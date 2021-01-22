KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 84 Red Oak 33
Harlan 73 Atlantic 60
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 46 IKM-Manning 31
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 51 East Union 37
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 62 Sioux City North 26
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 69 Murray 59
Non-Conference
Lenox 51 Earlham 39
Southeast Warren 59 Moulton-Udell 17
Central Decatur 62 Interstate 35 34
CAM 62 ACGC 40
Whiting 58 West Harrison 51
Twin Cedars 37 Tri-County 24
Area Nebraska
Crete 63 Nebraska City 35
Ralston 56 Plattsmouth 52
Weeping Water 50 Omaha Brownell Talbot 23
Johnson County Central at Humboldt-TRS
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 58 Red Oak 53
Atlantic 63 Harlan 47
Corner Conference Tournament
East Mills 58 Fremont-Mills 30
Sidney 64 Stanton 59
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 38 IKM-Manning 35
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 69 East Union 68
Non-Conference
Riverside 65 Shenandoah 45
Earlham 83 Lenox 61
Southeast Warren at Moulton-Udell
ACGC 50 CAM 44
West Harrison 60 Whiting 11
Twin Cedars 56 Tri-County 46
Area Nebraska
Nebraska City 61 Crete 53
Ralston 72 Plattsmouth 67 (OT)
Brownell-Talbot 50 Weeping Water 46
Johnson County Central 57 Humboldt-TRS 42