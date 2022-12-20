KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic 56 Shenandoah 44
Harlan 47 Clarinda 34
Denison-Schleswig 65 Red Oak 31
Glenwood 69 Lewis Central 68 (OT)
St. Albert 52 Kuemper Catholic 29
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 55 Audubon 25
IKM-Manning 56 Missouri Valley 36
Treynor 73 Riverside 21
Underwood 50 Tri-Center 22
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 63 Mount Ayr 47
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 56 Coon Rapids-Bayard 32
Ar-We-Va 55 West Harrison 42
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 71 Boyer Valley 31
Woodbine 71 Glidden-Ralston 46
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City North 66 Thomas Jefferson 37
Bishop Heelan Catholic 73 LeMars 57
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars 45 Lamoni 42
Melcher-Dallas 53 Seymour 38
Mormon Trail 47 Murray 37
Orient-Macksburg 43 Moravia 26
Non-Conference
East Mills 69 Bedford 29
Martensdale-St. Marys 43 Van Meter 39
Chariton 57 Central Decatur 48
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46 Western Christian 32
Sioux City West 61 Spirit Lake 52
Novinger 52 Moulton-Udell 27
Area Missouri
East Atchison 56 Nodaway Valley 55
Rock Port 57 Union Star 26
Platte Valley 47 Mound City 20
South Holt 38 DeKalb 28
North Nodaway 55 Stewartsville-Osborn 35
Grain Valley 66 Maryville 43
Stanberry 52 North Harrison 13
Area Nebraska
Omaha Mercy 52 Nebraska City 27
Auburn 45 Johnson County Central 20
Falls City 38 Elmwood-Murdock 33
Weeping Water def. Pawnee City
Bennington 57 Ashland-Greenwood 31
Johnson-Brock 72 Sterling 67
Malcolm 64 Louisville 23
Falls City Sacred Heart 59 Tri County 33
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic 67 Shenandoah 32
Harlan 80 Clarinda 54
Denison-Schleswig 69 Red Oak 57
Glenwood 56 Lewis Central 54 (OT)
Kuemper Catholic 89 St. Albert 52
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 57 Logan-Magnolia 49
IKM-Manning 64 Missouri Valley 62
Treynor 73 Riverside 47
Underwood 76 Tri-Center 52
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 71 Mount Ayr 60
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 52 Coon Rapids-Bayard 44
West Harrison 74 Ar-We-Va 32
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 72 Boyer Valley 55
Woodbine 53 Glidden-Ralston 50
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City North 62 Thomas Jefferson 55
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 60 Twin Cedars 48
Melcher-Dallas 46 Seymour 44
Mormon Trail 54 Murray 41
Non-Conference
Heartland Christian 51 Griswold 44
East Mills 54 Bedford 46
Central Decatur 55 Chariton 47
Abraham Lincoln 62 Raymore-Peculiar 52
Western Christian 73 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56
Sioux City East 72 Spirit Lake 45
Moulton-Udell at Novinger
New London 73 Moravia 59
Area Missouri
Nodaway Valley 56 East Atchison 44
Rock Port 62 Union Star 37
Platte Valley 54 Mound City 36
South Holt 75 DeKalb 43
Stewartsville-Osborn 54 North Nodaway 25
Maryville 62 Grain Valley 60 (OT)
North Andrew 52 Lexington 43
Stanberry 57 North Harrison 43
Area Nebraska
Elmwood-Murdock 58 Falls City 37
Pawnee City 57 Weeping Water 40
Ashland-Greenwood 52 Wahoo 49
Johnson-Brock 59 Sterling 23
Malcolm 61 Louisville 45
Tri County 52 Falls City Sacred Heart 46