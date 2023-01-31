KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic 57 Red Oak 20
Corner Conference
East Mills 59 Griswold 15
Sidney 71 Essex 42
Stanton 53 Fremont-Mills 48
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 48 Audubon 21
IKM-Manning 53 Missouri Valley 22
Treynor 59 Riverside 15
Underwood 49 Tri-Center 24
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 52 Bedford 37
Nodaway Valley 50 Mount Ayr 44
Central Decatur 50 Wayne 39
Martensdale-St. Marys 78 Southeast Warren 19
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 61 Boyer Valley 18
CAM 45 Coon Rapids-Bayard 30
Woodbine 63 Glidden-Ralston 37
Ar-We-Va 53 West Harrison 45
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 48 Sioux City West 44
Bishop Heelan Catholic 88 Thomas Jefferson 14
LeMars 61 Sioux City North 27
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal 54 Lamoni 36
Melcher-Dallas 48 Twin Cedars 36
Orient-Macksburg at Mormon Trail
Non-Conference
Bellevue East 91 Glenwood 60
Gretna 44 Lewis Central 39
Spencer 66 Denison-Schleswig 40
East Union 57 Seymour 42
Area Missouri
East Atchison 65 North Nodaway 36
Platte Valley 67 Rock Port 14
Mound City 59 DeKalb 32
South Holt 57 Stewartsville/Osborn 23
Northeast Nodaway 59 Union Star 38
North Andrew 54 St. Joseph Christian 39
King City 44 Worth County 24
Stanberry 40 Pattonsburg 36
Albany 42 North Harrison 38
Area Nebraska
Plattsmouth 41 Nebraska City 34
Ashland-Greenwood 46 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 37
Raymond Central 43 Conestoga 33
Yutan 67 Louisville 29
Syracuse 39 Douglas County West 32
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Falls City Sacred Heart 59 Humboldt-TRS 35
Lourdes Central Catholic 45 Sterling 30
Lewiston 51 Diller-Odell 43
Johnson-Brock 63 Pawnee City 25
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 56 Clarinda 42
Atlantic 77 Red Oak 75
Corner Conference
East Mills 77 Griswold 27
Sidney 70 Essex 54
Stanton 77 Fremont-Mills 72 — OT
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 60 Audubon 52
IKM-Manning 63 Missouri Valley 46
Treynor 61 Riverside 48
Underwood 64 Tri-Center 31
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 47 Southwest Valley 30
Mount Ayr 64 Nodaway Valley 59
Central Decatur 67 Wayne 41
Southeast Warren 67 Martensdale-St. Marys 45
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 70 Boyer Valley 48
CAM 59 Coon Rapids-Bayard 55
Woodbine 49 Glidden-Ralston 33
West Harrison 68 Ar-We-Va 42
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 69 Sioux City West 58
Bishop Heelan Catholic 73 Thomas Jefferson 55
LeMars 65 Sioux City North 47
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas 64 Twin Cedars 51
Non-Conference
Blair 55 Lewis Central 47
Spencer 47 Denison-Schleswig 40
East Union 62 Seymour 59
Bellevue West 71 Sioux City East 40
Area Missouri
East Atchison 72 North Nodaway 43
Platte Valley 65 Rock Port 42
Mound City at DeKalb
South Holt 65 Osborn-Stewartsville 63
Union Star at Northeast Nodaway
Maryville 68 Bishop Ward 61
Lafayette 67 Savannah 35
North Andrew 71 St. Joseph Christian 44
Worth County 55 King City 48
Pattonsburg 59 Stanberry 42
Albany 45 North Harrison 37
Area Nebraska
Plattsmouth 50 Nebraska City 36
Ashland-Greenwood 71 Boys Town 52
Conestoga 62 Raymond Central 41
Yutan 31 Louisville 27
Syracuse 58 Douglas County West 54
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Freeman 71 Weeping Water 21
Elmwood-Murdock 53 Palmyra 45
Auburn 65 Johnson County Central 41
Mead 63 Falls City 37
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Tri County 78 Sterling 40
Friend 57 Southern 43
Falls City Sacred Heart 68 Pawnee City 43
Johnson-Brock 58 Diller-Odell 34