KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic 75 Red Oak 38
Harlan 74 Kuemper Catholic 52
Corner Conference
Stanton 56 Fremont-Mills 45
East Mills 53 Griswold 26
Sidney 59 Essex 26
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 57 Logan-Magnolia 44
IKM-Manning 75 Missouri Valley 36
Treynor 55 Riverside 25
Underwood 65 Tri-Center 26
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 55 Mount Ayr 52
Southwest Valley 64 Bedford 33
Central Decatur 70 Wayne 34
Martensdale-St. Marys 61 Southeast Warren 34
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 56 Coon Rapids-Bayard 39
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 69 Boyer Valley 40
Ar-We-Va 40 West Harrison 33
Woodbine 75 Glidden-Ralston 38
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 63 Thomas Jefferson 18
Sioux City West 70 Abraham Lincoln 52
LeMars 54 Sioux City North 39
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail at Orient-Macksburg (MISSING)
Ankeny Christian Academy 45 Twin Cedars 28
Non-Conference
Clarinda 49 East Union 41
Millard South 44 Glenwood 38
ADM 47 Lewis Central 42
Spencer 58 Denison-Schleswig 26
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 43 Heartland Christian 12
Area Missouri
East Atchison 58 Northeast Nodaway 39
Rock Port 54 Union Star 42
Platte Valley 59 Mound City 20
South Holt 56 Nodaway Valley 45
DeKalb at North Nodaway (MISSING)
St. Joseph Christian 57 North Andrew 23
Pattonsburg 56 Stanberry 51
King City 48 Worth County 14
Maryville 68 Lathrop 47
Area Nebraska
Nebraska City 39 Plattsmouth 32
Yutan 48 Louisville 36
Syracuse 62 Douglas County West 35
Raymond Central 68 Conestoga 34
Ashland-Greenwood 26 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 20
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Elmwood-Murdock 57 Palmyra 25
Auburn 59 Mead 40
Falls City 44 Weeping Water 16
Malcolm 43 Freeman 24
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Falls City Sacred Heart 66 Humboldt-TRS 29
Southern at Diller-Odell (MISSING)
Lourdes Central Catholic 55 Sterling 46
Lewiston 40 Johnson-Brock 39
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 51 Clarinda 50
Red Oak 64 Atlantic 61 — OT
Harlan 57 Kuemper Catholic 53
Corner Conference
Stanton 70 Fremont-Mills 56
East Mills 61 Griswold 26
Sidney 81 Essex 21
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 64 Audubon 39
IKM-Manning 64 Missouri Valley 51
Treynor 58 Riverside 29
Underwood 55 Tri-Center 48
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 51 Mount Ayr 41
Bedford 37 Southwest Valley 27
Central Decatur 74 Wayne 39
Martensdale-St. Marys 58 Southeast Warren 40
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 51 CAM 31
Boyer Valley 59 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 42
West Harrison 59 Ar-We-Va 42
Woodbine 66 Glidden-Ralston 43
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 81 Thomas Jefferson 48
Abraham Lincoln 63 Sioux City West 39
LeMars 62 Sioux City North 30
Sioux City East 77 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 43
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail 80 Orient-Macksburg 29
Ankeny Christian Academy 62 Twin Cedars 21
Non-Conference
Blair 44 Lewis Central 39
Spencer 59 Denison-Schleswig 43
Clarke 69 Lamoni 43
Area Missouri
Northeast Nodaway 59 East Atchison 48
Rock Port 54 Union Star 17
Mound City 79 Platte Valley 60
South Holt 68 Nodaway Valley 64
DeKalb at North Nodaway
North Andrew 71 St. Joseph Christian 52
Stanberry 72 Pattonsburg 43
Worth County 77 King City 32
Maryville 61 Bishop Ward 49
Area Nebraska
Nebraska City 46 Plattsmouth 19
Yutan 44 Louisville 38
Douglas County West 56 Syracuse 53
Raymond Central 69 Conestoga 62
Ashland-Greenwood 78 Boys Town 41
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Falls City Sacred Heart 57 Diller-Odell 26
Johnson-Brock 55 Southern 45
Lourdes Central Catholic 56 Friend 51 — OT
Tri County at Humboldt-TRS (MISSING)