KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside 41 Missouri Valley 17
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur 51 Lenox 46
Martensdale-St. Marys 68 Southwest Valley 30
Non-Conference
Atlantic 47 ACGC 13
Falls City Sacred Heart 51 Sidney 36
Fremont-Mills 39 East Atchison 24
Melcher-Dallas at Southeast Warren
Area Missouri
Stanberry 24 Northeast Nodaway 22
Area Nebraska
Louisville 37 Nebraska City 23
Syracuse 54 Johnson County Central 40
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside 65 Missouri Valley 62
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur 63 Lenox 57
Southwest Valley 44 Martensdale-St. Marys 38
Non-Conference
Fremont-Mills 63 East Atchison 55
Southeast Warren 68 Melcher-Dallas 44
Area Missouri
Stanberry 65 Northeast Nodaway 63
Area Nebraska
Louisville 45 Nebraska City 42
Syracuse 54 Johnson County Central 40
Ashland-Greenwood 46 Elkhorn 45