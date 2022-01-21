KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon 56 Tri-Center 45

Pride of Iowa Conference 

East Union 50 Southwest Valley 48

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va 59 Paton-Churdan 39

Woodbine 50 Coon Rapids-Bayard 43

Non-Conference 

Clarinda 49 Riverside 30

Atlantic 46 Grand View Christian 43

Carroll 49 Harlan 46

Earlham 56 Lenox 46

West Harrison 34 Whiting 21

Area Missouri 

Maryville 57 Bishop LeBlond 51

Area Nebraska 

Crete 42 Nebraska City 22

Ralston 34 Plattsmouth 34

Falls City 45 Conestoga 41

Weeping Water 43 Brownell-Talbot 18

Humboldt-TRS 37 Johnson County Central 31

Lewiston at Lourdes Central Catholic 

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Corner Conference Tournament 

Stanton 49 Sidney 44 – OT 

East Mills 64 Fremont-Mills 50

Western Iowa Conference 

Tri-Center 41 Audubon 33

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southwest Valley 64 East Union 49

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va 59 Paton-Churdan 44

Woodbine 44 Coon Rapids-Bayard 42

Non-Conference 

Grand View Christian 96 Atlantic 68

Lenox at Earlham 

West Harrison 86 Whiting 10

Area Nebraska 

Nebraska City 52 Crete 49

Plattsmouth 58 Ralston 56

Conestoga 58 Falls City 26

Weeping Water 55 Brownell-Talbot 33

Humboldt-TRS 63 Johnson County Central 57 — OT

Lourdes Central Catholic 57 Lewiston 20

