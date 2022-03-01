KMALAND HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 4A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Glenwood 64 Bondurant-Farrar 59
Dallas Center-Grimes 64 Benton 38
Cedar Rapids Xavier 62 Central DeWitt 55
Bishop Heelan Catholic 54 Waverly-Shell Rock 33
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 3A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Ballard 43 Center Point-Urbana 29
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 2A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Dike-New Hartford 64 South Central Calhoun 44
Panorama 46 Regina Catholic 38
MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 1 STATE SECTIONALS
Platte Valley 53. St. Joseph Christian 40
Mercer 63 Tina-Avalon 25
Marion County 47 Linn County 20
Leeton 64 Pilot Grove 32
Walnut Grove 57 St. Elizabeth 42
Golden City 39 Drexel 37
South Iron 58 Chadwick 23
Delta 104 Southland 22
NEBRASKA GIRLS CLASS B DISTRICT FINAL
Norris 57 Gering 35
NEBRASKA GIRLS CLASS A DISTRICT FINALS
Beatrice 44 Elkhorn 41 – OT
Millard South 60 Papillion-LaVista South 47
Fremont 65 Kearney 42
Lincoln High 65 Lincoln Northeast 53
Omaha Central 59 Millard West 43
Lincoln Southwest 43 Lincoln East 36
Bellevue West 38 Lincoln Pius X 36
Bellevue East 43 Millard North 39
IOWA BOYS SUBSTATE FINALS
3A-3: Davenport Assumption 58 Wahlert Catholic 47
4A-1: Ankeny 62 Waukee 57
4A-2: Ames 50 Des Moines Hoover 33
4A-3: Cedar Falls 39 WDM Valley 36
4A-4: Cedar Rapids Kennedy 53 Cedar Rapids Washington 36
4A-5: Burlington 55 Pleasant Valley 40
4A-6: Cedar Rapids Prairie 41 Dubuque Hempstead 20
4A-7: Waukee Northwest 57 Urbandale 45
4A-8: Johnston 55 Dowling Catholic 31
MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 1 STATE SECTIONALS
Stanberry 49 Mound City 47
Green City 73 Braymer 50
North Shelby 79 Northwestern 47
Wellsville-Middletown 54 Northwest Hughesville 45
St. Elizabeth 59 Wheatland 41
Thomas Jefferson Independent vs. Rich Hill
South Iron 75 Chadwick 62
Leopold 75 Clarkton 64
MISSOURI CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16 SEMIFINALS
Lafayette 54 Maryville 33
Benton 60 Chillicothe 36
NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS C2 DISTRICT FINALS
Hartington Cedar Catholic 75 North Central 42
Amherst 62 Hastings St. Cecilia 45
NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS D1 DISTRICT FINALS
D1-1: North Platte St. Patrick’s 55 Ansley-Litchfield 39
D1-2: Dundy County Stratton 38 Johnson-Brock 27
D1-7: Riverside 66 Walthill 55
D1-8: Mead 56 Leyton 33
NEBRASKA BOYS CLASS D2 DISTRICT FINALS
D2-2: Falls City Sacred Heart 65 Lawrence-Nelson 41
D2-3: Hyannis 55 Hay Springs 40
D2-4: Wynot 57 Paxton 41
D2-5: Shelton 59 Medicine Valley 48
D2-7: Parkview Christian 66 Humphrey St. Francis 40
D2-8: Mullen 52 Potter-Dix 37