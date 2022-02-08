KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood 62 Lewis Central 36

Harlan 55 Atlantic 35

Corner Conference 

East Mills 50 Sidney 46

Essex 52 Griswold 37 

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon 70 IKM-Manning 46

Underwood 44 Treynor 33

AHSTW 46 Tri-Center 30

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Martensdale-St. Marys 55 Mount Ayr 41

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 56 Ar-We-Va 19

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 62 Glidden-Ralston 41

Coon Rapids-Bayard 60 Paton-Churdan 31

Missouri River Conference

Bishop Heelan Catholic 57 Abraham Lincoln 49

Sioux City East 53 LeMars 31

Sioux City West 62 Sioux City North 54

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail 49 Murray 32

Seymour 55 Diagonal 53

Non-Conference 

Woodbine 67 Fremont-Mills 50

West Monona 71 Missouri Valley 18

Central Decatur 49 Clarke 47

Centerville 65 Lamoni 55

Moravia Albia

Area Missouri 

Falls City Sacred Heart 53 East Atchison 25

Stewartsville/Osborn 44 Rock Port 41

North Nodaway 63 Mound City 50

Northeast Nodaway 27 North Harrison 23

Platte Valley 65 Union Star 28

Stanberry 54 South Harrison 37

Area Nebraska 

Arlington 47 Plattsmouth 42

Fort Calhoun 34 Nebraska City 32

Syracuse 43 Auburn 41

Raymond Central 38 Louisville 23

Ashland-Greenwood def. Conestoga 

Diller-Odell 51 Falls City 44

Elmwood-Murdock 55 Johnson County Central 27

Sterling 45 Freeman 32

Lincoln Christian 67 Weeping Water 34

Lourdes Central Catholic 52 Brownell-Talbot 28

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Atlantic 75 Harlan 73

Corner Conference 

East Mills 58 Sidney 51

Griswold 63 Essex 41

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon 54 IKM-Manning 43

Treynor 53 Underwood 49

AHSTW 72 Tri-Center 49

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr 52 Martensdale-St. Marys 47

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 56 Ar-We-Va 48

Coon Rapids-Bayard 52 Paton-Churdan 36

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln 78 Bishop Heelan Catholic 50

Sioux City East 70 LeMars 53

Sioux City West 76 Sioux City North 52

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail 63 Murray 56

Diagonal 52 Seymour 41

Non-Conference 

Bedford 64 Shenandoah 45

West Harrison 79 St. Albert 54

Woodbine 74 Fremont-Mills 68

West Monona 80 Missouri Valley 61

Clarke 61 Central Decatur 48

Wayne 69 Melcher-Dallas 57

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 76 Woodward Academy 47

Moravia Albia

Area Missouri 

Falls City Sacred Heart 63 East Atchison 27

Rock Port 62 Stewartsville/Osborn 44

Mound City 77 North Nodaway 33

Northeast Nodaway 60 North Harrison 28

Platte Valley 75 Union Star 21

Stanberry 62 South Harrison 46

Maryville 74 Cameron 68

Area Nebraska 

Plattsmouth 56 Arlington 54

Fort Calhoun 45 Nebraska City 40

Auburn def. Syracuse

Louisville 61 Raymond Central 58

Douglas County West 63 Conestoga 51 — OT

Ashland-Greenwood 74 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 28

Falls City at Diller-Odell 

Elmwood-Murdock 50 Johnson County Central 39

Lourdes Central Catholic at Brownell-Talbot 

