KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys 66 Nodaway Valley 51
Southeast Warren 65 Southwest Valley 36
Wayne 48 Mount Ayr 36
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas 34 Seymour 30
Non-Conference
Clarinda 41 Bedford 39
East Mills 52 East Atchison 50
Audubon 58 Boyer Valley 37
Treynor 40 Duchesne Academy 38
East Union 44 Moravia 13
Lenox 55 Murray 29
Westwood 63 Ar-We-Va 12
Area Missouri
Stanberry 58 Mid-Buchanan 33
North Andrew 49 King City 36
Area Nebraska
Wahoo 61 Nebraska City 13
Auburn 63 Ralston 16
Weeping Water 45 Palmyra 30
Johnson-Brock 54 Tri County 27
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys 74 Nodaway Valley 52
Southwest Valley 57 Southeast Warren 44
Mount Ayr 63 Wayne 35
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour 61 Melcher-Dallas 25
Non-Conference
Riverside 56 Shenandoah 36
Clarinda 49 Bedford 37
East Mills 49 East Atchison 30
Boyer Valley 56 Audubon 41
Tri-Center 55 Woodbine 54
Moravia 82 East Union 48
Murray 45 Lenox 44
Westwood 59 Ar-We-Va 39
Lamoni 54 North Harrison 35
Area Missouri
Bishop LeBlond 45 Maryville 31
Stanberry 49 Mid-Buchanan 41
North Andrew 74 King City 43
Area Nebraska
Wahoo 55 Nebraska City 48
Tri County 61 Johnson-Brock 56