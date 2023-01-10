KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

Shenandoah 58 Red Oak 40

Atlantic 43 Clarinda 24

Harlan 54 Glenwood 52 (OT)

Corner Conference 

Fremont-Mills 65 Essex 17

Stanton 59 Sidney 43

Western Iowa Conference  

AHSTW 34 Riverside 26

Underwood 63 IKM-Manning 19

Logan-Magnolia 44 Tri-Center 33

Pride of Iowa Conference   

Lenox 46 Bedford 32

Mount Ayr 47 Southwest Valley 41

Martensdale-St. Marys 58 Wayne 29

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston 69 Ar-We-Va 41

Boyer Valley 55 Paton-Churdan 31

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 61 West Harrison 15

Woodbine 75 CAM 44

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East 70 Abraham Lincoln 52

Bishop Heelan Catholic 56 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 37

Bluegrass Conference 

Twin Cedars 39 Diagonal 37

Lamoni 53 Orient-Macksburg 41

Moravia 55 Moulton-Udell 22

Ankeny Christian at Mormon Trail 

Murray 45 Melcher-Dallas 42

Non-Conference 

St. Albert 57 Nodaway Valley 53

East Sac County 59 Denison-Schleswig 58

LeMars 70 MOC-Floyd Valley 58

South Sioux City 53 Sioux City North 27

Fairfax Invitational  

East Atchison 39 Rock Port 34

Nodaway Valley 62 South Holt 29

Stanberry Invitational 

Platte Valley 65 Albany 13

North Andrew 60 North Nodaway 27

South Harrison Invitational 

Mercer 67 Maysville 23

Princeton 74 North Harrison 23

Lathrop Tournament 

Van Horn 42 Savannah 39 (OT)

Area Missouri 

East Buchanan 49 Maryville 46

Area Nebraska 

Nebraska City 44 Conestoga 37

Lourdes Central Catholic 35 Auburn 32

Weeping Water 64 Mead 23

Platteview 38 Ashland-Greenwood 30

Fort Calhoun 51 Louisville 27

Milford 38 Syracuse 26

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

Red Oak 63 Shenandoah 23

Atlantic 74 Clarinda 51

Glenwood 47 Harlan 44

Corner Conference 

Fremont-Mills 58 Essex 35

Stanton 74 Sidney 61

Western Iowa Conference  

AHSTW 74 Riverside 34

Underwood 73 IKM-Manning 57

Tri-Center 73 Logan-Magnolia 42

Pride of Iowa Conference   

Bedford 49 Lenox 41

Mount Ayr 58 Southwest Valley 35

Wayne 55 Martensdale-St. Marys 30

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va 53 Glidden-Ralston 49

West Harrison 71 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 44

Woodbine 57 CAM 41

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East 60 Abraham Lincoln 54

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 65 Bishop Heelan Catholic 50

Bluegrass Conference 

Diagonal 47 Twin Cedars 41

Moravia 90 Moulton-Udell 35

Ankeny Christian 68 Mormon Trail 62

Melcher-Dallas 55 Murray 50

Non-Conference 

Nodaway Valley 67 St. Albert 53

Skutt Catholic 68 Lewis Central 53

MOC-Floyd Valley 69 LeMars 57

South Sioux City 73 Sioux City North 72

Heartland Christian 37 Cedar Bluffs 26

Fairfax Invitational  

Rock Port 70 South Holt 61

East Atchison 47 Falls City 37

Stanberry Invitational 

Platte Valley 71 North Nodaway 30

North Andrew 72 King City 52

South Harrison Invitational 

Princeton 70 Tri-County 34

Maysville 91 East Harrison 27

Benton Classic

Central 56 Savannah 53

Area Missouri 

Maryville 42 East Buchanan 40

Area Nebraska 

Nebraska City 51 Conestoga 30

Lourdes Central Catholic at Auburn (G/B)

Mead 66 Weeping Water 25

Platteview 60 Ashland-Greenwood 52

Fort Calhoun 55 Louisville 26

MUDECAS Tournament — A Division 

Freeman 56 Johnson County Central 41

Tri County vs. Johnson-Brock 

Palmyra 43 Falls City Sacred Heart 38

Parkview Christian 73 Southern 55

MUDECAS Tournament — B Division 

Pawnee City 57 Meridian 29

Exeter-Milligan 50 Sterling 36

BDS 58 Humboldt-TRS 21

Diller-Odell 50 Lewiston 43

