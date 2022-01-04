KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston 61 Clarinda 29

St. Albert 58 Red Oak 11

Harlan 43 Lewis Central 40

Denison-Schleswig 54 Kuemper Catholic 33

Corner Conference 

East Mills 65 Essex 21

Fremont-Mills 45 Griswold 23

Western Iowa Conference 

Riverside 39 Tri-Center 27

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford 42 Southwest Valley 33

Central Decatur 61 Wayne 29

Nodaway Valley 50 Mount Ayr 30

Martensdale-St. Marys 52 Southeast Warren 35

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 61 Glidden-Ralston 25

Coon Rapids-Bayard 39 Boyer Valley 33

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 60 Woodbine 46

Bluegrass Conference 

Moulton-Udell at Ankeny Christian 

Moravia at Orient-Macksburg 

Non-Conference 

Stanton 57 Audubon 40

Bellevue West 63 Abraham Lincoln 26

Dakota Valley 65 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 59

Skutt Catholic 67 Sioux City West 40

Lamoni 60 Grand View Christian 45

Meskwaki Settlement 49 Melcher-Dallas 18

Area Missouri 

Mound City 42 Rock Port 33

Nodaway Valley 58 North Nodaway 21

Platte Valley 52 DeKalb 21

North Andrew 55 Albany 15

Stanberry 53 Worth County 14

Area Nebraska 

Falls City 41 Nebraska City 7

Louisville 52 Plattsmouth 25

Syracuse 52 Wilber-Clatonia 12

Elkhorn North 69 Ashland-Greenwood 27

Palmyra at Sterling 

Elmwood-Murdock 34 Sacred Heart 24

Lourdes Central Catholic 69 Johnson-Brock 38

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston 55 Clarinda 50

Red Oak 62 St. Albert 56

Glenwood 55 Atlantic 50

Harlan 55 Lewis Central 53

Denison-Schleswig 60 Kuemper Catholic 55

Corner Conference 

East Mills 64 Essex 20

Fremont-Mills 52 Griswold 35

Western Iowa Conference 

Tri-Center 68 Riverside 63

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southwest Valley 54 Bedford 50

Central Decatur 77 Wayne 31

Mount Ayr 64 Nodaway Valley 41

Martensdale-St. Marys at Southeast Warren 

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 61 Glidden-Ralston 23

Boyer Valley 45 Coon Rapids-Bayard 42

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 57 Woodbine 44

Bluegrass Conference 

Ankeny Christian 94 Moulton-Udell 23

Moravia 67 Orient-Macksburg 20

Non-Conference 

Bellevue West 73 Abraham Lincoln 66

Dakota Valley 62 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45

Skutt Catholic 65 Sioux City West 40

Bishop Heelan Catholic 69 South Sioux City 66

Grand View Christian 76 Lamoni 42

Melcher-Dallas at Meskwaki Settlement 

Area Missouri 

Mound City 73 Rock Port 45

Nodaway Valley 60 North Nodaway 22

Platte Valley def. DeKalb 

North Andrew 40 Albany 26

Stanberry 60 Worth County 52

Area Nebraska 

Falls City 79 Nebraska City 44

Plattsmouth 63 Louisville 42

Wilber-Clatonia 32 Syracuse 26

Bishop Neumann 52 Conestoga 43

Palmyra 61 Sterling 26

Falls City Sacred Heart 56 Elmwood-Murdock 20

Lourdes Central Catholic 42 Johnson-Brock 38

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.