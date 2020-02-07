HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Rolling Valley Conference

Ar-We-Va 54 West Harrison 53

Bluegrass Conference

Seymour 56 Ankeny Christian Academy 28

Moravia 42 Murray 41

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Clarinda 53 West Nodaway 39

Sidney 47 Southwest Valley 35

Underwood 53 Fremont-Mills 32

Thomas Jefferson 60 Tri-Center 19

Audubon 53 CAM, Anita 45

IKM-Manning 67 Boyer Valley 29

East Union 62 Diagonal 54

Lamoni 68 Lenox 63

Chariton 41 Wayne 35

Central Decatur 60 Centerville 57

Glidden-Ralston 47 Madrid 37 

Melcher-Dallas at Colfax-Mingo 

275 Conference

Mound City 44 Northeast Nodaway 16

South Holt 48 Stewartsville 38

Grand River Conference

North Andrew 61 Pattonsburg 51

Worth County 52 Albany 33

Midland Empire Conference

Cameron 63 Lafayette 46

Chillicothe 58 Benton 56 -- OT

Non-Conference (Missouri)

Savannah 45 North Platte 41

Kearney 54 St. Pius X 39 – North Kansas City Tournament

Pioneer Conference Tournament – at Diller-Odell

Semifinal: Falls City Sacred Heart 45 Diller-Odell 19

Semifinal: Lourdes Central Catholic 50 Sterling 46

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Nebraska City 58 Raymond Central 34

Duchesne Academy 47 Plattsmouth 34

Douglas County West 70 Schuyler 12

Archbishop Bergan 50 Fort Calhoun 33

Lincoln Lutheran 50 Ashland-Greenwood 39

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Rolling Valley Conference

West Harrison 70 Ar-We-Va 47

Bluegrass Conference

Ankeny Christian Academy 67 Seymour 44

Murray 64 Moravia 46

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Sidney 63 Southwest Valley 59

Tri-Center 58 Thomas Jefferson 46

CAM, Anita 52 Audubon 48

East Union 53 Diagonal 44

Lamoni 70 Lenox 53

Southeast Warren at Orient-Macksburg 

Chariton 50 Wayne 34

Central Decatur 64 Centerville 48

Madrid 95 Glidden-Ralston 57

Cherokee 55 Le Mars 46

Melcher-Dallas 66 Colfax-Mingo 56

275 Conference

Mound City 72 Northeast Nodaway 55

South Holt 54 Stewartsville 53

Grand River Conference

North Andrew 68 Pattonsburg 50

Albany 45 Worth County 38

Non-Conference (Missouri)

Maryville 87 Penney 60

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament 

Semifinal: Yutan 45 Freeman 23

Semifinal: Auburn 47 Palmyra 35

Consolation: Louisville 49 Weeping Water 47

Consolation: Conestoga 63 Mead 49

Consolation: Johnson County Central 49 Elmwood-Murdock 44

Pioneer Conference Tournament – at Diller-Odell

Semifinal: Falls City Sacred Heart 50 Lourdes Central Catholic 34

Semifinal: Johnson-Brock 49 Tri County 37

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Nebraska City 57 Raymond Central 45

Douglas County West 79 Schuyler 56

