KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 56 Wayne 45
Nodaway Valley 68 Martensdale-St. Marys 52
Southwest Valley 70 Southeast Warren 44
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 67 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42
Non-Conference
Riverside 28 Red Oak 12
Sidney 61 Bedford 22
Missouri Valley 49 Griswold 36
Treynor 39 Duchesne Academy 38
Moravia 44 East Union 32
Omaha North 64 Thomas Jefferson 41
Area Missouri
King City 24 North Andrew 19
Area Nebraska
Auburn 51 Ralston 34
Elmwood-Murdock 39 Syracuse 24
Palmyra 27 Weeping Water 26
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 69 Wayne 31
Nodaway Valley 68 Martensdale-St. Marys 28
Southeast Warren 49 Southwest Valley 43
Non-Conference
Bedford 70 Sidney 38
Missouri Valley 50 Griswold 43
Treynor 58 Nebraska City 35
Moravia 83 East Union 39
Central Decatur 62 Mormon Trail 54
Omaha North 78 Thomas Jefferson 30
Lamoni 53 North Harrison 39
Cornerstone Christian 43 Heartland Christian 28
Area Missouri
Maryville 67 Bishop LeBlond 36
North Andrew 63 King City 43
Area Nebraska
Elmwood-Murdock 40 Syracuse 38
Palmyra 70 Weeping Water 35