HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (3/6)

Iowa Girls State Championships

4A: Ballard 47 Glenwood 45

1A: Newell-Fonda 66 Bishop Garrigan 52

2A: Dike-New Hartford 47 Maquoketa Valley 42

3A: Unity Christian 48 West Lyon 31

Nebraska Girls State Championships

D2: Humphrey-St. Francis 57 Falls City Sacred Heart 48

D1: Weeping Water 40 Pleasanton 39

A: St Pius X 56 Fremont 52 

B: Elkhorn North 46 Norris 33

C1: North Bend 51 Hastings-St. Cecilia 49

C2: Crofton 46 Ponca 42

Missouri State Quarterfinals

Class 1

Platte Valley 53 Santa Fe 38 

South Iron 65 Delta 63

Leeton 59 North Shelby 46

Walnut Grove 66 McCauley Catholic 44

Class 2

Ellington 59 Oran 51

Blue Eye 71 Richland 55

Scotland County 36 Eugene 33

Wellington-Napoleon 52 Bishop LeBlond 32

Class 3 

Lift for Life Academy Charter 64 Twin Rivers 58 

Steelville 62 Miller 54

Tipton 60 Clark County 46

Skyline 70 Milan 64 

