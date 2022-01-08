KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Missouri River Conference 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 52 LeMars 33

Non-Conference 

East Sac County 62 Kuemper Catholic 49

Davis County 62 Central Decatur 48

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 51 ACGC 30

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60 Cherokee 56

Centerville 66 Moravia 18

Area Nebraska  

Duchesne Academy 52 Louisville 47

Ashland-Greenwood 47 Fort Calhoun 34

Conestoga 44 Humboldt-TRS 28

Johnson-Brock 53 Weeping Water 45

Broken Bow 53 Auburn 48

Elmwood-Murdock 36 North Central 19

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Non-Conference 

St. Albert 59 Missouri Valley 37

Kuemper Catholic 56 East Sac County 51

Grand View Christian 66 Treynor 46

Central Decatur 39 Davis County 28

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 61 ACGC 59

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62 Cherokee 50

Waukee Northwest 81 Sioux City West 68

Centerville at Moravia 

Ankeny Christian Academy 68 Denver 59

Area Missouri 

Mound City 78 Nebraska City 65

Maryville 48 Strafford 45

Area Nebraska  

Ashland-Greenwood 59 Fort Calhoun 43

Conestoga 58 Humboldt-TRS 41

Bishop LeBlond 53 Falls City Sacred Heart 44

Johnson-Brock 39 Weeping Water 22

