KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Missouri River Conference

Sioux City East 43 Bishop Heelan Catholic 39

Non-Conference

Denison-Schleswig 59 Storm Lake 27

Stanton 64 Riverside 20

Sidney 44 Johnson-Brock 36

Bedford 56 Murray 39

Woodbine 53 Missouri Valley 17

Martensdale-St. Marys 60 Woodward-Granger 33

West Monona 85 West Harrison 34

Coon Rapids-Bayard 48 Earlham 45

Twin Cedars 59 Valley Lutheran 10

Platte Valley Invitational

St. Joseph Christian 45 Northeast Nodaway 12

Albany Invitational

Platte Valley 71 South Harrison 9

Albany 59 Pattonsburg 28

Area Nebraska

Louisville 50 Conestoga 32

Freeman 55 Palmyra 39

Auburn 44 Weeping Water 38 

Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament

Elmwood-Murdock 35 Yutan 20

Lourdes Central Catholic 48 Omaha Duchesne Academy 33

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Non-Conference

Storm Lake 59 Denison-Schleswig 46

Blair 64 Harlan 60 — OT

Stanton 65 Riverside 58

Johnson-Brock 56 Sidney 44

Treynor 64 Bishop Heelan Catholic 50

Woodbine 61 Missouri Valley 21

Martensdale-St. Marys 79 Woodward-Granger 43

West Harrison 69 West Monona 60

Glidden-Ralston 74 West Central Valley 48

Twin Cedars 49 Valley Lutheran 32

Platte Valley Invitational

DeKalb 60 Nodaway-Holt 42

Albany Invitational

Albany 46 Pattonsburg 44

South Harrison 61 Platte Valley 60

Area Nebraska

Louisville 51 Conestoga 36

Freeman 52 Palmyra 41

Auburn 69 Weeping Water 26

Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament

Yutan 70 Elmwood-Murdock 39

