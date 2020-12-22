KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Harlan 64 Clarinda 34

Glenwood 80 Lewis Central 59

St. Albert 59 Kuemper Catholic 57

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia 52 AHSTW 42

Riverside 37 Missouri Valley 21

Treynor 39 Underwood 36

Rolling Valley Conference 

Paton-Churdan 54 Boyer Valley 34

Coon Rapids-Bayard 58 West Harrison 9

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 79 Ar-We-Va 42

Non-Conference 

Dallas Center-Grimes 64 Creston 44

East Mills 58 Bedford 31

Waukee 85 Abraham Lincoln 29

Area Missouri/Nebraska 

Rock Port 75 Platte Valley 28

St. Joseph Christian 41 West Nodaway 33

Auburn 64 Mound City 28

North Harrison 45 Nodaway-Holt 39

DeKalb 55 Northeast Nodaway 20

South Holt 67 Union Star 37

Elmwood-Murdock 46 Falls City 35

Freeman 53 Johnson County Central 24

Malcolm 43 Louisville 42

Tri County at Falls City Sacred Heart

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Harlan 52 Clarinda 49 — OT

Glenwood 49 Lewis Central 46

St. Albert 74 Kuemper Catholic 70

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 69 Logan-Magnolia 57

Riverside 62 Missouri Valley 25

Treynor 67 Underwood 48

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley 75 Paton-Churdan 46

Coon Rapids-Bayard 39 West Harrison 38

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 62 Ar-We-Va 56 — OT

Non-Conference 

East Mills 36 Bedford 28

Harrisburg (SD) 61 LeMars 55

Area Missouri/Nebraska 

Platte Valley 50 Rock Port 37

West Nodaway 78 St. Joseph Christian 58

Mound City 85 Maryville 61

North Harrison 53 Nodaway-Holt 51

Northeast Nodaway 72 DeKalb 18

South Holt 58 Union Star 36

Wahoo 69 Ashland-Greenwood 53

Falls City 46 Elmwood-Murdock 36

Freeman 47 Johnson County Central 36

Louisville 67 Malcolm 36

Tri County 65 Falls City Sacred Heart 60 — OT

