KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 56 Shenandoah 23
Atlantic 60 Kuemper Catholic 48
Corner Conference
Sidney 56 Fremont-Mills 38
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 65 Tri-Center 36
Logan-Magnolia 73 Missouri Valley 29
Underwood 49 Riverside 11
Treynor 50 AHSTW 35
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 64 Bedford 29
Lenox 45 Southwest Valley 38
Central Decatur 55 Southeast Warren 54
Wayne 69 East Union 49
Rolling Valley Conference
Paton-Churdan 62 West Harrison 38
Woodbine 46 Boyer Valley 38
CAM 60 Glidden-Ralston 29
Coon Rapids-Bayard 50 Ar-We-Va 35
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 55 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46
LeMars 46 Thomas Jefferson 19
Bishop Heelan 52 Sioux City West 28
Bluegrass Conference
Murray 58 Ankeny Christian 19
Moravia 30 Twin Cedars 28
Seymour at Mormon Trail
Non-Conference
Lewis Central 46 Norwalk 44
East Mills 60 Heartland Christian 21
Area Missouri/Nebraska
East Atchison 34 South Holt 29
DeKalb 54 Rock Port 29
Stewartsville-Osborn 52 Mound City 18
Platte Valley 68 West Nodaway 8
Northeast Nodaway 51 East Harrison 29
North Nodaway 43 Nodaway-Holt 30
Worth County 39 North Andrew 36
Syracuse 55 Nebraska City 26
Ashland-Greenwood 45 Milford 42
Weeping Water 46 Louisville 45
Malcom 32 Elmwood-Murdock 25
Southern 40 Falls City 29
Falls City Sacred Heart 57 Lewiston 15
Diller-Odell 36 Johnson-Brock 29
Pawnee City at Lourdes Central Catholic
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 71 Shenandoah 37
Kuemper Catholic 56 Atlantic 53
Corner Conference
Sidney 73 Fremont-Mills 54
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center 62 Audubon 45
Logan-Magnolia 64 Missouri Valley 47
Underwood 53 Riverside 35
AHSTW 76 Treynor 73
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 46 Bedford 38
Lenox 54 Southwest Valley 49
Central Decatur 80 Southeast Warren 55
Wayne 65 East Union 58
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison 75 Paton-Churdan 64
Boyer Valley 62 Woodbine 54
Glidden-Ralston 55 CAM 52
Ar-We-Va 50 Coon Rapids-Bayard 44
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 46 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 39
LeMars 71 Thomas Jefferson 26
Sioux City West 62 Bishop Heelan Catholic 54
Sioux City East 79 Sioux City North 40
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian 49 Murray 39
Moravia 61 Twin Cedars 31
Seymour at Mormon Trail
Non-Conference
Norwalk 61 Lewis Central 40
East Mills 56 Heartland Christian 22
Area Missouri/Nebraska
East Atchison 40 South Holt 30
Rock Port 49 DeKalb 46
Mound City 89 Stewartsville-Osborn 58
Platte Valley 74 West Nodaway 59
Northeast Nodaway 64 East Harrison 34
Nodaway-Holt 44 North Nodaway 42
North Andrew 61 Worth County 54
Nebraska City 62 Syracuse 44
Louisville 76 Weeping Water 43
Malcom 63 Elmwood-Murdock 33
Falls City Sacred Heart 57 Lewiston 31
Diller-Odell 54 Johnson-Brock 37
Lourdes Central Catholic 58 Pawnee City 32
Ashland-Greenwood 68 Conestoga 31