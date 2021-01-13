KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Shenandoah 40 Red Oak 35

Atlantic 71 Clarinda 35

Glenwood 79 Harlan 46

Corner Conference

Fremont-Mills 68 Essex 32

Stanton 52 Sidney 45

Western Iowa Conference

Audubon 52 AHSTW 49

Treynor 47 IKM-Manning 42

Underwood 46 Logan-Magnolia 44

Tri-Center 42 Riverside 28 

Pride of Iowa Conference

Lenox 61 Bedford 31

Mount Ayr 58 Southwest Valley 28

Central Decatur 56 East Union 20

Wayne 60 Martensdale-St. Marys 53

Rolling Valley Conference

Boyer Valley 56 CAM 50

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 70 Glidden-Ralston 38

Paton-Churdan 52 Ar-We-Va 24

Woodbine 57 West Harrison 33

Missouri River Conference

Bishop Heelan Catholic 43 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 40 

Bluegrass Conference

Lamoni 61 Orient-Macksburg 22

Melcher-Dallas 44 Murray 34 — OT

Moravia 61 Moulton-Udell 38

Mormon Trail 69 Ankeny Christian 31

Non-Conference

Whiting 34 Missouri Valley 31 -- OT

MOC-Floyd Valley 51 LeMars 40

South Sioux City 56 Sioux City North 30

Fairfax Invitational

East Atchison 61 West Nodaway 16

Nodaway-Holt 31 St. Joseph Christian 22

Falls City 72 North Nodaway 51

South Holt 59 Rock Port 31

Stanberry Invitational  

Stanberry 57 Mound City 21

King City 43 Worth County 36

Area Missouri

Maryville 45 East Buchanan 32

Area Nebraska

Conestoga 42 Nebraska City 33

Platteview 46 Ashland-Greenwood 42

Auburn 51 Lourdes Central Catholic 44

Louisville 62 Fort Calhoun 28

Lincoln Lutheran 42 Elmwood-Murdock 21

Weeping Water 61 Mead 39

Syracuse 39 Milford 31

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Red Oak 71 Shenandoah 36

Clarinda 56 Atlantic 44

Glenwood 61 Harlan 49

Corner Conference

Fremont-Mills 78 Essex 21

Sidney 62 Stanton 59 — OT

East Mills 61 Clarinda Academy 31

Western Iowa Conference

AHSTW 85 Audubon 51

Treynor 75 IKM-Manning 34

Underwood 51 Logan-Magnolia 45

Tri-Center 56 Riverside 29

Pride of Iowa Conference

Lenox 49 Bedford 46

Mount Ayr 62 Southwest Valley 33

Central Decatur 57 East Union 40

Martensdale-St. Marys 79 Wayne 36

Rolling Valley Conference

CAM 43 Boyer Valley 36

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 66 Glidden-Ralston 43

Ar-We-Va 57 Paton-Churdan 30

West Harrison 52 Woodbine 47

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln 58 Sioux City East 47

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 59 Bishop Heelan Catholic 31

Bluegrass Conference

Lamoni 60 Orient-Macksburg 24

Murray 53 Melcher-Dallas 38

Moravia 96 Moulton-Udell 23

Ankeny Christian Academy at Mormon Trail 

Non-Conference

Grand View Christian 69 Kuemper Catholic 51

Griswold 72 Iowa School for the Deaf 32

Missouri Valley 60 Whiting 13

LeMars 54 MOC-Floyd Valley 44

Western Christian 74 Sioux City North 33

South Harrison Invitational

Princeton 78 South Harrison JV 29

Northeast Nodaway 56 Tri-County 43

South Harrison 60 East Harrison 43

North Harrison 69 Maysville 62

Stanberry Invitational  

Platte Valley 64 Worth County 63

Area Missouri

Center 59 Maryville 54

Area Nebraska

Nebraska City 60 Conestoga 44

Platteview 66 Ashland-Greenwood 62

Auburn 55 Lourdes Central Catholic 27

Lincoln Lutheran 53 Elmwood-Murdock 29

Mead 44 Weeping Water 37

MUDECAS Tournament – A Division

Parkview Christian 56 Johnson County Central 39

Freeman 22 BDS 20

Tri County 54 Southern 34

Diller-Odell 62 Sacred Heart 48

MUDECAS Tournament – B Division

Lewiston 58 Humboldt-TRS 53

Exeter-Milligan 55 Pawnee City 24

Palmyra 61 Sterling 42

Johnson-Brock 67 Meridian 12

