Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston 49 Shenandoah 31

Glenwood 66 Harlan 45

Kuemper Catholic 44 Atlantic 38

Corner Conference 

Sidney 44 Fremont-Mills 43

Stanton 65 Essex 33

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon 42 Riverside 25

Underwood 63 Logan-Magnolia 43

AHSTW 51 Missouri Valley 24

Treynor 51 Tri-Center 18

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley 85 Bedford 25

Lenox 56 Southwest Valley 46

Wayne 48 East Union 46 — OT

Central Decatur 49 Southeast Warren 43

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 57 Coon Rapids-Bayard 30

Woodbine 74 Ar-We-Va 21

CAM 61 West Harrison 16

Glidden-Ralston 77 Paton-Churdan 43

Missouri River Conference 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 70 Abraham Lincoln 30

LeMars 55 Thomas Jefferson 16

Bishop Heelan Catholic 69 Sioux City West 39

Bluegrass Conference 

Murray at Ankeny Christian Academy 

Diagonal 46 Melcher-Dallas 20

Mormon Trail 46 Seymour 40

Twin Cedars 48 Moravia 22

Non-Conference 

Norwalk 42 Lewis Central 28

OABCIG 35 Denison-Schleswig 34

East Mills 57 Heartland Christian 12

Area Missouri 

East Atchison 43 South Holt 36

DeKalb 50 Rock Port 29

Platte Valley 58 Nodaway Valley 19

Stewartsville-Osborn 35 Mound City 32

Stanberry 55 Albany 32

North Andrew 52 Worth County 18

Area Nebraska 

Syracuse 59 Nebraska City 19

Milford 45 Ashland-Greenwood 30

Elmwood-Murdock 53 Malcolm 35

Johnson County Central 42 Palmyra 27

Falls City 38 Southern 29

Johnson-Brock 45 Diller-Odell 35

Lourdes Central Catholic 64 Pawnee City 7

Falls City Sacred Heart 56 Lewiston 29

Sterling 39 Meridian 27

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston 51 Shenandoah 25

Harlan 71 Glenwood 49

Kuemper Catholic 67 Atlantic 64

Corner Conference 

Sidney 60 Fremont-Mills 43

Stanton 78 Essex 5

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon 58 Riverside 43

Underwood 60 Logan-Magnolia 44

AHSTW 79 Missouri Valley 40

Treynor 49 Tri-Center 33

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford 55 Nodaway Valley 33

Lenox 62 Southwest Valley 39

Wayne 57 East Union 36

Central Decatur 65 Southeast Warren 36

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 68 Coon Rapids-Bayrd 46

Woodbine 46 Ar-We-Va 43 — OT

CAM 48 West Harrison 45

Glidden-Ralston 61 Paton-Churdan 55

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 61 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 38

LeMars 83 Thomas Jefferson 41

Bishop Heelan Catholic 66 Sioux City West 49

Sioux City East 60 Sioux City North 53

Bluegrass Conference 

Ankeny Christian Academy 55 Murray 30

Diagonal 71 Melcher-Dallas 42

Mormon Trail at Seymour 

Moravia at Twin Cedars 

Non-Conference 

Norwalk 53 Lewis Central 30

Denison-Schleswig 64 OABCIG 55

East Mills 55 Heartland Christian 42

Area Missouri 

South Holt 48 East Atchison 43

Rock Port 77 DeKalb 45

Platte Valley 74 Nodaway Valley 53

Mound City 74 Stewartsville-Osborn 42

Stanberry 51 Albany 34

Worth County 54 North Andrew 42

Area Nebraska 

Nebraska City 42 Syracuse 19

Ashland-Greenwood 81 Conestoga 44

Malcolm 56 Elmwood-Murdock 44

Johnson County Central 52 Palmyra 49

Auburn 53 Louisville 30

Johnson-Brock 63 Diller-Odell 31

Lourdes Central Catholic 60 Pawnee City 27

Falls City Sacred Heart 68 Lewiston 7

Sterling at Meridian

