Hawkeye Ten Conference  

Atlantic 77 Red Oak 40

Harlan 88 Kuemper Catholic 45

Corner Conference

Griswold 35 East Mills 26

Sidney 62 Essex 35

Stanton 43 Fremont-Mills 35 

Western Iowa Conference

Audubon 56 IKM-Manning 46

AHSTW 45 Logan-Magnolia 44

Riverside 32 Missouri Valley 22

Treynor 38 Underwood 24

Pride of Iowa Conference

Bedford 55 Southwest Valley 51

Nodaway Valley 59 Mount Ayr 42

Central Decatur 59 Wayne 46

Southeast Warren 66 Martensdale-St. Marys 49

Rolling Valley Conference

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 57 Ar-We-Va 32

CAM 59 Woodbine 54

Paton-Churdan 70 Glidden-Ralston 36

Coon Rapids-Bayard 56 West Harrison 29

Missouri River Conference

Bishop Heelan Catholic 51 Thomas Jefferson 26

Sioux City East 54 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41

LeMars 54 Sioux City North 26

Bluegrass Conference

Mormon Trail 54 Orient-Macksburg 34

Diagonal 48 Melcher-Dallas 33

Moravia 49 Seymour 24

Non-Conference/Other

Millard South 107 Glenwood 83

Denison-Schleswig 55 Spencer 41

Brownell-Talbot 51 Heartland Christian 23

Area Missouri

East Atchison 44 Northeast Nodaway 9

Rock Port 59 Union Star 41

Platte Valley 74 Mound City 17

South Holt 61 West Nodaway 30

North Andrew 33 St. Joseph Christian 28

Worth County 39 King City 27

Maryville 60 Lathrop 43

Area Nebraska

Nebraska City 36 Plattsmouth 23

Syracuse 52 Douglas County West 27

Louisville 41 Yutan 31

Ashland-Greenwood 56 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 42

Pioneer Conference Tournament

Falls City Sacred Heart 56 Pawnee City 34

Southern 45 Diller-Odell 18

Sterling 46 Johnson-Brock 20

Lourdes Central Catholic 42 Humboldt-TRS 29

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

St. Albert 60 Shenandoah 48

Glenwood 70 Clarinda 58

Atlantic 65 Red Oak 57

Kuemper Catholic 61 Harlan 47

Corner Conference

East Mills 71 Griswold 37

Sidney 73 Essex 23

Stanton 57 Fremont-Mills 51

Western Iowa Conference

Audubon 38 IKM-Manning 33

AHSTW 67 Logan-Magnolia 61 — OT

Riverside 65 Missouri Valley 40

Treynor 68 Underwood 57

Pride of Iowa Conference

Southwest Valley 44 Bedford 41

Nodaway Valley 66 Mount Ayr 53

Central Decatur 65 Wayne 45

Martensdale-St. Marys 73 Southeast Warren 27

Rolling Valley Conference

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 45 Ar-We-Va 36

CAM 63 Woodbine 37

Glidden-Ralston 86 Paton-Churdan 41

Missouri River Conference

Bishop Heelan Catholic 68 Thomas Jefferson 42

Abraham Lincoln 77 Sioux City West 50

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 55 Sioux City East 51

LeMars 53 Sioux City North 41

Bluegrass Conference

Mormon Trail 75 Orient-Macksburg 33

Melcher-Dallas 57 Diagonal 20

Moravia 68 Seymour 27

Non-Conference/Other

Spencer 57 Denison-Schleswig 51

Grand View Christian 82 Creston 40

Lamoni 61 Clarke 47

Brownell-Talbot 67 Heartland Christian 44

Area Missouri

Northeast Nodaway 51 East Atchison 36

Rock Port 49 Union Star 15

Mound City 72 Platte Valley 37

South Holt 49 West Nodaway 45

North Andrew 76 St. Joseph Christian 46

Worth County 53 King City 45

Area Nebraska

Nebraska City 53 Plattsmouth 34

Douglas County West 87 Syracuse 52

Yutan 51 Louisville 35

Ashland-Greenwood 66 Boys Town 41

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament

Johnson County Central 64 Palmyra 58

Mead 50 Falls City 38

Freeman 56 Malcolm 41

Pioneer Conference Tournament

Tri County 60 Humboldt-TRS 43

Lourdes Central Catholic 55 Diller-Odell 39

Southern 45 Johnson-Brock 30

Falls City Sacred Heart 58 Friend 37

