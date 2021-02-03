KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic 77 Red Oak 40
Harlan 88 Kuemper Catholic 45
Corner Conference
Griswold 35 East Mills 26
Sidney 62 Essex 35
Stanton 43 Fremont-Mills 35
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 56 IKM-Manning 46
AHSTW 45 Logan-Magnolia 44
Riverside 32 Missouri Valley 22
Treynor 38 Underwood 24
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 55 Southwest Valley 51
Nodaway Valley 59 Mount Ayr 42
Central Decatur 59 Wayne 46
Southeast Warren 66 Martensdale-St. Marys 49
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 57 Ar-We-Va 32
CAM 59 Woodbine 54
Paton-Churdan 70 Glidden-Ralston 36
Coon Rapids-Bayard 56 West Harrison 29
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 51 Thomas Jefferson 26
Sioux City East 54 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41
LeMars 54 Sioux City North 26
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail 54 Orient-Macksburg 34
Diagonal 48 Melcher-Dallas 33
Moravia 49 Seymour 24
Non-Conference/Other
Millard South 107 Glenwood 83
Denison-Schleswig 55 Spencer 41
Brownell-Talbot 51 Heartland Christian 23
Area Missouri
East Atchison 44 Northeast Nodaway 9
Rock Port 59 Union Star 41
Platte Valley 74 Mound City 17
South Holt 61 West Nodaway 30
North Andrew 33 St. Joseph Christian 28
Worth County 39 King City 27
Maryville 60 Lathrop 43
Area Nebraska
Nebraska City 36 Plattsmouth 23
Syracuse 52 Douglas County West 27
Louisville 41 Yutan 31
Ashland-Greenwood 56 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 42
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Falls City Sacred Heart 56 Pawnee City 34
Southern 45 Diller-Odell 18
Sterling 46 Johnson-Brock 20
Lourdes Central Catholic 42 Humboldt-TRS 29
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert 60 Shenandoah 48
Glenwood 70 Clarinda 58
Atlantic 65 Red Oak 57
Kuemper Catholic 61 Harlan 47
Corner Conference
East Mills 71 Griswold 37
Sidney 73 Essex 23
Stanton 57 Fremont-Mills 51
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 38 IKM-Manning 33
AHSTW 67 Logan-Magnolia 61 — OT
Riverside 65 Missouri Valley 40
Treynor 68 Underwood 57
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 44 Bedford 41
Nodaway Valley 66 Mount Ayr 53
Central Decatur 65 Wayne 45
Martensdale-St. Marys 73 Southeast Warren 27
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 45 Ar-We-Va 36
CAM 63 Woodbine 37
Glidden-Ralston 86 Paton-Churdan 41
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 68 Thomas Jefferson 42
Abraham Lincoln 77 Sioux City West 50
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 55 Sioux City East 51
LeMars 53 Sioux City North 41
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail 75 Orient-Macksburg 33
Melcher-Dallas 57 Diagonal 20
Moravia 68 Seymour 27
Non-Conference/Other
Spencer 57 Denison-Schleswig 51
Grand View Christian 82 Creston 40
Lamoni 61 Clarke 47
Brownell-Talbot 67 Heartland Christian 44
Area Missouri
Northeast Nodaway 51 East Atchison 36
Rock Port 49 Union Star 15
Mound City 72 Platte Valley 37
South Holt 49 West Nodaway 45
North Andrew 76 St. Joseph Christian 46
Worth County 53 King City 45
Area Nebraska
Nebraska City 53 Plattsmouth 34
Douglas County West 87 Syracuse 52
Yutan 51 Louisville 35
Ashland-Greenwood 66 Boys Town 41
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Johnson County Central 64 Palmyra 58
Mead 50 Falls City 38
Freeman 56 Malcolm 41
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Tri County 60 Humboldt-TRS 43
Lourdes Central Catholic 55 Diller-Odell 39
Southern 45 Johnson-Brock 30
Falls City Sacred Heart 58 Friend 37