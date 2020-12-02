KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak 41 Clarinda 37
Creston 67 Atlantic 65
Harlan 44 St. Albert 42
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 51 Audubon 41
Tri-Center 38 Riverside 27
Treynor 52 IKM-Manning 39
Underwood 42 Logan-Magnolia 32
Rolling Valley Conference
Paton-Churdan 49 Ar-We-Va 32
CAM 62 Boyer Valley 41
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 64 Glidden-Ralston 26
Woodbine 76 West Harrison 32
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 49 Murray 33
Moulton-Udell 45 Seymour 19
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 55 Southwest Valley 49
Denison-Schleswig 55 MVAOCOU 17
Carroll 61 Kuemper Catholic 43
Stanton 56 Clarke 38
Bedford 67 Essex 50
East Union 55 Diagonal 25
Lenox 64 Orient-Macksburg 11
Panorama 50 Mount Ayr 32
Martensdale-St. Marys 44 Interstate 35, Truro 34
Southeast Warren 53 Mormon Trail 24
Wayne 56 Twin Cedars 23
Des Moines Christian 59 Central Decatur 22
Sioux City East 61 Spencer 58
Unity Christian 56 LeMars 37
Storm Lake 46 Sioux City North 45
Pleasantville 47 Melcher-Dallas 33
Whiting 61 Heartland Christian 27
Mound City Invitational
South Holt 63 Northland Christian 8
East Atchison 79 Rock Port 8
Platte Valley Invitational (at Stewartsville)
Northeast Nodaway 37 Union Star 26
Albany Invitational
Platte Valley 49 Albany 21
Pattonsburg 60 South Harrison 46
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda 53 Red Oak 39
Atlantic 62 Creston 36
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 68 Audubon 47
Tri-Center 67 Riverside 35
Treynor 62 IKM-Manning 40
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va 47 Paton-Churdan 30
Boyer Valley 46 CAM 45
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 75 Glidden-Ralston 55
Woodbine 51 West Harrison 40
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 54 Murray 36
Seymour at Moulton-Udell
Non-Conference
Southwest Valley 60 Shenandoah 56
Denison-Schleswig 71 MVAOCOU 55
Carroll 77 Kuemper Catholic 41
Bedford 67 Essex 15
Clarke 52 Stanton 50
East Union 57 Diagonal 50
Lenox 85 Orient-Macksburg 19
Panorama 64 Mount Ayr 44
Martensdale-St. Marys 88 Interstate 35, Truro 70
Southeast Warren at Mormon Trail
Wayne 43 Twin Cedars 37
Des Moines Christian 64 Central Decatur 52
Spencer 62 Sioux City East 59
LeMars 59 Unity Christian 53
Storm Lake 62 Sioux City North 45
Pleasantville 57 Melcher-Dallas 36
Heartland Christian 59 Whiting 14
Mound City Invitational
Northland Christian 60 South Holt 43
Rock Port 43 East Atchison 31
Albany Invitational
Albany 48 Platte Valley 47
Pattonsburg 65 South Harrison 52
Platte Valley Invitational
Nodaway-Holt 50 Union Star 41