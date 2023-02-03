KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 49 St. Albert 45
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor 68 AHSTW 33
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62 Thomas Jefferson 21
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas 47 Seymour 24
Non-Conference
Sidney 60 Southwest Valley 51
Logan-Magnolia 41 Ar-We-Va 19
CAM 64 Audubon 41
Boyer Valley 64 IKM-Manning 56
Diagonal 56 East Union 40
Lenox 65 Lamoni 41
Chariton 47 Wayne 25
Coon Rapids-Bayard 49 ACGC 37
Glidden-Ralston 42 Madrid 36
Paton-Churdan 43 Colo-Nesco 41
Bishop Heelan Catholic 64 Western Christian 28
Saydel 44 Twin Cedars 41
Area Missouri
Mound City 63 Maysville 39
North Andrew 49 South Holt 20
King City 50 Stewartsville-Osborn 16
Area Nebraska
Raymond Central 62 Nebraska City 21
Duchesne Academy 60 Plattsmouth 35
Ashland-Greenwood 44 Lincoln Lutheran 41 — OT
Yutan 59 Syracuse 18
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Auburn 47 Falls City 34
Semifinal: Elmwood-Murdock 56 Weeping Water 17
Consolation: Palmyra 57 Mead 17
Consolation: Freeman 33 Johnson County Central 24
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Lourdes Central Catholic 41 Falls City Sacred Heart 40 — OT
Semifinal: Johnson-Brock 40 Lewiston 33
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 74 St. Albert 58
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 57 Treynor 49
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63 Thomas Jefferson 25
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas 70 Seymour 44
Non-Conference
Nodaway Valley 67 Red Oak 66
Sidney 46 Southwest Valley 40
Tri-Center 65 Stanton 55
Ar-We-Va 63 Logan-Magnolia 45
CAM 45 Audubon 38
IKM-Manning 74 Boyer Valley 63
East Union 49 Diagonal 45
Lenox 70 Lamoni 47
Chariton 63 Wayne 34
Coon Rapids-Bayard 64 ACGC 59
Madrid 70 Glidden-Ralston 35
Sioux City West 65 South Sioux City 63
Twin Cedars at Saydel
Area Missouri
Maysville 68 Mound City 59
South Holt 60 North Andrew 51
Stewartsville-Osborn 53 King City 36
Area Nebraska
Raymond Central def. Nebraska City
Syracuse 48 Yutan 43
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Johnson-Brock 60 Falls City Sacred Heart 46
Semifinal: Tri County 72 Friend 40