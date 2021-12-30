KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/30)

Pierce 50 Auburn 42

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/30) 

Auburn 42 Pierce 33

KMALAND WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (12/30)

AT WAVERLY

Beatrice 70 Auburn 9 

Waverly 79 Auburn 0 

AT WOOD RIVER

Syracuse 40 Amherst 36

Syracuse 66 Columbus Scotus 3

Aquinas Catholic 72 Syracuse 6

Broken Bow 54 Syracuse 22

Raymond Central 52 Syracuse 18 

AT LINCOLN CHRISTIAN

Lincoln Christian 48 Johnson County Central 30

Lincoln Lutheran 30 Johnson County Central 30 

Malcolm 54 Johnson County Central 12

AT FALLS CITY 

Falls City 60 Humboldt-TRS 18 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.