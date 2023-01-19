KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 60 Red Oak 37
Atlantic 49 St. Albert 44
Corner Conference Tournament
Stanton 59 Sidney 41
Fremont-Mills 53 East Mills 48
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 69 East Union 44
Non-Conference
Hamburg at Rock Port
Area Missouri
Bishop LeBlond 43 Maryville 36
Area Nebraska
Plattsmouth def. Ralston
Falls City 36 Conestoga 35
Humboldt-TRS 39 Johnson County Central 38
Weeping Water 31 Omaha Brownell Talbot 21
Lewiston 61 Lourdes Central Catholic 60
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 78 Red Oak 76
Corner Conference Tournament
Fremont-Mills 73 Stanton 63
East Mills 65 Sidney 36
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 55 East Union 44
Non-Conference
Grand View Christian 79 Atlantic 39
Area Missouri
Rock Port 65 Northland Christian 34
Area Nebraska
Ralston 72 Plattsmouth 56
Conestoga 45 Falls City 40
Johnson County Central 67 Humboldt-TRS 53
Brownell-Talbot at Weeping Water
Lourdes Central Catholic 61 Lewiston 56