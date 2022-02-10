KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail
Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 2 — First Round
Boyer Valley 56 West Harrison 43
Audubon 71 Riverside 26
Ankeny Christian Academy 48 Paton-Churdan 38
Remsen St. Marys 72 Ar-We-Va 7
Glidden-Ralston 60 Griswold 42
Woodbine 65 Heartland Christian 8
Coon Rapids-Bayard 38 Tri-Center 25
Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 7 — First Round
Grand View Christian 51 Moulton-Udell 34
Southeast Warren 46 Mormon Trail 30
Wayne 47 Melcher-Dallas 37
Martensdale-St. Marys 62 Moravia 22
Lynnville-Sully 50 BGM 24
Lamoni 59 Seymour 17
Twin Cedars 39 Tri-County 28
Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 8 — First Round
Sidney 45 Mount Ayr 30
East Mills 59 Essex 19
Lenox 54 Murray 20
Stanton 62 Orient-Macksburg 22
Fremont-Mills 42 Diagonal 37
CAM 69 Bedford 28
St. Albert 62 East Union 36
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Regular Season
Non-Conference
Spencer 63 Sioux City North 21
LeMars 45 Storm Lake 44
Sioux Falls Christian 49 Sioux City East 33
Area Missouri
North Nodaway 49 Worth County 34
St. Joseph Christian 60 South Holt 46
Benton 65 Maryville 35
Area Nebraska
Wahoo 61 Plattsmouth 27
Ashland-Greenwood 54 Omaha Mercy 35
Humboldt-TRS at Falls City
Palmyra 50 Pawnee City 15
Lincoln Lutheran 44 Auburn 25
Freeman 45 Johnson-Brock 37
Elmwood-Murdock 70 Mead 39
Weeping Water at Falls City Sacred Heart
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Regular Season
Non-Conference
Mount Ayr 64 Red Oak 53
AHSTW 60 Denison-Schleswig 54
Kuemper Catholic at South Hamilton
IKM-Manning 35 Boyer Valley 34
Underwood 68 MVAOCOU 22
Missouri Valley 68 Whiting 16
Treynor 50 Greene County 35
Central Decatur 75 Woodward-Granger 62
Spencer 69 Sioux City North 58
Bishop Heelan Catholic 59 Unity Christian 49
Area Missouri
Worth County 77 North Nodaway 32
Platte Valley 49 Albany 41
St. Joseph Christian 61 South Holt 41
Area Nebraska
Wahoo 71 Plattsmouth 46
Ashland-Greenwood 63 Nebraska City 38
Falls City 56 Humboldt-TRS 40
Palmyra 47 Pawnee City 23
Lincoln Lutheran 43 Auburn 42
Freeman 67 Johnson-Brock 33
Mead 46 Elmwood-Murdock 29