournament at Orient
Championship: Moravia 41 Melcher-Dallas 28
3rd Place: Murray 37 Moulton-Udell 28
Non-Conference
Abraham Lincoln 62 St. Albert 32
Norwalk 60 Atlantic 48
Roncalli Catholic at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)
Sioux City East 46 Lewis Central 36
Westwood 65 Missouri Valley 25
ACGC 55 Southwest Valley 42
Nodaway Valley 73 Earlham 41
Ridge View 53 Ar-We-Va 32
Bishop Heelan Catholic 54 Western Christian 32
Northwest Missouri Tournament
Consolation: West Nodaway 64 Northland Christian 29
3rd Place: Nodaway-Holt 45 Rock Port 37
Championship: Worth County 56 North Nodaway 39
King City Tournament
Championship: Stanberry 37 Albany 33
Consolation: South Holt 54 Maysville 23
North Platte Tournament
Championship: Platte Valley 41 North Andrew 25
Cameron Tournament
Championship: Maryville 67 Chillicothe 49
Trailblazer Conference Tournament
3rd Place: Platteview 58 Nebraska City 44
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Palmyra 47 Johnson County Central 37
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 66 Kuemper Catholic 59
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 69 Riverside 45
Tri-Center 63 Underwood 31
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison 51 CAM 42
Bluegrass Conference Tournament at Orient
Championship: Ankeny Christian Academy 58 Moravia 53 — OT
3rd Place: Mormon Trail 65 Melcher-Dallas 48
Non-Conference
Abraham Lincoln 80 St. Albert 33
Roncalli Catholic 59 Denison-Schleswig 42
Sioux City East 62 Lewis Central 51
Westwood 60 Missouri Valley 42
ACGC 62 Southwest Valley 38
Earlham 52 Nodaway Valley 47 — OT
Ridge View 57 Ar-We-Va 34
Western Christian 58 Bishop Heelan Catholic 41
Sioux City West at West Sioux
Northwest Missouri Tournament
Consolation: Nodaway-Holt 51 North Nodaway 41
3rd Place: Rock Port 51 West Nodaway 34
Championship: Worth County 57 Northland Christian 52 — OT
King City Tournament
Championship: Stanberry 54 Albany 40
3rd Place: Northeast Nodaway 52 Stewartsville-Osborn 43
Consolation: South Holt 57 Maysville 45
North Platte Tournament
Championship: Mid-Buchanan 56 Mound City 54
Cameron Tournament
Championship: Maryville 49 Smithville 43
Trailblazer Conference Tournament
3rd Place: Beatrice 59 Plattsmouth 38
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
3rd Place: Ashland-Greenwood 73 Douglas County West 60