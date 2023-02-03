KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Glenwood 49 St. Albert 45

Western Iowa Conference 

Treynor 68 AHSTW 33

Missouri River Conference 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62 Thomas Jefferson 21

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas 47 Seymour 24

Non-Conference 

Sidney 60 Southwest Valley 51

Logan-Magnolia 41 Ar-We-Va 19

CAM 64 Audubon 41

Boyer Valley 64 IKM-Manning 56

Diagonal 56 East Union 40

Lenox 65 Lamoni 41

Chariton 47 Wayne 25

Coon Rapids-Bayard 49 ACGC 37

Glidden-Ralston 42 Madrid 36

Paton-Churdan 43 Colo-Nesco 41

Bishop Heelan Catholic 64 Western Christian 28

Saydel 44 Twin Cedars 41

Area Missouri 

Mound City 63 Maysville 39

North Andrew 49 South Holt 20

King City 50 Stewartsville-Osborn 16

Area Nebraska 

Raymond Central 62 Nebraska City 21

Duchesne Academy 60 Plattsmouth 35

Ashland-Greenwood 44 Lincoln Lutheran 41 — OT

Yutan 59 Syracuse 18

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament

Semifinal: Auburn 47 Falls City 34

Semifinal: Elmwood-Murdock 56 Weeping Water 17

Consolation: Palmyra 57 Mead 17

Consolation: Freeman 33 Johnson County Central 24

Pioneer Conference Tournament  

Semifinal: Lourdes Central Catholic 41 Falls City Sacred Heart 40 — OT

Semifinal: Johnson-Brock 40 Lewiston 33

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Glenwood 74 St. Albert 58

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 57 Treynor 49

Missouri River Conference 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63 Thomas Jefferson 25

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas 70 Seymour 44

Non-Conference 

Nodaway Valley 67 Red Oak 66

Sidney 46 Southwest Valley 40

Tri-Center 65 Stanton 55

Ar-We-Va 63 Logan-Magnolia 45

CAM 45 Audubon 38

IKM-Manning 74 Boyer Valley 63

East Union 49 Diagonal 45

Lenox 70 Lamoni 47

Chariton 63 Wayne 34

Coon Rapids-Bayard 64 ACGC 59

Madrid 70 Glidden-Ralston 35

Sioux City West 65 South Sioux City 63

Twin Cedars at Saydel 

Area Missouri 

Maysville 68 Mound City 59

South Holt 60 North Andrew 51

Stewartsville-Osborn 53 King City 36

Area Nebraska 

Raymond Central def. Nebraska City

Syracuse 48 Yutan 43

Pioneer Conference Tournament  

Semifinal: Johnson-Brock 60 Falls City Sacred Heart 46

Semifinal: Tri County 72 Friend 40

