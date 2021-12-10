KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic 54 Clarinda 46
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 57 Sioux City West 40
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53 Sioux City North 32
Non-Conference
Fremont-Mills 40 East Atchison 37
Falls City Sacred Heart 59 Sidney 40
Riverside 54 Heartland Christian 11
North Nodaway 35 Bedford 30
Earlham 74 East Union 49
ACGC 63 Glidden-Ralston 32
Western Christian 51 LeMars 44
Area Missouri
Stanberry 45 Northeast Nodaway 18
Maryville 54 Kansas City Southeast 50
Area Nebraska
Louisville 38 Nebraska City 20
Syracuse 50 Johnson County Central 22
Sterling 57 Deshler 32
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference
East Atchison 53 Fremont-Mills 39
Riverside at Heartland Christian
Bedford 62 North Nodaway 10
ACGC 66 Glidden-Ralston 26
Western Christian 59 LeMars 48
Area Missouri
Stanberry 67 Northeast Nodaway 48
Area Nebraska
Louisville 42 Nebraska City 39 — OT
Syracuse 42 Johnson County Central 38 — OT