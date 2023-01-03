KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston 62 Clarinda 29

St. Albert 63 Red Oak 21

Lewis Central 53 Harlan 26

Kuemper Catholic 52 Denison-Schleswig 33

Corner Conference 

East Mills 56 Essex 28

Fremont-Mills 73 Griswold 11

Western Iowa Conference 

Tri-Center 35 Riverside 31

Treynor 46 AHSTW 23

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southwest Valley 52 Bedford 47

Martensdale-St. Marys 74 Southeast Warren 34

Central Decatur 57 Wayne 24

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston 42 CAM 41

Bluegrass Conference 

Ankeny Christian 58 Moulton-Udell 15

Murray 39 Melcher-Dallas 37

Area Missouri 

East Atchison 68 Union Star 38

Rock Port 39 North Nodaway 28

South Holt 65 Mound City 57

Nodaway Valley 47 Northeast Nodaway 31

Platte Valley 50 Osborn-Stewartsville 7

Worth County 27 Stanberry 24

King City 54 North Harrison 19

North Andrew 47 Albany 32

Area Nebraska 

Falls City 50 Nebraska City 14

Plattsmouth 31 Louisville 16

Falls City Sacred Heart 40 Elmwood-Murdock 31

Sterling 42 Palmyra 27

Wilber-Clatonia 56 Syracuse 19

Lourdes Central Catholic 43 Johnson-Brock 35

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston 68 Clarinda 45

Red Oak 70 St. Albert 58

Glenwood 68 Atlantic 55

Lewis Central 51 Harlan 33

Kuemper Catholic 53 Denison-Schleswig 48

Corner Conference 

East Mills 83 Essex 21

Fremont-Mills 68 Griswold 28

Western Iowa Conference 

Tri-Center 55 Riverside 41

AHSTW 58 Treynor 47

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford 47 Southwest Valley 21

Southeast Warren 63 Martensdale-St. Marys 38

Central Decatur 74 Wayne 40

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 58 Glidden-Ralston 28

Bluegrass Conference 

Ankeny Christian 84 Moulton-Udell 24

Murray 47 Melcher-Dallas 33

Area Missouri 

East Atchison 66 Union Star 40

Rock Port 66 North Nodaway 32

Mound City 61 South Holt 44

Nodaway Valley 72 Northeast Nodaway 56

Platte Valley at Osborn-Stewartsville 

Worth County 60 Stanberry 48

King City 52 North Harrison 32

North Andrew 53 Albany 45

Area Nebraska 

Falls City 52 Nebraska City 46

Plattsmouth 70 Louisville 62 — OT

Elmwood-Murdock 43 Falls City Sacred Heart 38

Palmyra 72 Sterling 32

Wilber-Clatonia 54 Syracuse 51

Johnson-Brock 55 Lourdes Central Catholic 22

