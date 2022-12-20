KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Atlantic 56 Shenandoah 44

Harlan 47 Clarinda 34

Denison-Schleswig 65 Red Oak 31

Glenwood 69 Lewis Central 68 (OT)

St. Albert 52 Kuemper Catholic 29

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia 55 Audubon 25

IKM-Manning 56 Missouri Valley 36

Treynor 73 Riverside 21

Underwood 50 Tri-Center 22

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley 63 Mount Ayr 47

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 56 Coon Rapids-Bayard 32

Ar-We-Va 55 West Harrison 42

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 71 Boyer Valley 31

Woodbine 71 Glidden-Ralston 46

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City North 66 Thomas Jefferson 37

Bishop Heelan Catholic 73 LeMars 57

Bluegrass Conference 

Twin Cedars 45 Lamoni 42

Melcher-Dallas 53 Seymour 38

Mormon Trail 47 Murray 37

Orient-Macksburg 43 Moravia 26

Non-Conference 

East Mills 69 Bedford 29

Martensdale-St. Marys 43 Van Meter 39

Chariton 57 Central Decatur 48

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46 Western Christian 32

Sioux City West 61 Spirit Lake 52

Novinger 52 Moulton-Udell 27

Area Missouri 

East Atchison 56 Nodaway Valley 55

Rock Port 57 Union Star 26

Platte Valley 47 Mound City 20

South Holt 38 DeKalb 28

North Nodaway 55 Stewartsville-Osborn 35

Grain Valley 66 Maryville 43

Stanberry 52 North Harrison 13

Area Nebraska 

Omaha Mercy 52 Nebraska City 27

Auburn 45 Johnson County Central 20

Falls City 38 Elmwood-Murdock 33

Weeping Water def. Pawnee City 

Bennington 57 Ashland-Greenwood 31

Johnson-Brock 72 Sterling 67

Malcolm 64 Louisville 23

Falls City Sacred Heart 59 Tri County 33

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Atlantic 67 Shenandoah 32

Harlan 80 Clarinda 54

Denison-Schleswig 69 Red Oak 57

Glenwood 56 Lewis Central 54 (OT)

Kuemper Catholic 89 St. Albert 52

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon 57 Logan-Magnolia 49

IKM-Manning 64 Missouri Valley 62

Treynor 73 Riverside 47

Underwood 76 Tri-Center 52

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley 71 Mount Ayr 60

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 52 Coon Rapids-Bayard 44

West Harrison 74 Ar-We-Va 32

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 72 Boyer Valley 55

Woodbine 53 Glidden-Ralston 50

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City North 62 Thomas Jefferson 55

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni 60 Twin Cedars 48

Melcher-Dallas 46 Seymour 44

Mormon Trail 54 Murray 41

Non-Conference 

Heartland Christian 51 Griswold 44

East Mills 54 Bedford 46

Central Decatur 55 Chariton 47

Abraham Lincoln 62 Raymore-Peculiar 52

Western Christian 73 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56

Sioux City East 72 Spirit Lake 45

Moulton-Udell at Novinger

New London 73 Moravia 59

Area Missouri 

Nodaway Valley 56 East Atchison 44

Rock Port 62 Union Star 37

Platte Valley 54 Mound City 36

South Holt 75 DeKalb 43

Stewartsville-Osborn 54 North Nodaway 25

Maryville 62 Grain Valley 60 (OT)

North Andrew 52 Lexington 43

Stanberry 57 North Harrison 43

Area Nebraska 

Elmwood-Murdock 58 Falls City 37

Pawnee City 57 Weeping Water 40

Ashland-Greenwood 52 Wahoo 49

Johnson-Brock 59 Sterling 23

Malcolm 61 Louisville 45

Tri County 52 Falls City Sacred Heart 46

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.