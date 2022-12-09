KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Western Iowa Conference 

Riverside 41 Missouri Valley 17

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Central Decatur 51 Lenox 46

Martensdale-St. Marys 68 Southwest Valley 30

Non-Conference 

Atlantic 47 ACGC 13

Falls City Sacred Heart 51 Sidney 36

Fremont-Mills 39 East Atchison 24

Melcher-Dallas at Southeast Warren 

Area Missouri 

Stanberry 24 Northeast Nodaway 22

Area Nebraska 

Louisville 37 Nebraska City 23

Syracuse 54 Johnson County Central 40

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Western Iowa Conference 

Riverside 65 Missouri Valley 62

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Central Decatur 63 Lenox 57

Southwest Valley 44 Martensdale-St. Marys 38

Non-Conference 

Fremont-Mills 63 East Atchison 55

Southeast Warren 68 Melcher-Dallas 44

Area Missouri 

Stanberry 65 Northeast Nodaway 63

Area Nebraska 

Louisville 45 Nebraska City 42

Syracuse 54 Johnson County Central 40

Ashland-Greenwood 46 Elkhorn 45

