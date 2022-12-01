KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Western Iowa Conference 

Missouri Valley 43 Audubon 37

Non-Conference 

St. Albert 64 Logan-Magnolia 45

Grand View Christian 49 Kuemper Catholic 44

Storm Lake 70 Denison-Schleswig 37

Johnson-Brock 57 Sidney 49

Panorama 58 IKM-Manning 27

Murray 52 Bedford 31

Martensdale-St. Marys 68 Woodward-Granger 30

West Monona 80 West Harrison 29

West Central Valley 41 Glidden-Ralston 40

Unity Christian 56 LeMars 55

Pleasantville 35 Twin Cedars 22

Platte Valley Invitational Tournament 

7th Place: Union Star 45 Stewartsville-Osborn 42

Albany Invitational Tournament 

Semifinal: Platte Valley 55 King City 44

Semifinal: South Harrison 66 Princeton 45

Area Nebraska 

Malcolm 60 Plattsmouth 35

Conestoga 30 Louisville 27

Freeman 44 Palmyra 29

Auburn 38 Weeping Water 35

Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament

Lincoln Christian 67 Lourdes Central Catholic 45

Yutan 39 Elmwood-Murdock 31

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Western Iowa Conference 

Missouri Valley 62 Audubon 55

Non-Conference 

St. Albert 54 Logan-Magnolia 48

Denison-Schleswig 68 Storm Lake 40

Johnson-Brock 61 Sidney 28

IKM-Manning 66 Panorama 56

Bishop Heelan Catholic 78 Treynor 60

Bedford 62 Murray 45

Woodward-Granger 70 Martensdale-St. Marys 33

West Harrison 69 West Monona 39

West Central Valley 50 West Central Valley 46

Unity Christian 66 LeMars 45

Heartland Christian 58 Whiting 25

Platte Valley Invitational Tournament 

7th Place: Union Star 43 Nodaway Valley JV 37

5th Place: Northeast Nodaway 49 North Nodaway 40

Albany Invitational Tournament 

Semifinal: Platte Valley 73 Worth County 29

Semifinal: Princeton 77 Pattonsburg 52

Savannah Invitational Tournament 

Semifinal: Maryville 63 Kearney 53

Semifinal: Hogan Prep 73 Smithville 67

Consolation: Platte County def. Savannah

Consolation: Benton 50 Chillicothe 47 (OT)

Area Nebraska 

Malcolm 67 Plattsmouth 54

Conestoga 48 Louisville 46

Freeman 69 Palmyra 40

Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament

Lincoln Christian 66 Lourdes Central Catholic 31

Elmwood-Murdock 43 Yutan 38

