PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Martensdale-St. Marys 52 Lenox 44
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sioux City East 67 Sioux City North 39
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Seymour vs. Orient-Macksburg (MISSING)
NON-CONFERENCE
Underwood 68 Red Oak 27
Stanton 45 CAM 34
Panorama 58 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 53
Sidney 56 Bedford 27
HAMILTON TOURNAMENT
Semifinal: East Buchanan 48 East Atchison 40
NORTH PLATTE INVITATIONAL
Semifinal: Platte Valley 53 Mid-Buchanan 26
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Semifinal: Beatrice 38 Platteview 22
Semifinal: Wahoo 67 Ralston 16
5th Place: Nebraska City 47 Plattsmouth 29
NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Semifinal: Syracuse 69 Ashland-Greenwood 44
Semifinal: Yutan 36 Louisville 26
AREA NEBRASKA
Elmwood-Murdock 54 Palmyra 12
Fairbury 49 Johnson County Central 24
Falls City 40 Weeping Water 27
Falls City Sacred Heart 56 Johnson-Brock 46
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/27)
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Martensdale-St. Marys 66 Lenox 55
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
MISSING: Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Semifinal: Moravia 59 Lamoni 43
Consolation: Murray 67 Orient-Macksburg 24
Semifinal: Ankeny Christian 61 Mormon Trail 60
MISSING: Consolation: Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars
NON-CONFERENCE
Sidney 47 Bedford 44
Stanton 73 CAM 71 — OT
Underwood 56 Red Oak 52
MISSING: Griswold at Boyer Valley
NORTH PLATTE INVITATIONAL
Semifinal: Mound City 78 West Platte 70
CAMERON TOURNAMENT
Smithville 56 Maryville 41
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Semifinal: Wahoo 81 Ralston 40
Semifinal: Platteview 41 Beatrice 35
5th Place: Nebraska City 58 Plattsmouth 46
AREA NEBRASKA
Elmwood-Murdock 41 Palmyra 39
Johnson County Central 44 Fairbury 42
Falls City 47 Weeping Water 39
Falls City Sacred Heart 66 Johnson-Brock 39