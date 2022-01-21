KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 56 Tri-Center 45
Pride of Iowa Conference
East Union 50 Southwest Valley 48
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va 59 Paton-Churdan 39
Woodbine 50 Coon Rapids-Bayard 43
Non-Conference
Clarinda 49 Riverside 30
Atlantic 46 Grand View Christian 43
Carroll 49 Harlan 46
Earlham 56 Lenox 46
West Harrison 34 Whiting 21
Area Missouri
Maryville 57 Bishop LeBlond 51
Area Nebraska
Crete 42 Nebraska City 22
Ralston 34 Plattsmouth 34
Falls City 45 Conestoga 41
Weeping Water 43 Brownell-Talbot 18
Humboldt-TRS 37 Johnson County Central 31
Lewiston at Lourdes Central Catholic
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference Tournament
Stanton 49 Sidney 44 – OT
East Mills 64 Fremont-Mills 50
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center 41 Audubon 33
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 64 East Union 49
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va 59 Paton-Churdan 44
Woodbine 44 Coon Rapids-Bayard 42
Non-Conference
Grand View Christian 96 Atlantic 68
Lenox at Earlham
West Harrison 86 Whiting 10
Area Nebraska
Nebraska City 52 Crete 49
Plattsmouth 58 Ralston 56
Conestoga 58 Falls City 26
Weeping Water 55 Brownell-Talbot 33
Humboldt-TRS 63 Johnson County Central 57 — OT
Lourdes Central Catholic 57 Lewiston 20