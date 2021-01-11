KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Mid-America Shootout
Underwood 55 Fremont-Mills 47
Treynor 34 St. Albert 29
Fremont 77 Glenwood 73
Skutt Catholic 63 Lewis Central 34
Non-Conference
Kuemper Catholic 55 East Sac County 45
Nodaway Valley 68 Clarke 31
Central Decatur 56 Davis County 47
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 54 ACGC 48
Bishop Heelan Catholic 54 Yankton 30
Estherville-Lincoln Central 55 Sioux City East 49
Area Missouri
Stewartsville-Osborn 40 North Nodaway 21
Area Nebraska
Weeping Water 51 Johnson-Brock 38
Mullen 44 Louisville 27
Humboldt-TRS 59 Conestoga 55
Ashland-Greenwood 56 Fort Calhoun 20
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Mid-America Shootout
Underwood 59 Fremont-Mills 31
Grand View Christian 57 St. Albert 48
Glenwood 75 Plattsmouth 60
Lewis Central 52 Elkhorn North 48 — OT
Non-Conference
Red Oak 70 Essex 14
Nodaway Valley 62 Clarke 36
Central Decatur 45 Davis County 42
ACGC 59 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 43
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 55 Cherokee 52
Area Missouri
Mound City 67 Falls City Sacred Heart 43
Stewartsville-Osborn 68 North Nodaway 34
Area Nebraska
Bishop LeBlond 63 Falls City 32
Auburn 47 Savannah 29
Johnson-Brock 49 Weeping Water 45
Conestoga 59 Humboldt-TRS 35
Ashland-Greenwood 58 Fort Calhoun 36