KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Atlantic 75 Red Oak 38

Harlan 74 Kuemper Catholic 52 

Corner Conference 

Stanton 56 Fremont-Mills 45

East Mills 53 Griswold 26

Sidney 59 Essex 26

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon 57 Logan-Magnolia 44

IKM-Manning 75 Missouri Valley 36

Treynor 55 Riverside 25

Underwood 65 Tri-Center 26

Pride of Iowa Conference  

Nodaway Valley 55 Mount Ayr 52

Southwest Valley 64 Bedford 33

Central Decatur 70 Wayne 34 

Martensdale-St. Marys 61 Southeast Warren 34

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 56 Coon Rapids-Bayard 39

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 69 Boyer Valley 40

Ar-We-Va 40 West Harrison 33

Woodbine 75 Glidden-Ralston 38

Missouri River Conference 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 63 Thomas Jefferson 18

Sioux City West 70 Abraham Lincoln 52

LeMars 54 Sioux City North 39

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail at Orient-Macksburg (MISSING)

Ankeny Christian Academy 45 Twin Cedars 28

Non-Conference 

Clarinda 49 East Union 41

Millard South 44 Glenwood 38

ADM 47 Lewis Central 42

Spencer 58 Denison-Schleswig 26

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 43 Heartland Christian 12

Area Missouri 

East Atchison 58 Northeast Nodaway 39

Rock Port 54 Union Star 42

Platte Valley 59 Mound City 20

South Holt 56 Nodaway Valley 45

DeKalb at North Nodaway (MISSING)

St. Joseph Christian 57 North Andrew 23

Pattonsburg 56 Stanberry 51

King City 48 Worth County 14

Maryville 68 Lathrop 47

Area Nebraska 

Nebraska City 39 Plattsmouth 32

Yutan 48 Louisville 36

Syracuse 62 Douglas County West 35

Raymond Central 68 Conestoga 34

Ashland-Greenwood 26 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 20

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament 

Elmwood-Murdock 57 Palmyra 25

Auburn 59 Mead 40

Falls City 44 Weeping Water 16

Malcolm 43 Freeman 24

Pioneer Conference Tournament  

Falls City Sacred Heart 66 Humboldt-TRS 29

Southern at Diller-Odell (MISSING)

Lourdes Central Catholic 55 Sterling 46

Lewiston 40 Johnson-Brock 39

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood 51 Clarinda 50

Red Oak 64 Atlantic 61 — OT

Harlan 57 Kuemper Catholic 53

Corner Conference 

Stanton 70 Fremont-Mills 56

East Mills 61 Griswold 26

Sidney 81 Essex 21

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia 64 Audubon 39

IKM-Manning 64 Missouri Valley 51

Treynor 58 Riverside 29

Underwood 55 Tri-Center 48

Pride of Iowa Conference  

Nodaway Valley 51 Mount Ayr 41

Bedford 37 Southwest Valley 27

Central Decatur 74 Wayne 39

Martensdale-St. Marys 58 Southeast Warren 40

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 51 CAM 31

Boyer Valley 59 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 42

West Harrison 59 Ar-We-Va 42

Woodbine 66 Glidden-Ralston 43

Missouri River Conference 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 81 Thomas Jefferson 48

Abraham Lincoln 63 Sioux City West 39

LeMars 62 Sioux City North 30

Sioux City East 77 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 43

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail 80 Orient-Macksburg 29

Ankeny Christian Academy 62 Twin Cedars 21

Non-Conference 

Blair 44 Lewis Central 39

Spencer 59 Denison-Schleswig 43

Clarke 69 Lamoni 43

Area Missouri 

Northeast Nodaway 59 East Atchison 48

Rock Port 54 Union Star 17

Mound City 79 Platte Valley 60

South Holt 68 Nodaway Valley 64

DeKalb at North Nodaway 

North Andrew 71 St. Joseph Christian 52

Stanberry 72 Pattonsburg 43 

Worth County 77 King City 32

Maryville 61 Bishop Ward 49

Area Nebraska 

Nebraska City 46 Plattsmouth 19

Yutan 44 Louisville 38

Douglas County West 56 Syracuse 53

Raymond Central 69 Conestoga 62

Ashland-Greenwood 78 Boys Town 41

Pioneer Conference Tournament  

Falls City Sacred Heart 57 Diller-Odell 26

Johnson-Brock 55 Southern 45

Lourdes Central Catholic 56 Friend 51 — OT

Tri County at Humboldt-TRS (MISSING)

