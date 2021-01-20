KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Creston 57 Shenandoah 18

Kuemper Catholic 56 Clarinda 29

Atlantic 64 Red Oak 39

Denison-Schleswig 53 Lewis Central 48

Corner Conference Tournament

Stanton 62 Essex 34 

Sidney 57 Griswold 33

Western Iowa Conference

IKM-Manning 64 Riverside 25

Audubon 42 Treynor 39

Underwood 57 Missouri Valley 16

Pride of Iowa Conference

Central Decatur 43 Bedford 39

Lenox 46 Mount Ayr 35

Nodaway Valley 79 Southwest Valley 42

Southeast Warren 55 Wayne 51

Martensdale-St. Marys 48 East Union 38

Rolling Valley Conference

CAM 42 Coon Rapids-Bayard 26

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 64 Paton-Churdan 47

Ar-We-Va 64 West Harrison 34

Glidden-Ralston 58 Woodbine 45

Missouri River Conference

Sioux City East 43 Bishop Heelan Catholic 40

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47 LeMars 35

Bluegrass Conference

Diagonal 50 Orient-Macksburg 24

Lamoni 65 Moulton-Udell 36

Moravia 54 Ankeny Christian Academy 17

Mormon Trail at Melcher-Dallas 

Twin Cedars 42 Seymour 40

Non-Conference

Glenwood 70 Indianola 57

Heartland Christian College View Academy

Area Missouri

DeKalb 50 East Atchison 46

North Nodaway 63 Rock Port 59 — OT

Mound City 47 Northeast Nodaway 33

Nodaway-Holt 41 West Nodaway 17

Stewartsville-Osborn 42 South Holt 32

Stanberry 52 North Andrew 41

Albany 30 Worth County 29

Maryville 66 Penney 30 

Area Nebraska

Platteview 53 Nebraska City 47

Syracuse 58 Plattsmouth 28

Conestoga 62 Palmyra 47

Louisville 56 Douglas County West 49

Falls City Sacred Heart 62 Auburn 27

Weeping Water 48 Johnson County Central 31

Ashland-Greenwood 54 Yutan 34

Bishop LeBlond 41 Falls City 39

Johnson-Brock 42 Lewiston 37

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Creston 58 Shenandoah 44

Kuemper Catholic 64 Clarinda 63

Atlantic 71 Red Oak 50

Glenwood 58 St. Albert 50

Lewis Central 60 Denison-Schleswig 43

Corner Conference Tournament

East Mills 66 Essex 11

Sidney 75 Griswold 42

Western Iowa Conference

IKM-Manning 40 Riverside 26

Treynor 81 Audubon 44

Underwood 71 Missouri Valley 39

Pride of Iowa Conference

Central Decatur 50 Bedford 37

Mount Ayr 65 Lenox 45

Nodaway Valley 72 Southwest Valley 49

Wayne 64 Southeast Warren 53

Martensdale-St. Marys 69 East Union 30

Rolling Valley Conference

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 80 Paton-Churdan 54

West Harrison 63 Ar-We-Va 51

Woodbine 61 Glidden-Ralston 30

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln 71 Sioux City North 17

Sioux City East 73 Bishop Heelan Catholic 54

LeMars 53 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41

Bluegrass Conference

Diagonal 38 Orient-Macksburg 27

Lamoni 71 Moulton-Udell 14

Ankeny Christian Academy 65 Moravia 63

Mormon Trail 63 Melcher-Dallas 41

Seymour 51 Twin Cedars 48

Non-Conference

College View Academy Heartland Christian 

Area Missouri

East Atchison 50 DeKalb 41

Rock Port 61 North Nodaway 31

Mound City 84 Northeast Nodaway 51

Nodaway-Holt 57 West Nodaway 55

South Holt 44 Stewartsville-Osborn 43

North Andrew 66 Stanberry 57

Worth County 63 Albany 59

Area Nebraska

Platteview 88 Nebraska City 68 

Plattsmouth 72 Syracuse 65

Conestoga 60 Palmyra 58

Douglas County West 55 Louisville 52

Auburn 59 Falls City Sacred Heart 37

Johnson County Central 52 Weeping Water 46

Yutan 52 Ashland-Greenwood 40

Johnson-Brock 40 Lewiston 26

Sterling 47 Omaha Christian Academy 40

Bennington 54 Lourdes Central Catholic 36

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.