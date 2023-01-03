KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 62 Clarinda 29
St. Albert 63 Red Oak 21
Lewis Central 53 Harlan 26
Kuemper Catholic 52 Denison-Schleswig 33
Corner Conference
East Mills 56 Essex 28
Fremont-Mills 73 Griswold 11
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center 35 Riverside 31
Treynor 46 AHSTW 23
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 52 Bedford 47
Martensdale-St. Marys 74 Southeast Warren 34
Central Decatur 57 Wayne 24
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston 42 CAM 41
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian 58 Moulton-Udell 15
Murray 39 Melcher-Dallas 37
Area Missouri
East Atchison 68 Union Star 38
Rock Port 39 North Nodaway 28
South Holt 65 Mound City 57
Nodaway Valley 47 Northeast Nodaway 31
Platte Valley 50 Osborn-Stewartsville 7
Worth County 27 Stanberry 24
King City 54 North Harrison 19
North Andrew 47 Albany 32
Area Nebraska
Falls City 50 Nebraska City 14
Plattsmouth 31 Louisville 16
Falls City Sacred Heart 40 Elmwood-Murdock 31
Sterling 42 Palmyra 27
Wilber-Clatonia 56 Syracuse 19
Lourdes Central Catholic 43 Johnson-Brock 35
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 68 Clarinda 45
Red Oak 70 St. Albert 58
Glenwood 68 Atlantic 55
Lewis Central 51 Harlan 33
Kuemper Catholic 53 Denison-Schleswig 48
Corner Conference
East Mills 83 Essex 21
Fremont-Mills 68 Griswold 28
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center 55 Riverside 41
AHSTW 58 Treynor 47
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 47 Southwest Valley 21
Southeast Warren 63 Martensdale-St. Marys 38
Central Decatur 74 Wayne 40
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 58 Glidden-Ralston 28
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian 84 Moulton-Udell 24
Murray 47 Melcher-Dallas 33
Area Missouri
East Atchison 66 Union Star 40
Rock Port 66 North Nodaway 32
Mound City 61 South Holt 44
Nodaway Valley 72 Northeast Nodaway 56
Platte Valley at Osborn-Stewartsville
Worth County 60 Stanberry 48
King City 52 North Harrison 32
North Andrew 53 Albany 45
Area Nebraska
Falls City 52 Nebraska City 46
Plattsmouth 70 Louisville 62 — OT
Elmwood-Murdock 43 Falls City Sacred Heart 38
Palmyra 72 Sterling 32
Wilber-Clatonia 54 Syracuse 51
Johnson-Brock 55 Lourdes Central Catholic 22