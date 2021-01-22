KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Glenwood 84 Red Oak 33

Harlan 73 Atlantic 60 

Western Iowa Conference

Audubon 46 IKM-Manning 31 

Pride of Iowa Conference

Southwest Valley 51 East Union 37 

Missouri River Conference

Bishop Heelan Catholic 62 Sioux City North 26 

Bluegrass Conference

Lamoni 69 Murray 59

Non-Conference

Lenox 51 Earlham 39 

Southeast Warren 59 Moulton-Udell 17 

Central Decatur 62 Interstate 35 34

CAM 62 ACGC 40 

Whiting 58 West Harrison 51

Twin Cedars 37 Tri-County 24 

Area Nebraska

Crete 63 Nebraska City 35

Ralston 56 Plattsmouth 52

Weeping Water 50 Omaha Brownell Talbot 23 

Johnson County Central at Humboldt-TRS 

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Glenwood 58 Red Oak 53 

Atlantic 63 Harlan 47 

Corner Conference Tournament 

East Mills 58 Fremont-Mills 30

Sidney 64 Stanton 59 

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon 38 IKM-Manning 35

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southwest Valley 69 East Union 68

Non-Conference

Riverside 65 Shenandoah 45 

Earlham 83 Lenox 61

Southeast Warren at Moulton-Udell 

ACGC 50 CAM 44 

West Harrison 60 Whiting 11 

Twin Cedars 56 Tri-County 46

Area Nebraska

Nebraska City 61 Crete 53 

Ralston 72 Plattsmouth 67 (OT) 

Brownell-Talbot 50 Weeping Water 46

Johnson County Central 57 Humboldt-TRS 42

