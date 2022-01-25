Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Atlantic 49 Shenandoah 37 

Glenwood 79 Creston 40 

Harlan 63 Denison-Schleswig 45

Corner Conference 

Sidney 48 Griswold 20 

Stanton 59 East Mills 48 

Western Iowa Conference 

Treynor 46 Tri-Center 13 

AHSTW 54 Missouri Valley 16 

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley 64 Bedford 26

Lenox 54 Southwest Valley 31 

Southeast Warren at Central Decatur (G/B)

East Union 50 Wayne 47 

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Coon Rapids-Bayard 

Glidden-Ralston 61 Paton-Churdan 36

CAM 69 West Harrison 24

Woodbine 61 Ar-We-Va 24 

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 56 Thomas Jefferson 25 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 53 LeMars 34

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51 Sioux City North 30 

Bluegrass Conference Tournament 

Ankeny Christian Academy 39  Melcher-Dallas 36

Lamoni 57 Moulton-Udell 22 

Twin Cedars 49 Murray 35

Diagonal 46 Mormon Trail 35 

Non-Conference 

North Nodaway 56 Essex 30

OABCIG 47 IKM-Manning 37

Panorama 44 Martensdale-St. Marys 41 

Area Missouri 

Worth County 42 Rock Port 41 

Hamilton Tournament 

East Atchison 50 Penney 19 

East Buchanan 46 Trenton 22

North Platte Invitational 

Mid-Buchanan 42 North Andrew 30 

North Platte 51 Plattsburg 37 

Cameron Tournament 

Cameron 35 Lawson 25 

Maryville 56 KC Northeast 8 

Trailblazer Conference Tournament 

Ralston 48 Plattsmouth 41 

Platteview 54 Nebraska City 33 

Area Nebraska 

Palmyra at Wilber-Clatonia (G/B)

Auburn 51 Falls City 35 

Elmwood-Murdock 53 Freeman 24

Malcolm 57 Johnson County Central 32

Falls City Sacred Heart 41 Southern 28

Sterling 55 Lourdes Central Catholic 45

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood 61 Creston 58 

Denison-Schleswig 63 Harlan 59 

Corner Conference 

Sidney 67 Griswold 28 

East Mills 67 Stanton 52 

Western Iowa Conference 

Tri-Center 48 Treynor 38 

AHSTW 82 Missouri Valley 48 

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley 53 Bedford 44

Lenox 48 Southwest Valley 47

Central Decatur 73 Southeast Warren 31 

Wayne East Union (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 73 Exira-EHK 58 

Paton-Churdan 67 Glidden-Ralston 24 

CAM 53 West Harrison 49

Ar-We-Va 53 Woodbine 42

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 77 Thomas Jefferson 42 

LeMars 59 Bishop Heelan Catholic 56

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62 Sioux City North 50 

Sioux City East 81 Sioux City West 35

Non-Conference 

Clarinda 61 Savannah 48 

North Nodaway at Essex (G/B)

OABCIG 46 IKM-Manning 33 

Martensdale-St. Marys 69 Panorama 64

Area Missouri 

Worth County 49 Rock Port 48

Hamilton Tournament 

Gallatin 75 South Harrison 38 

Penney 45 Lathrop 39 

North Platte Invitational 

Mid-Buchanan 62 Polo 33 

Plattsburg 45 North Andrew 32

Cameron Tournament 

Maryville 49 Lawson 30 

Cameron def. Chillicothe 

Trailblazer Conference Tournament 

Ralston 53 Plattsmouth 49

Platteview 63 Nebraska City 37 

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament 

Ashland-Greenwood 76 Raymond Central 41 

Louisville 50 Yutan 32

Douglas County West 41 Arlington 38 

Fort Calhoun 59 Syracuse 45 

Area Nebraska 

Palmyra at Wilber-Clatonia 

Falls City at Auburn

Freeman 49 Elmwood-Murdock 28 

Malcolm 53 Johnson County Central 50

Falls City Sacred Heart 54 Southern 42

Lourdes Central Catholic 61 Sterling 37

 

