KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Creston 56 Shenandoah 23 

Atlantic 60 Kuemper Catholic 48

Corner Conference

Sidney 56 Fremont-Mills 38 

Western Iowa Conference

Audubon 65 Tri-Center 36

Logan-Magnolia 73 Missouri Valley 29

Underwood 49 Riverside 11 

Treynor 50 AHSTW 35

Pride of Iowa Conference

Nodaway Valley 64 Bedford 29 

Lenox 45 Southwest Valley 38 

Central Decatur 55 Southeast Warren 54 

Wayne 69 East Union 49

Rolling Valley Conference

Paton-Churdan 62 West Harrison 38 

Woodbine 46 Boyer Valley 38

CAM 60 Glidden-Ralston 29

Coon Rapids-Bayard 50 Ar-We-Va 35 

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln 55 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46 

LeMars 46 Thomas Jefferson 19

Bishop Heelan 52 Sioux City West 28 

Bluegrass Conference

Murray 58 Ankeny Christian 19 

Moravia 30 Twin Cedars 28 

Seymour at Mormon Trail 

Non-Conference

Lewis Central 46 Norwalk 44  

East Mills 60 Heartland Christian 21 

Area Missouri/Nebraska

East Atchison 34 South Holt 29

DeKalb 54 Rock Port 29

Stewartsville-Osborn 52 Mound City 18 

Platte Valley 68 West Nodaway 8

Northeast Nodaway 51 East Harrison 29

North Nodaway 43 Nodaway-Holt 30

Worth County 39 North Andrew 36

Syracuse 55 Nebraska City 26 

Ashland-Greenwood 45 Milford 42

Weeping Water 46 Louisville 45

Malcom 32 Elmwood-Murdock 25 

Southern 40 Falls City 29

Falls City Sacred Heart 57 Lewiston 15 

Diller-Odell 36 Johnson-Brock 29 

Pawnee City at Lourdes Central Catholic 

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Creston 71 Shenandoah 37 

Kuemper Catholic 56 Atlantic 53 

Corner Conference

Sidney 73 Fremont-Mills 54 

Western Iowa Conference

Tri-Center 62 Audubon 45 

Logan-Magnolia 64 Missouri Valley 47

Underwood 53 Riverside 35

AHSTW 76 Treynor 73

Pride of Iowa Conference

Nodaway Valley 46 Bedford 38

Lenox 54 Southwest Valley 49 

Central Decatur 80 Southeast Warren 55 

Wayne 65 East Union 58

Rolling Valley Conference

West Harrison 75 Paton-Churdan 64

Boyer Valley 62 Woodbine 54

Glidden-Ralston 55 CAM 52 

Ar-We-Va 50 Coon Rapids-Bayard 44 

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln 46 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 39

LeMars 71 Thomas Jefferson 26

Sioux City West 62 Bishop Heelan Catholic 54

Sioux City East 79 Sioux City North 40

Bluegrass Conference

Ankeny Christian 49 Murray 39

Moravia 61 Twin Cedars 31 

Seymour at Mormon Trail 

Non-Conference

Norwalk 61 Lewis Central 40 

East Mills 56 Heartland Christian 22

Area Missouri/Nebraska

East Atchison 40 South Holt 30

Rock Port 49 DeKalb 46

Mound City 89 Stewartsville-Osborn 58

Platte Valley 74 West Nodaway 59

Northeast Nodaway 64 East Harrison 34  

Nodaway-Holt 44 North Nodaway 42

North Andrew 61 Worth County 54 

Nebraska City 62 Syracuse 44 

Louisville 76 Weeping Water 43 

Malcom 63 Elmwood-Murdock 33 

Falls City Sacred Heart 57 Lewiston 31 

Diller-Odell 54 Johnson-Brock 37 

Lourdes Central Catholic 58 Pawnee City 32 

Ashland-Greenwood 68 Conestoga 31 

