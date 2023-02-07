KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic 53 Harlan 51
Lewis Central 49 Glenwood 34
Corner Conference
Essex 33 Griswold 28
East Mills 55 Sidney 45
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning 54 Audubon 35
Logan-Magnolia 33 Riverside 30
Treynor 59 Underwood 25
Tri-Center 40 AHSTW 35
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 57 LeMars 44
Sioux City West 48 Sioux City North 37
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail 51 Murray 46
Non-Conference
Fremont-Mills 67 Southwest Valley 15
Lourdes Central Catholic 64 Hamburg 25
West Monona 78 Missouri Valley 35
Clarke 48 Central Decatur 44
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 65 Martensdale-St. Marys 58
River Valley 78 West Harrison 49
Westwood 66 Woodbine 57
Bishop Heelan Catholic 57 South Sioux City 25
Cardinal 47 Seymour 35
Albia 60 Moravia 25
Area Missouri
East Atchison 53 DeKalb 25
Mound City 48 Rock Port 38
Platte Valley 54 Nodaway Valley 40
North Nodaway 58 Union Star 48
Northeast Nodaway 46 North Harrison 9
South Harrison 35 Stanberry 28
Princeton 75 Albany 49
Area Nebraska
Fort Calhoun 40 Nebraska City 24
Arlington 62 Plattsmouth 37
Auburn 53 Syracuse 45 — OT
Elmwood-Murdock 52 Johnson County Central 28
Diller-Odell 51 Falls City 46
Lincoln Christian 60 Weeping Water 23
Ashland-Greenwood 41 Conestoga 30
Raymond Central 53 Louisville 35
Sterling 47 Freeman 44
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan 70 Atlantic 46
Corner Conference
Griswold 58 Essex 51
East Mills 60 Sidney 44
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 64 IKM-Manning 58
Riverside 62 Logan-Magnolia 51
Treynor 63 Underwood 56
AHSTW 62 Tri-Center 56
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 84 East Union 42
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 51 LeMars 30
Sioux City West 73 Sioux City North 61
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail 55 Murray 46
Non-Conference
Red Oak 65 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 62 — OT
West Harrison 76 St. Albert 54
Denison-Schleswig 60 Ballard 43
Southwest Valley 55 Fremont-Mills 48
Missouri Valley 68 West Monona 58
Clarke 80 Central Decatur 38
Chariton 86 Southeast Warren 62
Wayne 63 Melcher-Dallas 50
Woodbine 71 Westwood 42
Cardinal 69 Seymour 46
Moravia 80 Davis County 53
North Mahaska 89 Twin Cedars 45
Heartland Christian 63 Omaha Christian Academy 57 — OT
Area Missouri
East Atchison 65 DeKalb 30
Rock Port 44 Mound City 42
Platte Valley 82 Nodaway Valley 59
North Nodaway at Union Star
Northeast Nodaway at North Harrison
Maryville 69 Cameron 37
St. Pius X at Savannah
Stanberry 49 South Harrison 46
King City 53 Northland Christian 45
Princeton 75 Albany 44
Area Nebraska
Fort Calhoun 54 Nebraska City 45
Plattsmouth 44 Arlington 42
Auburn 47 Syracuse 37
Elmwood-Murdock 49 Johnson County Central 44
Falls City 53 Diller-Odell 49
Shelby-Rising City at Weeping Water
Ashland-Greenwood 74 Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 30
Douglas County West 77 Conestoga 62
Louisville 42 Raymond Central 36