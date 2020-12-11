KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Pride of Iowa Conference

Lenox 47 Central Decatur 33

Mount Ayr 44 Southeast Warren 32

Missouri River Conference  

Sioux City East 62 Sioux City West 43

Non-Conference

Essex 51 West Nodaway 42

Fremont-Mills 45 East Atchison 42

Riverside 55 Heartland Christian 16

North Nodaway 47 Bedford 39

Earlham 59 East Union 36

LeMars 44 Western Christian 29

Bishop Heelan Catholic 44 South Sioux City 35

Area Missouri/Nebraska  

St. Joseph Christian 36 Rock Port 31

Worth County 51 Mound City 40

Stanberry 53 Northeast Nodaway 10

Louisville 61 Nebraska City 59 — OT

Syracuse 60 Johnson County Central 15

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Western Iowa Conference

Underwood 65 Tri-Center 51

Pride of Iowa Conference

Central Decatur 67 Lenox 60

Mount Ayr 77 Southeast Warren 40

Missouri River Conference  

Abraham Lincoln 92 Thomas Jefferson 39

Non-Conference

AHSTW 74 Shenandoah 32

West Nodaway 77 Essex 28

Fremont-Mills 60 East Atchison 41

Riverside 55 Heartland Christian 20

Bedford 41 North Nodaway 32

Western Christian 68 LeMars 60

Area Missouri/Nebraska  

St. Joseph Christian 68 Rock Port 50

Mound City 83 Worth County 69

Stanberry 49 Northeast Nodaway 42

Louisville 46 Nebraska City 45

