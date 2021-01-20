KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 57 Shenandoah 18
Kuemper Catholic 56 Clarinda 29
Atlantic 64 Red Oak 39
Denison-Schleswig 53 Lewis Central 48
Corner Conference Tournament
Stanton 62 Essex 34
Sidney 57 Griswold 33
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning 64 Riverside 25
Audubon 42 Treynor 39
Underwood 57 Missouri Valley 16
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur 43 Bedford 39
Lenox 46 Mount Ayr 35
Nodaway Valley 79 Southwest Valley 42
Southeast Warren 55 Wayne 51
Martensdale-St. Marys 48 East Union 38
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 42 Coon Rapids-Bayard 26
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 64 Paton-Churdan 47
Ar-We-Va 64 West Harrison 34
Glidden-Ralston 58 Woodbine 45
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 43 Bishop Heelan Catholic 40
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47 LeMars 35
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal 50 Orient-Macksburg 24
Lamoni 65 Moulton-Udell 36
Moravia 54 Ankeny Christian Academy 17
Mormon Trail at Melcher-Dallas
Twin Cedars 42 Seymour 40
Non-Conference
Glenwood 70 Indianola 57
Heartland Christian College View Academy
Area Missouri
DeKalb 50 East Atchison 46
North Nodaway 63 Rock Port 59 — OT
Mound City 47 Northeast Nodaway 33
Nodaway-Holt 41 West Nodaway 17
Stewartsville-Osborn 42 South Holt 32
Stanberry 52 North Andrew 41
Albany 30 Worth County 29
Maryville 66 Penney 30
Area Nebraska
Platteview 53 Nebraska City 47
Syracuse 58 Plattsmouth 28
Conestoga 62 Palmyra 47
Louisville 56 Douglas County West 49
Falls City Sacred Heart 62 Auburn 27
Weeping Water 48 Johnson County Central 31
Ashland-Greenwood 54 Yutan 34
Bishop LeBlond 41 Falls City 39
Johnson-Brock 42 Lewiston 37
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 58 Shenandoah 44
Kuemper Catholic 64 Clarinda 63
Atlantic 71 Red Oak 50
Glenwood 58 St. Albert 50
Lewis Central 60 Denison-Schleswig 43
Corner Conference Tournament
East Mills 66 Essex 11
Sidney 75 Griswold 42
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning 40 Riverside 26
Treynor 81 Audubon 44
Underwood 71 Missouri Valley 39
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur 50 Bedford 37
Mount Ayr 65 Lenox 45
Nodaway Valley 72 Southwest Valley 49
Wayne 64 Southeast Warren 53
Martensdale-St. Marys 69 East Union 30
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 80 Paton-Churdan 54
West Harrison 63 Ar-We-Va 51
Woodbine 61 Glidden-Ralston 30
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 71 Sioux City North 17
Sioux City East 73 Bishop Heelan Catholic 54
LeMars 53 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal 38 Orient-Macksburg 27
Lamoni 71 Moulton-Udell 14
Ankeny Christian Academy 65 Moravia 63
Mormon Trail 63 Melcher-Dallas 41
Seymour 51 Twin Cedars 48
Non-Conference
College View Academy Heartland Christian
Area Missouri
East Atchison 50 DeKalb 41
Rock Port 61 North Nodaway 31
Mound City 84 Northeast Nodaway 51
Nodaway-Holt 57 West Nodaway 55
South Holt 44 Stewartsville-Osborn 43
North Andrew 66 Stanberry 57
Worth County 63 Albany 59
Area Nebraska
Platteview 88 Nebraska City 68
Plattsmouth 72 Syracuse 65
Conestoga 60 Palmyra 58
Douglas County West 55 Louisville 52
Auburn 59 Falls City Sacred Heart 37
Johnson County Central 52 Weeping Water 46
Yutan 52 Ashland-Greenwood 40
Johnson-Brock 40 Lewiston 26
Sterling 47 Omaha Christian Academy 40
Bennington 54 Lourdes Central Catholic 36