KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/28) 

Area Missouri

Rock Port 52 Princeton 37 

Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament

Semifinal: Bishop LeBlond 59 North Andrew 22 

Semifinal: Smithville 72 Plattsburg 42

Consolation: East Buchanan 57 Nodaway Valley 42 

Consolation: Brookfield 54 Kansas City East 51 

Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout (at Wayne)

Auburn 58 Laurel-Concord Coleridge 43

Ashland-Greenwood Tournament

Archbishop Bergan 51 Plattsmouth 33

Roncalli Catholic 72 Ashland-Greenwood 70 -- 2 OT 

David City Tournament

Palmyra 72 Douglas County West 62 

Freeman Tournament

Falls City Sacred Heart 43 Lourdes Central Catholic 26

Freeman 55 Syracuse 41

Nebraska City Tournament

Ogallala 46 Louisville 41

Nebraska City 62 Ralston 42

Brownell Talbot Tournament

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 57 Elmwood-Murdock 40 

Thayer Central Tournament

Johnson County Central 50 Thayer Central 37 

Weeping Water Tournament — A Division

Johnson-Brock 57 Raymond Central 37 

Parkview Christian 83 Conestoga 55 

Weeping Water Tournament — B Division

Weeping Water 47 Sterling 45

Humboldt-TRS 47 Falls City 42 

