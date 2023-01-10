KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah 58 Red Oak 40
Atlantic 43 Clarinda 24
Harlan 54 Glenwood 52 (OT)
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills 65 Essex 17
Stanton 59 Sidney 43
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 34 Riverside 26
Underwood 63 IKM-Manning 19
Logan-Magnolia 44 Tri-Center 33
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 46 Bedford 32
Mount Ayr 47 Southwest Valley 41
Martensdale-St. Marys 58 Wayne 29
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston 69 Ar-We-Va 41
Boyer Valley 55 Paton-Churdan 31
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 61 West Harrison 15
Woodbine 75 CAM 44
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 70 Abraham Lincoln 52
Bishop Heelan Catholic 56 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 37
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars 39 Diagonal 37
Lamoni 53 Orient-Macksburg 41
Moravia 55 Moulton-Udell 22
Ankeny Christian at Mormon Trail
Murray 45 Melcher-Dallas 42
Non-Conference
St. Albert 57 Nodaway Valley 53
East Sac County 59 Denison-Schleswig 58
LeMars 70 MOC-Floyd Valley 58
South Sioux City 53 Sioux City North 27
Fairfax Invitational
East Atchison 39 Rock Port 34
Nodaway Valley 62 South Holt 29
Stanberry Invitational
Platte Valley 65 Albany 13
North Andrew 60 North Nodaway 27
South Harrison Invitational
Mercer 67 Maysville 23
Princeton 74 North Harrison 23
Lathrop Tournament
Van Horn 42 Savannah 39 (OT)
Area Missouri
East Buchanan 49 Maryville 46
Area Nebraska
Nebraska City 44 Conestoga 37
Lourdes Central Catholic 35 Auburn 32
Weeping Water 64 Mead 23
Platteview 38 Ashland-Greenwood 30
Fort Calhoun 51 Louisville 27
Milford 38 Syracuse 26
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak 63 Shenandoah 23
Atlantic 74 Clarinda 51
Glenwood 47 Harlan 44
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills 58 Essex 35
Stanton 74 Sidney 61
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 74 Riverside 34
Underwood 73 IKM-Manning 57
Tri-Center 73 Logan-Magnolia 42
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 49 Lenox 41
Mount Ayr 58 Southwest Valley 35
Wayne 55 Martensdale-St. Marys 30
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va 53 Glidden-Ralston 49
West Harrison 71 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 44
Woodbine 57 CAM 41
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 60 Abraham Lincoln 54
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 65 Bishop Heelan Catholic 50
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal 47 Twin Cedars 41
Moravia 90 Moulton-Udell 35
Ankeny Christian 68 Mormon Trail 62
Melcher-Dallas 55 Murray 50
Non-Conference
Nodaway Valley 67 St. Albert 53
Skutt Catholic 68 Lewis Central 53
MOC-Floyd Valley 69 LeMars 57
South Sioux City 73 Sioux City North 72
Heartland Christian 37 Cedar Bluffs 26
Fairfax Invitational
Rock Port 70 South Holt 61
East Atchison 47 Falls City 37
Stanberry Invitational
Platte Valley 71 North Nodaway 30
North Andrew 72 King City 52
South Harrison Invitational
Princeton 70 Tri-County 34
Maysville 91 East Harrison 27
Benton Classic
Central 56 Savannah 53
Area Missouri
Maryville 42 East Buchanan 40
Area Nebraska
Nebraska City 51 Conestoga 30
Lourdes Central Catholic at Auburn (G/B)
Mead 66 Weeping Water 25
Platteview 60 Ashland-Greenwood 52
Fort Calhoun 55 Louisville 26
MUDECAS Tournament — A Division
Freeman 56 Johnson County Central 41
Tri County vs. Johnson-Brock
Palmyra 43 Falls City Sacred Heart 38
Parkview Christian 73 Southern 55
MUDECAS Tournament — B Division
Pawnee City 57 Meridian 29
Exeter-Milligan 50 Sterling 36
BDS 58 Humboldt-TRS 21
Diller-Odell 50 Lewiston 43