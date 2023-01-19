KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood 60 Red Oak 37

Atlantic 49 St. Albert 44

Corner Conference Tournament 

Stanton 59 Sidney 41

Fremont-Mills 53 East Mills 48

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southwest Valley 69 East Union 44

Non-Conference

Hamburg at Rock Port

Area Missouri  

Bishop LeBlond 43 Maryville 36

Area Nebraska 

Plattsmouth def. Ralston

Falls City 36 Conestoga 35

Humboldt-TRS 39 Johnson County Central 38

Weeping Water 31 Omaha Brownell Talbot 21

Lewiston 61 Lourdes Central Catholic 60

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood 78 Red Oak 76

Corner Conference Tournament 

Fremont-Mills 73 Stanton 63

East Mills 65 Sidney 36

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southwest Valley 55 East Union 44

Non-Conference

Grand View Christian 79 Atlantic 39

Area Missouri  

Rock Port 65 Northland Christian 34

Area Nebraska 

Ralston 72 Plattsmouth 56

Conestoga 45 Falls City 40

Johnson County Central 67 Humboldt-TRS 53

Brownell-Talbot at Weeping Water 

Lourdes Central Catholic 61 Lewiston 56

