KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig 61 Harlan 57
Corner Conference
Sidney 63 Essex 26
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 84 Bedford 58
Lenox 58 Martensdale-St. Marys 28
Wayne 62 East Union 33
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 43 Abraham Lincoln 32
Bishop Heelan Catholic 51 Sioux City West 30
Sioux City East 64 Sioux City North 22
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Moravia 43 Moulton-Udell 28
Semifinal: Melcher-Dallas 37 Murray 33
Consolation: Ankeny Christian Academy 47 Orient-Macksburg 39
Consolation: Diagonal 25 Twin Cedars 24
Consolation: Mormon Trail 40 Seymour 38
Non-Conference
Underwood 47 Red Oak 33
Glenwood 52 Treynor 35
St. Albert 54 Thomas Jefferson 14
Stanton 55 CAM 41
East Mills 55 Riverside 27
Tri-Center 39 Griswold 31
Chariton 52 Central Decatur 38
Southeast Warren at West Central Valley
Collins-Maxwell 62 Paton-Churdan 55
Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament
Consolation: Cornerstone Christian 55 Heartland Christian 37
Northwest Missouri Tournament
North Nodaway 57 West Nodaway 40
Worth County 55 Northland Christian 16
King City Tournament
Semifinal: Stanberry 32 King City 19
Semifinal: Albany 30 DeKalb 27
Consolation: South Holt 50 Northeast Nodaway 31
Consolation: Maysville 33 Stewartsville-Osborn 20
North Platte Tournament
Semifinal: North Andrew 46 Plattsburg 36
Semifinal: Platte Valley 57 North Platte 28
Cameron Tournament
Semifinal: Maryville 54 Cameron 41
Semifinal: Chillicothe 64 Smithville 60
Trailblazer Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Wahoo 48 Nebraska City 38
Semifinal: Beatrice 46 Platteview 42 — OT
Consolation: Plattsmouth 42 Ralston 27
Area Nebraska
Elmwood-Murdock 56 Palmyra 33
Falls City at Weeping Water
Falls City Sacred Heart 47 Johnson-Brock 21
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig 53 Harlan 52
Corner Conference
Sidney 69 Essex 7
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 61 Bedford 35
Martensdale-St. Marys 89 Lenox 46
Wayne 59 East Union 46
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Consolation: Twin Cedars 64 Moulton-Udell 41
Non-Conference
Red Oak 66 Underwood 60
St. Albert 85 Thomas Jefferson 55
CAM 63 Stanton 45
Riverside 48 East Mills 40
Central Decatur 71 Chariton 44
West Central Valley 76 Southeast Warren 75
Collins-Maxwell 80 Paton-Churdan 62
Northwest Missouri Tournament
Northland Christian 73 Nodaway-Holt 49
Worth County 65 North Nodaway 35
King City Tournament
Semifinal: Stanberry 55 Stewartsville-Osborn 40
Semifinal: Albany 51 Northeast Nodaway 45
Consolation: South Holt 60 King City 46
North Platte Tournament
Semifinal: Mound City 81 West Platte 43
Semifinal: Mid-Buchanan 60 Plattsburg 38
Cameron Tournament
Semifinal: Maryville 56 Battle 48
Quarterfinal: Benton 62 Lawson 44
Trailblazer Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Wahoo 83 Plattsmouth 50
Semifinal: Platteview 70 Beatrice 59
Consolation: Ralston 70 Nebraska City 61 — 2 OT
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Yutan 47 Ashland-Greenwood 42
Semifinal: Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 45 Douglas County West 38
Consolation: Louisville 52 Conestoga 48
Consolation: Arlington 63 Fort Calhoun 57
Consolation: Raymond Central 59 Syracuse 48
Area Nebraska
Palmyra 51 Elmwood-Murdock 36
Falls City 40 Weeping Water 35
Johnson-Brock 56 Falls City Sacred Heart 40