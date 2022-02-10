KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail

Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 2 — First Round 

Boyer Valley 56 West Harrison 43

Audubon 71 Riverside 26

Ankeny Christian Academy 48 Paton-Churdan 38

Remsen St. Marys 72 Ar-We-Va 7

Glidden-Ralston 60 Griswold 42

Woodbine 65 Heartland Christian 8

Coon Rapids-Bayard 38 Tri-Center 25

Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 7 — First Round 

Grand View Christian 51 Moulton-Udell 34

Southeast Warren 46 Mormon Trail 30

Wayne 47 Melcher-Dallas 37

Martensdale-St. Marys 62 Moravia 22

Lynnville-Sully 50 BGM 24

Lamoni 59 Seymour 17

Twin Cedars 39 Tri-County 28

Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 8 — First Round

Sidney 45 Mount Ayr 30

East Mills 59 Essex 19

Lenox 54 Murray 20

Stanton 62 Orient-Macksburg 22

Fremont-Mills 42 Diagonal 37

CAM 69 Bedford 28

St. Albert 62 East Union 36

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Regular Season

Non-Conference 

Spencer 63 Sioux City North 21

LeMars 45 Storm Lake 44

Sioux Falls Christian 49 Sioux City East 33

Area Missouri 

North Nodaway 49 Worth County 34

St. Joseph Christian 60 South Holt 46

Benton 65 Maryville 35

Area Nebraska 

Wahoo 61 Plattsmouth 27

Ashland-Greenwood 54 Omaha Mercy 35

Humboldt-TRS at Falls City 

Palmyra 50 Pawnee City 15

Lincoln Lutheran 44 Auburn 25

Freeman 45 Johnson-Brock 37

Elmwood-Murdock 70 Mead 39

Weeping Water at Falls City Sacred Heart 

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Regular Season

Non-Conference 

Mount Ayr 64 Red Oak 53

AHSTW 60 Denison-Schleswig 54

Kuemper Catholic at South Hamilton 

IKM-Manning 35 Boyer Valley 34

Underwood 68 MVAOCOU 22

Missouri Valley 68 Whiting 16

Treynor 50 Greene County 35

Central Decatur 75 Woodward-Granger 62

Spencer 69 Sioux City North 58

Bishop Heelan Catholic 59 Unity Christian 49

Area Missouri 

Worth County 77 North Nodaway 32

Platte Valley 49 Albany 41

St. Joseph Christian 61 South Holt 41

Area Nebraska 

Wahoo 71 Plattsmouth 46

Ashland-Greenwood 63 Nebraska City 38

Falls City 56 Humboldt-TRS 40

Palmyra 47 Pawnee City 23

Lincoln Lutheran 43 Auburn 42

Freeman 67 Johnson-Brock 33

Mead 46 Elmwood-Murdock 29

