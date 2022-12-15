KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr 56 Wayne 45

Nodaway Valley 68 Martensdale-St. Marys 52

Southwest Valley 70 Southeast Warren 44

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East 67 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42

Non-Conference 

Riverside 28 Red Oak 12

Sidney 61 Bedford 22

Missouri Valley 49 Griswold 36

Treynor 39 Duchesne Academy 38

Moravia 44 East Union 32

Omaha North 64 Thomas Jefferson 41

Area Missouri 

King City 24 North Andrew 19

Area Nebraska 

Auburn 51 Ralston 34

Elmwood-Murdock 39 Syracuse 24

Palmyra 27 Weeping Water 26

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr 69 Wayne 31

Nodaway Valley 68 Martensdale-St. Marys 28

Southeast Warren 49 Southwest Valley 43

Non-Conference 

Bedford 70 Sidney 38

Missouri Valley 50 Griswold 43

Treynor 58 Nebraska City 35

Moravia 83 East Union 39

Central Decatur 62 Mormon Trail 54

Omaha North 78 Thomas Jefferson 30

Lamoni 53 North Harrison 39

Cornerstone Christian 43 Heartland Christian 28

Area Missouri 

Maryville 67 Bishop LeBlond 36

North Andrew 63 King City 43

Area Nebraska 

Elmwood-Murdock 40 Syracuse 38

Palmyra 70 Weeping Water 35

