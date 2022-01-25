Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic 49 Shenandoah 37
Glenwood 79 Creston 40
Harlan 63 Denison-Schleswig 45
Corner Conference
Sidney 48 Griswold 20
Stanton 59 East Mills 48
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor 46 Tri-Center 13
AHSTW 54 Missouri Valley 16
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 64 Bedford 26
Lenox 54 Southwest Valley 31
Southeast Warren at Central Decatur (G/B)
East Union 50 Wayne 47
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Glidden-Ralston 61 Paton-Churdan 36
CAM 69 West Harrison 24
Woodbine 61 Ar-We-Va 24
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 56 Thomas Jefferson 25
Bishop Heelan Catholic 53 LeMars 34
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51 Sioux City North 30
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Ankeny Christian Academy 39 Melcher-Dallas 36
Lamoni 57 Moulton-Udell 22
Twin Cedars 49 Murray 35
Diagonal 46 Mormon Trail 35
Non-Conference
North Nodaway 56 Essex 30
OABCIG 47 IKM-Manning 37
Panorama 44 Martensdale-St. Marys 41
Area Missouri
Worth County 42 Rock Port 41
Hamilton Tournament
East Atchison 50 Penney 19
East Buchanan 46 Trenton 22
North Platte Invitational
Mid-Buchanan 42 North Andrew 30
North Platte 51 Plattsburg 37
Cameron Tournament
Cameron 35 Lawson 25
Maryville 56 KC Northeast 8
Trailblazer Conference Tournament
Ralston 48 Plattsmouth 41
Platteview 54 Nebraska City 33
Area Nebraska
Palmyra at Wilber-Clatonia (G/B)
Auburn 51 Falls City 35
Elmwood-Murdock 53 Freeman 24
Malcolm 57 Johnson County Central 32
Falls City Sacred Heart 41 Southern 28
Sterling 55 Lourdes Central Catholic 45
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/25)
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 61 Creston 58
Denison-Schleswig 63 Harlan 59
Corner Conference
Sidney 67 Griswold 28
East Mills 67 Stanton 52
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center 48 Treynor 38
AHSTW 82 Missouri Valley 48
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 53 Bedford 44
Lenox 48 Southwest Valley 47
Central Decatur 73 Southeast Warren 31
Wayne East Union (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 73 Exira-EHK 58
Paton-Churdan 67 Glidden-Ralston 24
CAM 53 West Harrison 49
Ar-We-Va 53 Woodbine 42
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 77 Thomas Jefferson 42
LeMars 59 Bishop Heelan Catholic 56
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62 Sioux City North 50
Sioux City East 81 Sioux City West 35
Non-Conference
Clarinda 61 Savannah 48
North Nodaway at Essex (G/B)
OABCIG 46 IKM-Manning 33
Martensdale-St. Marys 69 Panorama 64
Area Missouri
Worth County 49 Rock Port 48
Hamilton Tournament
Gallatin 75 South Harrison 38
Penney 45 Lathrop 39
North Platte Invitational
Mid-Buchanan 62 Polo 33
Plattsburg 45 North Andrew 32
Cameron Tournament
Maryville 49 Lawson 30
Cameron def. Chillicothe
Trailblazer Conference Tournament
Ralston 53 Plattsmouth 49
Platteview 63 Nebraska City 37
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Ashland-Greenwood 76 Raymond Central 41
Louisville 50 Yutan 32
Douglas County West 41 Arlington 38
Fort Calhoun 59 Syracuse 45
Area Nebraska
Palmyra at Wilber-Clatonia
Falls City at Auburn
Freeman 49 Elmwood-Murdock 28
Malcolm 53 Johnson County Central 50
Falls City Sacred Heart 54 Southern 42
Lourdes Central Catholic 61 Sterling 37