KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 52 LeMars 33
Non-Conference
East Sac County 62 Kuemper Catholic 49
Davis County 62 Central Decatur 48
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 51 ACGC 30
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60 Cherokee 56
Centerville 66 Moravia 18
Area Nebraska
Duchesne Academy 52 Louisville 47
Ashland-Greenwood 47 Fort Calhoun 34
Conestoga 44 Humboldt-TRS 28
Johnson-Brock 53 Weeping Water 45
Broken Bow 53 Auburn 48
Elmwood-Murdock 36 North Central 19
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference
St. Albert 59 Missouri Valley 37
Kuemper Catholic 56 East Sac County 51
Grand View Christian 66 Treynor 46
Central Decatur 39 Davis County 28
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 61 ACGC 59
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62 Cherokee 50
Waukee Northwest 81 Sioux City West 68
Centerville at Moravia
Ankeny Christian Academy 68 Denver 59
Area Missouri
Mound City 78 Nebraska City 65
Maryville 48 Strafford 45
Area Nebraska
Ashland-Greenwood 59 Fort Calhoun 43
Conestoga 58 Humboldt-TRS 41
Bishop LeBlond 53 Falls City Sacred Heart 44
Johnson-Brock 39 Weeping Water 22