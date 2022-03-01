KMALAND HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail

IOWA GIRLS CLASS 4A STATE QUARTERFINALS 

Glenwood 64 Bondurant-Farrar 59

Dallas Center-Grimes 64 Benton 38 

Cedar Rapids Xavier 62 Central DeWitt 55 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 54 Waverly-Shell Rock 33

IOWA GIRLS CLASS 3A STATE QUARTERFINALS

Ballard 43 Center Point-Urbana 29 

IOWA GIRLS CLASS 2A STATE QUARTERFINALS

Dike-New Hartford 64 South Central Calhoun 44 

Panorama 46 Regina Catholic 38 

MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 1 STATE SECTIONALS

Platte Valley 53. St. Joseph Christian 40 

Mercer 63 Tina-Avalon 25

Marion County 47 Linn County 20 

Leeton 64 Pilot Grove 32 

Walnut Grove 57 St. Elizabeth 42 

Golden City 39 Drexel 37

South Iron 58 Chadwick 23

Delta 104 Southland 22

NEBRASKA GIRLS CLASS B DISTRICT FINAL 

Norris 57 Gering 35 

NEBRASKA GIRLS CLASS A DISTRICT FINALS

Beatrice 44 Elkhorn 41 – OT 

Millard South 60 Papillion-LaVista South 47 

Fremont 65 Kearney 42 

Lincoln High 65 Lincoln Northeast 53 

Omaha Central 59 Millard West 43 

Lincoln Southwest 43 Lincoln East 36 

Bellevue West 38 Lincoln Pius X 36 

Bellevue East 43 Millard North 39 

IOWA BOYS SUBSTATE FINALS  

3A-3: Davenport Assumption 58 Wahlert Catholic 47 

4A-1: Ankeny 62 Waukee 57 

4A-2: Ames 50 Des Moines Hoover 33 

4A-3: Cedar Falls 39 WDM Valley 36 

4A-4: Cedar Rapids Kennedy 53 Cedar Rapids Washington 36 

4A-5: Burlington 55 Pleasant Valley 40

4A-6: Cedar Rapids Prairie 41 Dubuque Hempstead 20 

4A-7: Waukee Northwest 57 Urbandale 45 

4A-8: Johnston 55 Dowling Catholic 31 

MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 1 STATE SECTIONALS 

Stanberry 49 Mound City 47 

Green City 73 Braymer 50 

North Shelby 79 Northwestern 47 

Wellsville-Middletown 54 Northwest Hughesville 45 

St. Elizabeth 59 Wheatland 41 

Thomas Jefferson Independent vs. Rich Hill

South Iron 75 Chadwick 62

Leopold 75 Clarkton 64 

MISSOURI CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16 SEMIFINALS 

Lafayette 54 Maryville 33 

Benton 60 Chillicothe 36 

NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS C2 DISTRICT FINALS 

Hartington Cedar Catholic 75 North Central 42 

Amherst 62 Hastings St. Cecilia 45 

NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS D1 DISTRICT FINALS 

D1-1: North Platte St. Patrick’s 55 Ansley-Litchfield 39 

D1-2: Dundy County Stratton 38 Johnson-Brock 27 

D1-7: Riverside 66 Walthill 55 

D1-8: Mead 56 Leyton 33 

NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS D2 DISTRICT FINALS

D2-2: Falls City Sacred Heart 65 Lawrence-Nelson 41 

D2-3: Hyannis 55 Hay Springs 40 

D2-4: Wynot 57 Paxton 41 

D2-5: Shelton 59 Medicine Valley 48 

D2-7: Parkview Christian 66 Humphrey St. Francis 40 

D2-8: Mullen 52 Potter-Dix 37 

