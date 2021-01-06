KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 71 Clarinda 28
St. Albert 74 Red Oak 33
Harlan 52 Lewis Central 30
Denison-Schleswig 56 Kuemper Catholic 38
Corner Conference
East Mills 67 Essex 43
Fremont-Mills 54 Griswold 24
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 60 Riverside 28
Treynor 58 Tri-Center 38
Underwood 58 AHSTW 52
IKM-Manning 68 Missouri Valley 12
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 55 Bedford 52
Nodaway Valley 64 Mount Ayr 44
Martensdale-St. Marys 44 Southeast Warren 41
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston 49 Coon Rapids-Bayard 43
Boyer Valley 71 West Harrison 38
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 59 CAM 57
Ar-We-Va 46 Woodbine 41
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour at Melcher-Dallas
Murray 31 Mormon Trail 29
Moulton-Udell 52 Ankeny Christian 24
Non-Conference
West Bend-Mallard 39 Paton-Churdan 34
Dakota Valley 62 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 58
Area Missouri
Rock Port 59 Mound City 34
North Nodaway 58 West Nodaway 40
South Holt 61 Nodaway-Holt 57
Platte Valley 63 DeKalb 35
Stanberry 52 Worth County 16
Maryville 63 Savannah 26
Area Nebraska
Falls City 38 Nebraska City 32
Louisville 63 Plattsmouth 30
Sterling 64 Palmyra 43
Falls City Sacred Heart 47 Elmwood-Murdock 40
Elkhorn North 75 Ashland-Greenwood 45
Lourdes Central Catholic 58 Johnson-Brock 11
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 55 Clarinda 53
St. Albert 59 Red Oak 38
Lewis Central 46 Harlan 41
Denison-Schleswig 56 Kuemper Catholic 50
Glenwood 56 Atlantic 48
Corner Conference
East Mills 77 Essex 15
Fremont-Mills 44 Griswold 36
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside 48 Audubon 38
Treynor 64 Tri-Center 55
AHSTW 55 Underwood 54
IKM-Manning 54 Missouri Valley 29
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 39 Bedford 37
Mount Ayr 65 Nodaway Valley 53
Martensdale-St. Marys 92 Southeast Warren 24
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 62 Glidden-Ralston 46
West Harrison 70 Boyer Valley 64
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 42 CAM 40
Woodbine 55 Ar-We-Va 36
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour 76 Melcher-Dallas 34
Murray 59 Mormon Trail 38
Ankeny Christian Academy 83 Moulton-Udell 15
Non-Conference
Paton-Churdan 60 West Bend-Mallard 56
Millard North 85 Abraham Lincoln 78
Dakota Valley 88 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 79
Yankton 72 Sioux City East 59
Bishop Heelan Catholic 63 South Sioux City 54
Area Missouri
Mound City 84 Rock Port 22
West Nodaway 65 North Nodaway 22
South Holt 59 Nodaway-Holt 34
Platte Valley 71 DeKalb 26
North Andrew 55 Albany 38
Stanberry 43 Worth County 32
Area Nebraska
Nebraska City 45 Falls City 39
Plattsmouth 59 Louisville 44
Palmyra 52 Sterling 43
Falls City Sacred Heart 46 Elmwood-Murdock 31
Bishop Neumann 71 Conestoga 55
Lourdes Central Catholic 48 Johnson-Brock 29