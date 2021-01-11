KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Mid-America Shootout

Underwood 55 Fremont-Mills 47

Treynor 34 St. Albert 29

Fremont 77 Glenwood 73

Skutt Catholic 63 Lewis Central 34

Non-Conference

Kuemper Catholic 55 East Sac County 45

Nodaway Valley 68 Clarke 31

Central Decatur 56 Davis County 47

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 54 ACGC 48

Bishop Heelan Catholic 54 Yankton 30

Estherville-Lincoln Central 55 Sioux City East 49

Area Missouri

Stewartsville-Osborn 40 North Nodaway 21

Area Nebraska  

Weeping Water 51 Johnson-Brock 38

Mullen 44 Louisville 27 

Humboldt-TRS 59 Conestoga 55

Ashland-Greenwood 56 Fort Calhoun 20

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Mid-America Shootout

Underwood 59 Fremont-Mills 31

Grand View Christian 57 St. Albert 48

Glenwood 75 Plattsmouth 60

Lewis Central 52 Elkhorn North 48 — OT

Non-Conference

Red Oak 70 Essex 14

Nodaway Valley 62 Clarke 36

Central Decatur 45 Davis County 42

ACGC 59 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 43

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 55 Cherokee 52

Area Missouri

Mound City 67 Falls City Sacred Heart 43

Stewartsville-Osborn 68 North Nodaway 34

Area Nebraska  

Bishop LeBlond 63 Falls City 32

Auburn 47 Savannah 29

Johnson-Brock 49 Weeping Water 45

Conestoga 59 Humboldt-TRS 35

Ashland-Greenwood 58 Fort Calhoun 36

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.