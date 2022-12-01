KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Western Iowa Conference
Missouri Valley 43 Audubon 37
Non-Conference
St. Albert 64 Logan-Magnolia 45
Grand View Christian 49 Kuemper Catholic 44
Storm Lake 70 Denison-Schleswig 37
Johnson-Brock 57 Sidney 49
Panorama 58 IKM-Manning 27
Murray 52 Bedford 31
Martensdale-St. Marys 68 Woodward-Granger 30
West Monona 80 West Harrison 29
West Central Valley 41 Glidden-Ralston 40
Unity Christian 56 LeMars 55
Pleasantville 35 Twin Cedars 22
Platte Valley Invitational Tournament
7th Place: Union Star 45 Stewartsville-Osborn 42
Albany Invitational Tournament
Semifinal: Platte Valley 55 King City 44
Semifinal: South Harrison 66 Princeton 45
Area Nebraska
Malcolm 60 Plattsmouth 35
Conestoga 30 Louisville 27
Freeman 44 Palmyra 29
Auburn 38 Weeping Water 35
Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament
Lincoln Christian 67 Lourdes Central Catholic 45
Yutan 39 Elmwood-Murdock 31
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Western Iowa Conference
Missouri Valley 62 Audubon 55
Non-Conference
St. Albert 54 Logan-Magnolia 48
Denison-Schleswig 68 Storm Lake 40
Johnson-Brock 61 Sidney 28
IKM-Manning 66 Panorama 56
Bishop Heelan Catholic 78 Treynor 60
Bedford 62 Murray 45
Woodward-Granger 70 Martensdale-St. Marys 33
West Harrison 69 West Monona 39
West Central Valley 50 West Central Valley 46
Unity Christian 66 LeMars 45
Heartland Christian 58 Whiting 25
Platte Valley Invitational Tournament
7th Place: Union Star 43 Nodaway Valley JV 37
5th Place: Northeast Nodaway 49 North Nodaway 40
Albany Invitational Tournament
Semifinal: Platte Valley 73 Worth County 29
Semifinal: Princeton 77 Pattonsburg 52
Savannah Invitational Tournament
Semifinal: Maryville 63 Kearney 53
Semifinal: Hogan Prep 73 Smithville 67
Consolation: Platte County def. Savannah
Consolation: Benton 50 Chillicothe 47 (OT)
Area Nebraska
Malcolm 67 Plattsmouth 54
Conestoga 48 Louisville 46
Freeman 69 Palmyra 40
Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament
Lincoln Christian 66 Lourdes Central Catholic 31
Elmwood-Murdock 43 Yutan 38