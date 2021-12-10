KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Atlantic 54 Clarinda 46

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East 57 Sioux City West 40

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53 Sioux City North 32

Non-Conference 

Fremont-Mills 40 East Atchison 37

Falls City Sacred Heart 59 Sidney 40

Riverside 54 Heartland Christian 11

North Nodaway 35 Bedford 30

Earlham 74 East Union 49

ACGC 63 Glidden-Ralston 32

Western Christian 51 LeMars 44

Area Missouri 

Stanberry 45 Northeast Nodaway 18

Maryville 54 Kansas City Southeast 50

Area Nebraska 

Louisville 38 Nebraska City 20

Syracuse 50 Johnson County Central 22

Sterling 57 Deshler 32

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Non-Conference 

East Atchison 53 Fremont-Mills 39

Riverside at Heartland Christian 

Bedford 62 North Nodaway 10

ACGC 66 Glidden-Ralston 26

Western Christian 59 LeMars 48

Area Missouri 

Stanberry 67 Northeast Nodaway 48

Area Nebraska 

Louisville 42 Nebraska City 39 — OT

Syracuse 42 Johnson County Central 38 — OT

 

