KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston 71 Clarinda 28

St. Albert 74 Red Oak 33

Harlan 52 Lewis Central 30

Denison-Schleswig 56 Kuemper Catholic 38

Corner Conference 

East Mills 67 Essex 43

Fremont-Mills 54 Griswold 24

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon 60 Riverside 28

Treynor 58 Tri-Center 38 

Underwood 58 AHSTW 52

IKM-Manning 68 Missouri Valley 12

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southwest Valley 55 Bedford 52

Nodaway Valley 64 Mount Ayr 44

Martensdale-St. Marys 44 Southeast Warren 41

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston 49 Coon Rapids-Bayard 43

Boyer Valley 71 West Harrison 38

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 59 CAM 57

Ar-We-Va 46 Woodbine 41

Bluegrass Conference 

Seymour at Melcher-Dallas

Murray 31 Mormon Trail 29

Moulton-Udell 52 Ankeny Christian 24

Non-Conference 

West Bend-Mallard 39 Paton-Churdan 34

Dakota Valley 62 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 58

Area Missouri 

Rock Port 59 Mound City 34

North Nodaway 58 West Nodaway 40

South Holt 61 Nodaway-Holt 57

Platte Valley 63 DeKalb 35

Stanberry 52 Worth County 16

Maryville 63 Savannah 26

Area Nebraska 

Falls City 38 Nebraska City 32

Louisville 63 Plattsmouth 30

Sterling 64 Palmyra 43

Falls City Sacred Heart 47 Elmwood-Murdock 40

Elkhorn North 75 Ashland-Greenwood 45

Lourdes Central Catholic 58 Johnson-Brock 11

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston 55 Clarinda 53

St. Albert 59 Red Oak 38

Lewis Central 46 Harlan 41

Denison-Schleswig 56 Kuemper Catholic 50

Glenwood 56 Atlantic 48

Corner Conference 

East Mills 77 Essex 15

Fremont-Mills 44 Griswold 36

Western Iowa Conference 

Riverside 48 Audubon 38

Treynor 64 Tri-Center 55

AHSTW 55 Underwood 54

IKM-Manning 54 Missouri Valley 29

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southwest Valley 39 Bedford 37

Mount Ayr 65 Nodaway Valley 53

Martensdale-St. Marys 92 Southeast Warren 24

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 62 Glidden-Ralston 46

West Harrison 70 Boyer Valley 64

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 42 CAM 40

Woodbine 55 Ar-We-Va 36

Bluegrass Conference 

Seymour 76 Melcher-Dallas 34

Murray 59 Mormon Trail 38

Ankeny Christian Academy 83 Moulton-Udell 15

Non-Conference 

Paton-Churdan 60 West Bend-Mallard 56

Millard North 85 Abraham Lincoln 78

Dakota Valley 88 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 79

Yankton 72 Sioux City East 59

Bishop Heelan Catholic 63 South Sioux City 54

Area Missouri 

Mound City 84 Rock Port 22

West Nodaway 65 North Nodaway 22

South Holt 59 Nodaway-Holt 34

Platte Valley 71 DeKalb 26

North Andrew 55 Albany 38

Stanberry 43 Worth County 32

Area Nebraska 

Nebraska City 45 Falls City 39

Plattsmouth 59 Louisville 44

Palmyra 52 Sterling 43

Falls City Sacred Heart 46 Elmwood-Murdock 31

Bishop Neumann 71 Conestoga 55

Lourdes Central Catholic 48 Johnson-Brock 29

