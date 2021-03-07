HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (3/6)
Iowa Girls State Championships
4A: Ballard 47 Glenwood 45
1A: Newell-Fonda 66 Bishop Garrigan 52
2A: Dike-New Hartford 47 Maquoketa Valley 42
3A: Unity Christian 48 West Lyon 31
Nebraska Girls State Championships
D2: Humphrey-St. Francis 57 Falls City Sacred Heart 48
D1: Weeping Water 40 Pleasanton 39
A: St Pius X 56 Fremont 52
B: Elkhorn North 46 Norris 33
C1: North Bend 51 Hastings-St. Cecilia 49
C2: Crofton 46 Ponca 42
Missouri State Quarterfinals
Class 1
Platte Valley 53 Santa Fe 38
South Iron 65 Delta 63
Leeton 59 North Shelby 46
Walnut Grove 66 McCauley Catholic 44
Class 2
Ellington 59 Oran 51
Blue Eye 71 Richland 55
Scotland County 36 Eugene 33
Wellington-Napoleon 52 Bishop LeBlond 32
Class 3
Lift for Life Academy Charter 64 Twin Rivers 58
Steelville 62 Miller 54
Tipton 60 Clark County 46
Skyline 70 Milan 64