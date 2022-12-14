KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 51 Shenandoah 48
Harlan 60 Glenwood 56
Atlantic 49 Kuemper Catholic 42
Corner Conference
Stanton 70 Essex 19
Griswold 53 Hamburg 37
Fremont-Mills 55 Sidney 40
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 55 Missouri Valley 29
Underwood 52 Logan-Magnolia 35
Riverside 52 Audubon 35
Treynor 60 Tri-Center 21
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 57 Southwest Valley 52
Nodaway Valley 97 Bedford 18
Wayne 66 East Union 31
Central Decatur 77 Southeast Warren 29
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 65 Coon Rapids-Bayard 34
Glidden-Ralston 67 Paton-Churdan 45
CAM 95 West Harrison 47
Woodbine 71 Ar-We-Va 26
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 46 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 36
LeMars 71 Thomas Jefferson 22
Bishop Heelan Catholic 66 Sioux City West 36
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars 46 Moravia 40
Seymour at Mormon Trail
Ankeny Christian 50 Murray 31
Non-Conference
Lewis Central 57 Norwalk 38
Area Missouri
Platte Valley 44 East Atchison 28
South Holt 48 Rock Port 46
North Platte 63 Mound City 30
Nodaway Valley 79 Union Star 25
Northeast Nodaway at North Nodaway
Albany 25 Stanberry 24
North Andrew 50 Worth County 23
Area Nebraska
Falls City 33 Southern 28
Johnson County Central 23 Palmyra 22
Diller-Odell 55 Johnson-Brock 47
Lourdes Central Catholic 61 Pawnee City 17
Sterling 69 Meridian 38
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 64 Shenandoah 24
Harlan 62 Glenwood 57
Kuemper Catholic 77 Atlantic 62
Corner Conference
Stanton 71 Essex 46
Griswold def. Hamburg via forfeit
Fremont-Mills 57 Sidney 55
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 78 Missouri Valley 43
Underwood 68 Logan-Magnolia 29
Audubon 57 Riverside 56
Treynor 66 Tri-Center 52
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 63 Lenox 55
Bedford 58 Nodaway Valley 50
Wayne 50 East Union 48
Central Decatur 71 Southeast Warren 49
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 76 Coon Rapids-Bayard 34
West Harrison 73 CAM 43
Woodbine 59 Ar-We-Va 45
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 56 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 37
LeMars 83 Thomas Jefferson 47
Bishop Heelan Catholic 68 Sioux City West 51
Sioux City East 84 Sioux City North 55
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia 98 Twin Cedars 30
Mormon Trail 55 Seymour 24
Ankeny Christian 73 Murray 56
Non-Conference
Norwalk 67 Lewis Central 40
Heartland Christian 64 Whiting 20
Area Missouri
Platte Valley 70 East Atchison 38
Rock Port 65 South Holt 44
Mound City 37 North Platte 34
Union Star at Nodaway Valley
Northeast Nodaway at North Nodaway
Albany 46 Stanberry 40
North Andrew 46 Worth County 33
Area Nebraska
Syracuse 59 Nebraska City 47
Auburn 66 Louisville 19
Palmyra 76 Johnson County Central 52
Ashland-Greenwood 76 Conestoga 45
Johnson-Brock 63 Diller-Odell 19
Pawnee City 57 Lourdes Central Catholic 43
Sterling 56 Mead 52