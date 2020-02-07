HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va 54 West Harrison 53
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour 56 Ankeny Christian Academy 28
Moravia 42 Murray 41
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Clarinda 53 West Nodaway 39
Sidney 47 Southwest Valley 35
Underwood 53 Fremont-Mills 32
Thomas Jefferson 60 Tri-Center 19
Audubon 53 CAM, Anita 45
IKM-Manning 67 Boyer Valley 29
East Union 62 Diagonal 54
Lamoni 68 Lenox 63
Chariton 41 Wayne 35
Central Decatur 60 Centerville 57
Glidden-Ralston 47 Madrid 37
Melcher-Dallas at Colfax-Mingo
275 Conference
Mound City 44 Northeast Nodaway 16
South Holt 48 Stewartsville 38
Grand River Conference
North Andrew 61 Pattonsburg 51
Worth County 52 Albany 33
Midland Empire Conference
Cameron 63 Lafayette 46
Chillicothe 58 Benton 56 -- OT
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Savannah 45 North Platte 41
Kearney 54 St. Pius X 39 – North Kansas City Tournament
Pioneer Conference Tournament – at Diller-Odell
Semifinal: Falls City Sacred Heart 45 Diller-Odell 19
Semifinal: Lourdes Central Catholic 50 Sterling 46
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Nebraska City 58 Raymond Central 34
Duchesne Academy 47 Plattsmouth 34
Douglas County West 70 Schuyler 12
Archbishop Bergan 50 Fort Calhoun 33
Lincoln Lutheran 50 Ashland-Greenwood 39
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison 70 Ar-We-Va 47
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian Academy 67 Seymour 44
Murray 64 Moravia 46
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Sidney 63 Southwest Valley 59
Tri-Center 58 Thomas Jefferson 46
CAM, Anita 52 Audubon 48
East Union 53 Diagonal 44
Lamoni 70 Lenox 53
Southeast Warren at Orient-Macksburg
Chariton 50 Wayne 34
Central Decatur 64 Centerville 48
Madrid 95 Glidden-Ralston 57
Cherokee 55 Le Mars 46
Melcher-Dallas 66 Colfax-Mingo 56
275 Conference
Mound City 72 Northeast Nodaway 55
South Holt 54 Stewartsville 53
Grand River Conference
North Andrew 68 Pattonsburg 50
Albany 45 Worth County 38
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Maryville 87 Penney 60
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Yutan 45 Freeman 23
Semifinal: Auburn 47 Palmyra 35
Consolation: Louisville 49 Weeping Water 47
Consolation: Conestoga 63 Mead 49
Consolation: Johnson County Central 49 Elmwood-Murdock 44
Pioneer Conference Tournament – at Diller-Odell
Semifinal: Falls City Sacred Heart 50 Lourdes Central Catholic 34
Semifinal: Johnson-Brock 49 Tri County 37
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Nebraska City 57 Raymond Central 45
Douglas County West 79 Schuyler 56