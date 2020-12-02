KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Red Oak 41 Clarinda 37

Creston 67 Atlantic 65

Harlan 44 St. Albert 42

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 51 Audubon 41

Tri-Center 38 Riverside 27

Treynor 52 IKM-Manning 39

Underwood 42 Logan-Magnolia 32

Rolling Valley Conference 

Paton-Churdan 49 Ar-We-Va 32

CAM 62 Boyer Valley 41

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 64 Glidden-Ralston 26

Woodbine 76 West Harrison 32

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni 49 Murray 33

Moulton-Udell 45 Seymour 19

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah 55 Southwest Valley 49 

Denison-Schleswig 55 MVAOCOU 17

Carroll 61 Kuemper Catholic 43

Stanton 56 Clarke 38

Bedford 67 Essex 50

East Union 55 Diagonal 25

Lenox 64 Orient-Macksburg 11

Panorama 50 Mount Ayr 32

Martensdale-St. Marys 44 Interstate 35, Truro 34

Southeast Warren 53 Mormon Trail 24

Wayne 56 Twin Cedars 23

Des Moines Christian 59 Central Decatur 22

Sioux City East 61 Spencer 58

Unity Christian 56 LeMars 37

Storm Lake 46 Sioux City North 45

Pleasantville 47 Melcher-Dallas 33

Whiting 61 Heartland Christian 27

Mound City Invitational 

South Holt 63 Northland Christian 8

East Atchison 79 Rock Port 8

Platte Valley Invitational (at Stewartsville) 

Northeast Nodaway 37 Union Star 26

Albany Invitational 

Platte Valley 49 Albany 21

Pattonsburg 60 South Harrison 46

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda 53 Red Oak 39

Atlantic 62 Creston 36

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 68 Audubon 47

Tri-Center 67 Riverside 35

Treynor 62 IKM-Manning 40

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va 47 Paton-Churdan 30

Boyer Valley 46 CAM 45

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 75 Glidden-Ralston 55

Woodbine 51 West Harrison 40

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni 54 Murray 36

Seymour at Moulton-Udell 

Non-Conference 

Southwest Valley 60 Shenandoah 56

Denison-Schleswig 71 MVAOCOU 55

Carroll 77 Kuemper Catholic 41

Bedford 67 Essex 15

Clarke 52 Stanton 50

East Union 57 Diagonal 50

Lenox 85 Orient-Macksburg 19

Panorama 64 Mount Ayr 44

Martensdale-St. Marys 88 Interstate 35, Truro 70 

Southeast Warren at Mormon Trail 

Wayne 43 Twin Cedars 37

Des Moines Christian 64 Central Decatur 52

Spencer 62 Sioux City East 59

LeMars 59 Unity Christian 53

Storm Lake 62 Sioux City North 45

Pleasantville 57 Melcher-Dallas 36

Heartland Christian 59 Whiting 14

Mound City Invitational 

Northland Christian 60 South Holt 43

Rock Port 43 East Atchison 31

Albany Invitational 

Albany 48 Platte Valley 47

Pattonsburg 65 South Harrison 52

Platte Valley Invitational 

Nodaway-Holt 50 Union Star 41

