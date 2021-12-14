KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 49 Shenandoah 31
Glenwood 66 Harlan 45
Kuemper Catholic 44 Atlantic 38
Corner Conference
Sidney 44 Fremont-Mills 43
Stanton 65 Essex 33
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 42 Riverside 25
Underwood 63 Logan-Magnolia 43
AHSTW 51 Missouri Valley 24
Treynor 51 Tri-Center 18
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 85 Bedford 25
Lenox 56 Southwest Valley 46
Wayne 48 East Union 46 — OT
Central Decatur 49 Southeast Warren 43
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 57 Coon Rapids-Bayard 30
Woodbine 74 Ar-We-Va 21
CAM 61 West Harrison 16
Glidden-Ralston 77 Paton-Churdan 43
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 70 Abraham Lincoln 30
LeMars 55 Thomas Jefferson 16
Bishop Heelan Catholic 69 Sioux City West 39
Bluegrass Conference
Murray at Ankeny Christian Academy
Diagonal 46 Melcher-Dallas 20
Mormon Trail 46 Seymour 40
Twin Cedars 48 Moravia 22
Non-Conference
Norwalk 42 Lewis Central 28
OABCIG 35 Denison-Schleswig 34
East Mills 57 Heartland Christian 12
Area Missouri
East Atchison 43 South Holt 36
DeKalb 50 Rock Port 29
Platte Valley 58 Nodaway Valley 19
Stewartsville-Osborn 35 Mound City 32
Stanberry 55 Albany 32
North Andrew 52 Worth County 18
Area Nebraska
Syracuse 59 Nebraska City 19
Milford 45 Ashland-Greenwood 30
Elmwood-Murdock 53 Malcolm 35
Johnson County Central 42 Palmyra 27
Falls City 38 Southern 29
Johnson-Brock 45 Diller-Odell 35
Lourdes Central Catholic 64 Pawnee City 7
Falls City Sacred Heart 56 Lewiston 29
Sterling 39 Meridian 27
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 51 Shenandoah 25
Harlan 71 Glenwood 49
Kuemper Catholic 67 Atlantic 64
Corner Conference
Sidney 60 Fremont-Mills 43
Stanton 78 Essex 5
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 58 Riverside 43
Underwood 60 Logan-Magnolia 44
AHSTW 79 Missouri Valley 40
Treynor 49 Tri-Center 33
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 55 Nodaway Valley 33
Lenox 62 Southwest Valley 39
Wayne 57 East Union 36
Central Decatur 65 Southeast Warren 36
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 68 Coon Rapids-Bayrd 46
Woodbine 46 Ar-We-Va 43 — OT
CAM 48 West Harrison 45
Glidden-Ralston 61 Paton-Churdan 55
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 61 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 38
LeMars 83 Thomas Jefferson 41
Bishop Heelan Catholic 66 Sioux City West 49
Sioux City East 60 Sioux City North 53
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian Academy 55 Murray 30
Diagonal 71 Melcher-Dallas 42
Mormon Trail at Seymour
Moravia at Twin Cedars
Non-Conference
Norwalk 53 Lewis Central 30
Denison-Schleswig 64 OABCIG 55
East Mills 55 Heartland Christian 42
Area Missouri
South Holt 48 East Atchison 43
Rock Port 77 DeKalb 45
Platte Valley 74 Nodaway Valley 53
Mound City 74 Stewartsville-Osborn 42
Stanberry 51 Albany 34
Worth County 54 North Andrew 42
Area Nebraska
Nebraska City 42 Syracuse 19
Ashland-Greenwood 81 Conestoga 44
Malcolm 56 Elmwood-Murdock 44
Johnson County Central 52 Palmyra 49
Auburn 53 Louisville 30
Johnson-Brock 63 Diller-Odell 31
Lourdes Central Catholic 60 Pawnee City 27
Falls City Sacred Heart 68 Lewiston 7
Sterling at Meridian