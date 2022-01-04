KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 61 Clarinda 29
St. Albert 58 Red Oak 11
Harlan 43 Lewis Central 40
Denison-Schleswig 54 Kuemper Catholic 33
Corner Conference
East Mills 65 Essex 21
Fremont-Mills 45 Griswold 23
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside 39 Tri-Center 27
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 42 Southwest Valley 33
Central Decatur 61 Wayne 29
Nodaway Valley 50 Mount Ayr 30
Martensdale-St. Marys 52 Southeast Warren 35
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 61 Glidden-Ralston 25
Coon Rapids-Bayard 39 Boyer Valley 33
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 60 Woodbine 46
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Ankeny Christian
Moravia at Orient-Macksburg
Non-Conference
Stanton 57 Audubon 40
Bellevue West 63 Abraham Lincoln 26
Dakota Valley 65 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 59
Skutt Catholic 67 Sioux City West 40
Lamoni 60 Grand View Christian 45
Meskwaki Settlement 49 Melcher-Dallas 18
Area Missouri
Mound City 42 Rock Port 33
Nodaway Valley 58 North Nodaway 21
Platte Valley 52 DeKalb 21
North Andrew 55 Albany 15
Stanberry 53 Worth County 14
Area Nebraska
Falls City 41 Nebraska City 7
Louisville 52 Plattsmouth 25
Syracuse 52 Wilber-Clatonia 12
Elkhorn North 69 Ashland-Greenwood 27
Palmyra at Sterling
Elmwood-Murdock 34 Sacred Heart 24
Lourdes Central Catholic 69 Johnson-Brock 38
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 55 Clarinda 50
Red Oak 62 St. Albert 56
Glenwood 55 Atlantic 50
Harlan 55 Lewis Central 53
Denison-Schleswig 60 Kuemper Catholic 55
Corner Conference
East Mills 64 Essex 20
Fremont-Mills 52 Griswold 35
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center 68 Riverside 63
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 54 Bedford 50
Central Decatur 77 Wayne 31
Mount Ayr 64 Nodaway Valley 41
Martensdale-St. Marys at Southeast Warren
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 61 Glidden-Ralston 23
Boyer Valley 45 Coon Rapids-Bayard 42
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 57 Woodbine 44
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian 94 Moulton-Udell 23
Moravia 67 Orient-Macksburg 20
Non-Conference
Bellevue West 73 Abraham Lincoln 66
Dakota Valley 62 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45
Skutt Catholic 65 Sioux City West 40
Bishop Heelan Catholic 69 South Sioux City 66
Grand View Christian 76 Lamoni 42
Melcher-Dallas at Meskwaki Settlement
Area Missouri
Mound City 73 Rock Port 45
Nodaway Valley 60 North Nodaway 22
Platte Valley def. DeKalb
North Andrew 40 Albany 26
Stanberry 60 Worth County 52
Area Nebraska
Falls City 79 Nebraska City 44
Plattsmouth 63 Louisville 42
Wilber-Clatonia 32 Syracuse 26
Bishop Neumann 52 Conestoga 43
Palmyra 61 Sterling 26
Falls City Sacred Heart 56 Elmwood-Murdock 20
Lourdes Central Catholic 42 Johnson-Brock 38