KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Atlantic 53 Harlan 51

Lewis Central 49 Glenwood 34

Corner Conference 

Essex 33 Griswold 28

East Mills 55 Sidney 45

Western Iowa Conference 

IKM-Manning 54 Audubon 35

Logan-Magnolia 33 Riverside 30

Treynor 59 Underwood 25

Tri-Center 40 AHSTW 35

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East 57 LeMars 44

Sioux City West 48 Sioux City North 37

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail 51 Murray 46

Non-Conference 

Fremont-Mills 67 Southwest Valley 15

Lourdes Central Catholic 64 Hamburg 25

West Monona 78 Missouri Valley 35

Clarke 48 Central Decatur 44

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 65 Martensdale-St. Marys 58

River Valley 78 West Harrison 49

Westwood 66 Woodbine 57

Bishop Heelan Catholic 57 South Sioux City 25

Cardinal 47 Seymour 35

Albia 60 Moravia 25

Area Missouri 

East Atchison 53 DeKalb 25

Mound City 48 Rock Port 38

Platte Valley 54 Nodaway Valley 40

North Nodaway 58 Union Star 48

Northeast Nodaway 46 North Harrison 9

South Harrison 35 Stanberry 28

Princeton 75 Albany 49

Area Nebraska 

Fort Calhoun 40 Nebraska City 24

Arlington 62 Plattsmouth 37

Auburn 53 Syracuse 45 — OT

Elmwood-Murdock 52 Johnson County Central 28

Diller-Odell 51 Falls City 46

Lincoln Christian 60 Weeping Water 23

Ashland-Greenwood 41 Conestoga 30

Raymond Central 53 Louisville 35

Sterling 47 Freeman 44

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Harlan 70 Atlantic 46

Corner Conference 

Griswold 58 Essex 51

East Mills 60 Sidney 44

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon 64 IKM-Manning 58

Riverside 62 Logan-Magnolia 51

Treynor 63 Underwood 56

AHSTW 62 Tri-Center 56

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Lenox 84 East Union 42

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East 51 LeMars 30

Sioux City West 73 Sioux City North 61

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail 55 Murray 46

Non-Conference 

Red Oak 65 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 62 — OT

West Harrison 76 St. Albert 54

Denison-Schleswig 60 Ballard 43

Southwest Valley 55 Fremont-Mills 48

Missouri Valley 68 West Monona 58

Clarke 80 Central Decatur 38

Chariton 86 Southeast Warren 62

Wayne 63 Melcher-Dallas 50

Woodbine 71 Westwood 42

Cardinal 69 Seymour 46

Moravia 80 Davis County 53

North Mahaska 89 Twin Cedars 45

Heartland Christian 63 Omaha Christian Academy 57 — OT

Area Missouri 

East Atchison 65 DeKalb 30

Rock Port 44 Mound City 42

Platte Valley 82 Nodaway Valley 59

North Nodaway at Union Star 

Northeast Nodaway at North Harrison 

Maryville 69 Cameron 37

St. Pius X at Savannah 

Stanberry 49 South Harrison 46

King City 53 Northland Christian 45

Princeton 75 Albany 44

Area Nebraska 

Fort Calhoun 54 Nebraska City 45

Plattsmouth 44 Arlington 42

Auburn 47 Syracuse 37

Elmwood-Murdock 49 Johnson County Central 44 

Falls City 53 Diller-Odell 49

Shelby-Rising City at Weeping Water 

Ashland-Greenwood 74 Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 30

Douglas County West 77 Conestoga 62

Louisville 42 Raymond Central 36

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.