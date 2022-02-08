KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 62 Lewis Central 36
Harlan 55 Atlantic 35
Corner Conference
East Mills 50 Sidney 46
Essex 52 Griswold 37
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 70 IKM-Manning 46
Underwood 44 Treynor 33
AHSTW 46 Tri-Center 30
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys 55 Mount Ayr 41
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 56 Ar-We-Va 19
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 62 Glidden-Ralston 41
Coon Rapids-Bayard 60 Paton-Churdan 31
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 57 Abraham Lincoln 49
Sioux City East 53 LeMars 31
Sioux City West 62 Sioux City North 54
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail 49 Murray 32
Seymour 55 Diagonal 53
Non-Conference
Woodbine 67 Fremont-Mills 50
West Monona 71 Missouri Valley 18
Central Decatur 49 Clarke 47
Centerville 65 Lamoni 55
Moravia Albia
Area Missouri
Falls City Sacred Heart 53 East Atchison 25
Stewartsville/Osborn 44 Rock Port 41
North Nodaway 63 Mound City 50
Northeast Nodaway 27 North Harrison 23
Platte Valley 65 Union Star 28
Stanberry 54 South Harrison 37
Area Nebraska
Arlington 47 Plattsmouth 42
Fort Calhoun 34 Nebraska City 32
Syracuse 43 Auburn 41
Raymond Central 38 Louisville 23
Ashland-Greenwood def. Conestoga
Diller-Odell 51 Falls City 44
Elmwood-Murdock 55 Johnson County Central 27
Sterling 45 Freeman 32
Lincoln Christian 67 Weeping Water 34
Lourdes Central Catholic 52 Brownell-Talbot 28
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic 75 Harlan 73
Corner Conference
East Mills 58 Sidney 51
Griswold 63 Essex 41
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 54 IKM-Manning 43
Treynor 53 Underwood 49
AHSTW 72 Tri-Center 49
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 52 Martensdale-St. Marys 47
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 56 Ar-We-Va 48
Coon Rapids-Bayard 52 Paton-Churdan 36
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 78 Bishop Heelan Catholic 50
Sioux City East 70 LeMars 53
Sioux City West 76 Sioux City North 52
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail 63 Murray 56
Diagonal 52 Seymour 41
Non-Conference
Bedford 64 Shenandoah 45
West Harrison 79 St. Albert 54
Woodbine 74 Fremont-Mills 68
West Monona 80 Missouri Valley 61
Clarke 61 Central Decatur 48
Wayne 69 Melcher-Dallas 57
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 76 Woodward Academy 47
Moravia Albia
Area Missouri
Falls City Sacred Heart 63 East Atchison 27
Rock Port 62 Stewartsville/Osborn 44
Mound City 77 North Nodaway 33
Northeast Nodaway 60 North Harrison 28
Platte Valley 75 Union Star 21
Stanberry 62 South Harrison 46
Maryville 74 Cameron 68
Area Nebraska
Plattsmouth 56 Arlington 54
Fort Calhoun 45 Nebraska City 40
Auburn def. Syracuse
Louisville 61 Raymond Central 58
Douglas County West 63 Conestoga 51 — OT
Ashland-Greenwood 74 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 28
Falls City at Diller-Odell
Elmwood-Murdock 50 Johnson County Central 39
Lourdes Central Catholic at Brownell-Talbot