KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Martensdale-St. Marys 66 Nodaway Valley 51

Southeast Warren 65 Southwest Valley 36

Wayne 48 Mount Ayr 36

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas 34 Seymour 30

Non-Conference 

Clarinda 41 Bedford 39

East Mills 52 East Atchison 50

Audubon 58 Boyer Valley 37

Treynor 40 Duchesne Academy 38

East Union 44 Moravia 13

Lenox 55 Murray 29

Westwood 63 Ar-We-Va 12

Area Missouri

Stanberry 58 Mid-Buchanan 33

North Andrew 49 King City 36

Area Nebraska 

Wahoo 61 Nebraska City 13

Auburn 63 Ralston 16

Weeping Water 45 Palmyra 30

Johnson-Brock 54 Tri County 27

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Martensdale-St. Marys 74 Nodaway Valley 52

Southwest Valley 57 Southeast Warren 44

Mount Ayr 63 Wayne 35

Bluegrass Conference 

Seymour 61 Melcher-Dallas 25

Non-Conference 

Riverside 56 Shenandoah 36

Clarinda 49 Bedford 37

East Mills 49 East Atchison 30

Boyer Valley 56 Audubon 41

Tri-Center 55 Woodbine 54

Moravia 82 East Union 48

Murray 45 Lenox 44

Westwood 59 Ar-We-Va 39

Lamoni 54 North Harrison 35

Area Missouri

Bishop LeBlond 45 Maryville 31

Stanberry 49 Mid-Buchanan 41

North Andrew 74 King City 43

Area Nebraska 

Wahoo 55 Nebraska City 48

Tri County 61 Johnson-Brock 56

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.