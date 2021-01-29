KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Denison-Schleswig 61 Harlan 57

Corner Conference

Sidney 63 Essex 26

Pride of Iowa Conference

Nodaway Valley 84 Bedford 58

Lenox 58 Martensdale-St. Marys 28

Wayne 62 East Union 33

Missouri River Conference  

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 43 Abraham Lincoln 32

Bishop Heelan Catholic 51 Sioux City West 30

Sioux City East 64 Sioux City North 22

Bluegrass Conference Tournament

Semifinal: Moravia 43 Moulton-Udell 28

Semifinal: Melcher-Dallas 37 Murray 33

Consolation: Ankeny Christian Academy 47 Orient-Macksburg 39

Consolation: Diagonal 25 Twin Cedars 24

Consolation: Mormon Trail 40 Seymour 38

Non-Conference  

Underwood 47 Red Oak 33

Glenwood 52 Treynor 35

St. Albert 54 Thomas Jefferson 14

Stanton 55 CAM 41

East Mills 55 Riverside 27

Tri-Center 39 Griswold 31

Chariton 52 Central Decatur 38

Southeast Warren at West Central Valley 

Collins-Maxwell 62 Paton-Churdan 55

Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament 

Consolation: Cornerstone Christian 55 Heartland Christian 37

Northwest Missouri Tournament

North Nodaway 57 West Nodaway 40

Worth County 55 Northland Christian 16

King City Tournament

Semifinal: Stanberry 32 King City 19

Semifinal: Albany 30 DeKalb 27

Consolation: South Holt 50 Northeast Nodaway 31

Consolation: Maysville 33 Stewartsville-Osborn 20

North Platte Tournament

Semifinal: North Andrew 46 Plattsburg 36

Semifinal: Platte Valley 57 North Platte 28

Cameron Tournament

Semifinal: Maryville 54 Cameron 41

Semifinal: Chillicothe 64 Smithville 60

Trailblazer Conference Tournament   

Semifinal: Wahoo 48 Nebraska City 38

Semifinal: Beatrice 46 Platteview 42 — OT

Consolation: Plattsmouth 42 Ralston 27

Area Nebraska

Elmwood-Murdock 56 Palmyra 33

Falls City at Weeping Water 

Falls City Sacred Heart 47 Johnson-Brock 21

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Denison-Schleswig 53 Harlan 52

Corner Conference

Sidney 69 Essex 7

Pride of Iowa Conference

Nodaway Valley 61 Bedford 35

Martensdale-St. Marys 89 Lenox 46

Wayne 59 East Union 46

Bluegrass Conference Tournament

Consolation: Twin Cedars 64 Moulton-Udell 41

Non-Conference  

Red Oak 66 Underwood 60

St. Albert 85 Thomas Jefferson 55

CAM 63 Stanton 45

Riverside 48 East Mills 40 

Central Decatur 71 Chariton 44

West Central Valley 76 Southeast Warren 75

Collins-Maxwell 80 Paton-Churdan 62

Northwest Missouri Tournament

Northland Christian 73 Nodaway-Holt 49

Worth County 65 North Nodaway 35

King City Tournament

Semifinal: Stanberry 55 Stewartsville-Osborn 40

Semifinal: Albany 51 Northeast Nodaway 45

Consolation: South Holt 60 King City 46

North Platte Tournament

Semifinal: Mound City 81 West Platte 43

Semifinal: Mid-Buchanan 60 Plattsburg 38

Cameron Tournament

Semifinal: Maryville 56 Battle 48

Quarterfinal: Benton 62 Lawson 44

Trailblazer Conference Tournament   

Semifinal: Wahoo 83 Plattsmouth 50

Semifinal: Platteview 70 Beatrice 59

Consolation: Ralston 70 Nebraska City 61 — 2 OT

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Semifinal: Yutan 47 Ashland-Greenwood 42

Semifinal: Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 45 Douglas County West 38

Consolation: Louisville 52 Conestoga 48

Consolation: Arlington 63 Fort Calhoun 57

Consolation: Raymond Central 59 Syracuse 48

Area Nebraska

Palmyra 51 Elmwood-Murdock 36

Falls City 40 Weeping Water 35

Johnson-Brock 56 Falls City Sacred Heart 40

