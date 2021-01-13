KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah 40 Red Oak 35
Atlantic 71 Clarinda 35
Glenwood 79 Harlan 46
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills 68 Essex 32
Stanton 52 Sidney 45
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 52 AHSTW 49
Treynor 47 IKM-Manning 42
Underwood 46 Logan-Magnolia 44
Tri-Center 42 Riverside 28
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 61 Bedford 31
Mount Ayr 58 Southwest Valley 28
Central Decatur 56 East Union 20
Wayne 60 Martensdale-St. Marys 53
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 56 CAM 50
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 70 Glidden-Ralston 38
Paton-Churdan 52 Ar-We-Va 24
Woodbine 57 West Harrison 33
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 43 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 40
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 61 Orient-Macksburg 22
Melcher-Dallas 44 Murray 34 — OT
Moravia 61 Moulton-Udell 38
Mormon Trail 69 Ankeny Christian 31
Non-Conference
Whiting 34 Missouri Valley 31 -- OT
MOC-Floyd Valley 51 LeMars 40
South Sioux City 56 Sioux City North 30
Fairfax Invitational
East Atchison 61 West Nodaway 16
Nodaway-Holt 31 St. Joseph Christian 22
Falls City 72 North Nodaway 51
South Holt 59 Rock Port 31
Stanberry Invitational
Stanberry 57 Mound City 21
King City 43 Worth County 36
Area Missouri
Maryville 45 East Buchanan 32
Area Nebraska
Conestoga 42 Nebraska City 33
Platteview 46 Ashland-Greenwood 42
Auburn 51 Lourdes Central Catholic 44
Louisville 62 Fort Calhoun 28
Lincoln Lutheran 42 Elmwood-Murdock 21
Weeping Water 61 Mead 39
Syracuse 39 Milford 31
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak 71 Shenandoah 36
Clarinda 56 Atlantic 44
Glenwood 61 Harlan 49
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills 78 Essex 21
Sidney 62 Stanton 59 — OT
East Mills 61 Clarinda Academy 31
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 85 Audubon 51
Treynor 75 IKM-Manning 34
Underwood 51 Logan-Magnolia 45
Tri-Center 56 Riverside 29
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 49 Bedford 46
Mount Ayr 62 Southwest Valley 33
Central Decatur 57 East Union 40
Martensdale-St. Marys 79 Wayne 36
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 43 Boyer Valley 36
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 66 Glidden-Ralston 43
Ar-We-Va 57 Paton-Churdan 30
West Harrison 52 Woodbine 47
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 58 Sioux City East 47
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 59 Bishop Heelan Catholic 31
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 60 Orient-Macksburg 24
Murray 53 Melcher-Dallas 38
Moravia 96 Moulton-Udell 23
Ankeny Christian Academy at Mormon Trail
Non-Conference
Grand View Christian 69 Kuemper Catholic 51
Griswold 72 Iowa School for the Deaf 32
Missouri Valley 60 Whiting 13
LeMars 54 MOC-Floyd Valley 44
Western Christian 74 Sioux City North 33
South Harrison Invitational
Princeton 78 South Harrison JV 29
Northeast Nodaway 56 Tri-County 43
South Harrison 60 East Harrison 43
North Harrison 69 Maysville 62
Stanberry Invitational
Platte Valley 64 Worth County 63
Area Missouri
Center 59 Maryville 54
Area Nebraska
Nebraska City 60 Conestoga 44
Platteview 66 Ashland-Greenwood 62
Auburn 55 Lourdes Central Catholic 27
Lincoln Lutheran 53 Elmwood-Murdock 29
Mead 44 Weeping Water 37
MUDECAS Tournament – A Division
Parkview Christian 56 Johnson County Central 39
Freeman 22 BDS 20
Tri County 54 Southern 34
Diller-Odell 62 Sacred Heart 48
MUDECAS Tournament – B Division
Lewiston 58 Humboldt-TRS 53
Exeter-Milligan 55 Pawnee City 24
Palmyra 61 Sterling 42
Johnson-Brock 67 Meridian 12