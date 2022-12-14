KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Creston 51 Shenandoah 48

Harlan 60 Glenwood 56

Atlantic 49 Kuemper Catholic 42

Corner Conference 

Stanton 70 Essex 19

Griswold 53 Hamburg 37

Fremont-Mills 55 Sidney 40

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 55 Missouri Valley 29

Underwood 52 Logan-Magnolia 35

Riverside 52 Audubon 35

Treynor 60 Tri-Center 21

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Lenox 57 Southwest Valley 52

Nodaway Valley 97 Bedford 18

Wayne 66 East Union 31

Central Decatur 77 Southeast Warren 29

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 65 Coon Rapids-Bayard 34

Glidden-Ralston 67 Paton-Churdan 45

CAM 95 West Harrison 47

Woodbine 71 Ar-We-Va 26

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 46 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 36

LeMars 71 Thomas Jefferson 22

Bishop Heelan Catholic 66 Sioux City West 36

Bluegrass Conference 

Twin Cedars 46 Moravia 40

Seymour at Mormon Trail

Ankeny Christian 50 Murray 31

Non-Conference 

Lewis Central 57 Norwalk 38

Area Missouri 

Platte Valley 44 East Atchison 28

South Holt 48 Rock Port 46

North Platte 63 Mound City 30

Nodaway Valley 79 Union Star 25

Northeast Nodaway at North Nodaway

Albany 25 Stanberry 24

North Andrew 50 Worth County 23

Area Nebraska 

Falls City 33 Southern 28

Johnson County Central 23 Palmyra 22

Diller-Odell 55 Johnson-Brock 47

Lourdes Central Catholic 61 Pawnee City 17

Sterling 69 Meridian 38

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Creston 64 Shenandoah 24

Harlan 62 Glenwood 57

Kuemper Catholic 77 Atlantic 62

Corner Conference 

Stanton 71 Essex 46

Griswold def. Hamburg via forfeit

Fremont-Mills 57 Sidney 55

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 78 Missouri Valley 43

Underwood 68 Logan-Magnolia 29

Audubon 57 Riverside 56

Treynor 66 Tri-Center 52

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southwest Valley 63 Lenox 55

Bedford 58 Nodaway Valley 50

Wayne 50 East Union 48

Central Decatur 71 Southeast Warren 49

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 76 Coon Rapids-Bayard 34

West Harrison 73 CAM 43

Woodbine 59 Ar-We-Va 45

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 56 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 37

LeMars 83 Thomas Jefferson 47

Bishop Heelan Catholic 68 Sioux City West 51

Sioux City East 84 Sioux City North 55 

Bluegrass Conference 

Moravia 98 Twin Cedars 30

Mormon Trail 55 Seymour 24

Ankeny Christian 73 Murray 56

Non-Conference 

Norwalk 67 Lewis Central 40

Heartland Christian 64 Whiting 20

Area Missouri 

Platte Valley 70 East Atchison 38

Rock Port 65 South Holt 44

Mound City 37 North Platte 34

Union Star at Nodaway Valley

Northeast Nodaway at North Nodaway 

Albany 46 Stanberry 40

North Andrew 46 Worth County 33

Area Nebraska 

Syracuse 59 Nebraska City 47

Auburn 66 Louisville 19

Palmyra 76 Johnson County Central 52

Ashland-Greenwood 76 Conestoga 45

Johnson-Brock 63 Diller-Odell 19

Pawnee City 57 Lourdes Central Catholic 43

Sterling 56 Mead 52

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.