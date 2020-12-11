KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 47 Central Decatur 33
Mount Ayr 44 Southeast Warren 32
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 62 Sioux City West 43
Non-Conference
Essex 51 West Nodaway 42
Fremont-Mills 45 East Atchison 42
Riverside 55 Heartland Christian 16
North Nodaway 47 Bedford 39
Earlham 59 East Union 36
LeMars 44 Western Christian 29
Bishop Heelan Catholic 44 South Sioux City 35
Area Missouri/Nebraska
St. Joseph Christian 36 Rock Port 31
Worth County 51 Mound City 40
Stanberry 53 Northeast Nodaway 10
Louisville 61 Nebraska City 59 — OT
Syracuse 60 Johnson County Central 15
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 65 Tri-Center 51
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur 67 Lenox 60
Mount Ayr 77 Southeast Warren 40
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 92 Thomas Jefferson 39
Non-Conference
AHSTW 74 Shenandoah 32
West Nodaway 77 Essex 28
Fremont-Mills 60 East Atchison 41
Riverside 55 Heartland Christian 20
Bedford 41 North Nodaway 32
Western Christian 68 LeMars 60
Area Missouri/Nebraska
St. Joseph Christian 68 Rock Port 50
Mound City 83 Worth County 69
Stanberry 49 Northeast Nodaway 42
Louisville 46 Nebraska City 45