KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan 64 Clarinda 34
Glenwood 80 Lewis Central 59
St. Albert 59 Kuemper Catholic 57
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 52 AHSTW 42
Riverside 37 Missouri Valley 21
Treynor 39 Underwood 36
Rolling Valley Conference
Paton-Churdan 54 Boyer Valley 34
Coon Rapids-Bayard 58 West Harrison 9
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 79 Ar-We-Va 42
Non-Conference
Dallas Center-Grimes 64 Creston 44
East Mills 58 Bedford 31
Waukee 85 Abraham Lincoln 29
Area Missouri/Nebraska
Rock Port 75 Platte Valley 28
St. Joseph Christian 41 West Nodaway 33
Auburn 64 Mound City 28
North Harrison 45 Nodaway-Holt 39
DeKalb 55 Northeast Nodaway 20
South Holt 67 Union Star 37
Elmwood-Murdock 46 Falls City 35
Freeman 53 Johnson County Central 24
Malcolm 43 Louisville 42
Tri County at Falls City Sacred Heart
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan 52 Clarinda 49 — OT
Glenwood 49 Lewis Central 46
St. Albert 74 Kuemper Catholic 70
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 69 Logan-Magnolia 57
Riverside 62 Missouri Valley 25
Treynor 67 Underwood 48
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 75 Paton-Churdan 46
Coon Rapids-Bayard 39 West Harrison 38
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 62 Ar-We-Va 56 — OT
Non-Conference
East Mills 36 Bedford 28
Harrisburg (SD) 61 LeMars 55
Area Missouri/Nebraska
Platte Valley 50 Rock Port 37
West Nodaway 78 St. Joseph Christian 58
Mound City 85 Maryville 61
North Harrison 53 Nodaway-Holt 51
Northeast Nodaway 72 DeKalb 18
South Holt 58 Union Star 36
Wahoo 69 Ashland-Greenwood 53
Falls City 46 Elmwood-Murdock 36
Freeman 47 Johnson County Central 36
Louisville 67 Malcolm 36
Tri County 65 Falls City Sacred Heart 60 — OT