PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE 

Martensdale-St. Marys 52 Lenox 44 

MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE 

Sioux City East 67 Sioux City North 39 

BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT 

Consolation: Seymour vs. Orient-Macksburg (MISSING)

NON-CONFERENCE

Underwood 68 Red Oak 27 

Stanton 45 CAM 34 

Panorama 58 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 53 

Sidney 56 Bedford 27

HAMILTON TOURNAMENT 

Semifinal: East Buchanan 48 East Atchison 40

NORTH PLATTE INVITATIONAL 

Semifinal: Platte Valley 53 Mid-Buchanan 26

TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Semifinal: Beatrice 38 Platteview 22

Semifinal: Wahoo 67 Ralston 16

5th Place: Nebraska City 47 Plattsmouth 29

NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT 

Semifinal: Syracuse 69 Ashland-Greenwood 44

Semifinal: Yutan 36 Louisville 26

AREA NEBRASKA 

Elmwood-Murdock 54 Palmyra 12

Fairbury 49 Johnson County Central 24

Falls City 40 Weeping Water 27

Falls City Sacred Heart 56 Johnson-Brock 46

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/27)

PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE

Martensdale-St. Marys 66 Lenox 55

MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE 

MISSING: Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson

BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT 

Semifinal: Moravia 59 Lamoni 43 

Consolation: Murray 67 Orient-Macksburg 24 

Semifinal: Ankeny Christian 61 Mormon Trail 60 

MISSING: Consolation: Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars

NON-CONFERENCE 

Sidney 47 Bedford 44 

Stanton 73 CAM 71 — OT

Underwood 56 Red Oak 52

MISSING: Griswold at Boyer Valley

NORTH PLATTE INVITATIONAL 

Semifinal: Mound City 78 West Platte 70

CAMERON TOURNAMENT 

Smithville 56 Maryville 41

TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT 

Semifinal: Wahoo 81 Ralston 40

Semifinal: Platteview 41 Beatrice 35

5th Place: Nebraska City 58 Plattsmouth 46

AREA NEBRASKA 

Elmwood-Murdock 41 Palmyra 39

Johnson County Central 44 Fairbury 42

Falls City 47 Weeping Water 39

Falls City Sacred Heart 66 Johnson-Brock 39

