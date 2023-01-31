KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Atlantic 57 Red Oak 20

Corner Conference 

East Mills 59 Griswold 15

Sidney 71 Essex 42

Stanton 53 Fremont-Mills 48

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia 48 Audubon 21

IKM-Manning 53 Missouri Valley 22

Treynor 59 Riverside 15

Underwood 49 Tri-Center 24

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southwest Valley 52 Bedford 37

Nodaway Valley 50 Mount Ayr 44

Central Decatur 50 Wayne 39

Martensdale-St. Marys 78 Southeast Warren 19

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 61 Boyer Valley 18

CAM 45 Coon Rapids-Bayard 30

Woodbine 63 Glidden-Ralston 37

Ar-We-Va 53 West Harrison 45

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 48 Sioux City West 44

Bishop Heelan Catholic 88 Thomas Jefferson 14

LeMars 61 Sioux City North 27

Bluegrass Conference 

Diagonal 54 Lamoni 36

Melcher-Dallas 48 Twin Cedars 36

Orient-Macksburg at Mormon Trail

Non-Conference 

Bellevue East 91 Glenwood 60

Gretna 44 Lewis Central 39

Spencer 66 Denison-Schleswig 40

East Union 57 Seymour 42

Area Missouri 

East Atchison 65 North Nodaway 36

Platte Valley 67 Rock Port 14

Mound City 59 DeKalb 32

South Holt 57 Stewartsville/Osborn 23

Northeast Nodaway 59 Union Star 38

North Andrew 54 St. Joseph Christian 39

King City 44 Worth County 24

Stanberry 40 Pattonsburg 36

Albany 42 North Harrison 38

Area Nebraska 

Plattsmouth 41 Nebraska City 34

Ashland-Greenwood 46 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 37

Raymond Central 43 Conestoga 33

Yutan 67 Louisville 29

Syracuse 39 Douglas County West 32

Pioneer Conference Tournament 

Falls City Sacred Heart 59 Humboldt-TRS 35

Lourdes Central Catholic 45 Sterling 30

Lewiston 51 Diller-Odell 43

Johnson-Brock 63 Pawnee City 25

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Glenwood 56 Clarinda 42

Atlantic 77 Red Oak 75

Corner Conference 

East Mills 77 Griswold 27

Sidney 70 Essex 54

Stanton 77 Fremont-Mills 72 — OT

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia 60 Audubon 52

IKM-Manning 63 Missouri Valley 46

Treynor 61 Riverside 48

Underwood 64 Tri-Center 31

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford 47 Southwest Valley 30

Mount Ayr 64 Nodaway Valley 59

Central Decatur 67 Wayne 41

Southeast Warren 67 Martensdale-St. Marys 45

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 70 Boyer Valley 48

CAM 59 Coon Rapids-Bayard 55

Woodbine 49 Glidden-Ralston 33

West Harrison 68 Ar-We-Va 42

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 69 Sioux City West 58

Bishop Heelan Catholic 73 Thomas Jefferson 55

LeMars 65 Sioux City North 47

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas 64 Twin Cedars 51

Non-Conference 

Blair 55 Lewis Central 47

Spencer 47 Denison-Schleswig 40

East Union 62 Seymour 59

Bellevue West 71 Sioux City East 40

Area Missouri 

East Atchison 72 North Nodaway 43

Platte Valley 65 Rock Port 42

Mound City at DeKalb

South Holt 65 Osborn-Stewartsville 63

Union Star at Northeast Nodaway 

Maryville 68 Bishop Ward 61

Lafayette 67 Savannah 35

North Andrew 71 St. Joseph Christian 44

Worth County 55 King City 48

Pattonsburg 59 Stanberry 42

Albany 45 North Harrison 37

Area Nebraska 

Plattsmouth 50 Nebraska City 36

Ashland-Greenwood 71 Boys Town 52

Conestoga 62 Raymond Central 41

Yutan 31 Louisville 27

Syracuse 58 Douglas County West 54

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament  

Freeman 71 Weeping Water 21

Elmwood-Murdock 53 Palmyra 45

Auburn 65 Johnson County Central 41

Mead 63 Falls City 37

Pioneer Conference Tournament 

Tri County 78 Sterling 40

Friend 57 Southern 43

Falls City Sacred Heart 68 Pawnee City 43

Johnson-Brock 58 Diller-Odell 34

